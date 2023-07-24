2023 Baltimore Ravens Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore came into the offseason with major concerns in several areas, from a contract dispute with Lamar Jackson to glaring needs at receiver to a need for a fresh start at offensive coordinator. After some touch-and-go moments, the Ravens signed Jackson to an extension and got him some serious upgrades with Todd Monken at coordinator and big-name WR additions. The defense projects to be among the NFL's best, so how Jackson adjusts to the new scheme and supporting cast will tell the tale for how far this team can go.

2023 Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Room

It was a tumultuous start to the offseason in Baltimore when Lamar Jackson, the face of the franchise, and the Ravens failed to reach an agreement on an extension which led to the quarterback receiving the non-exclusive franchise tag. An offer sheet or trade never materialized, however, so a very public stalemate ensued. As the draft approached, though, the two sides agreed to a lucrative five-year deal.

With the contract drama behind them, the Ravens and Jackson are now tasked with installing a new offense under Todd Monken with a bevy of new weapons. The offense will reportedly give Jackson more freedom to change plays at the line of scrimmage, and there figures to be a more pass-happy approach than there was during the Greg Roman era. Beyond Jackson, the Ravens brought back a valuable backup in Tyler Huntley, who has made 13 appearances and a playoff start in Jackson's absence over the last two seasons.

2023 Baltimore Ravens Backfield

While most of Baltimore's offseason drama centered on the quarterback room, there may be some simmering tension at running back as training camp approaches. J.K. Dobbins, the projected starter, didn't participate in June's minicamp due to lack of a long-term commitment from the team as he enters the final year of his rookie deal.

Dobbins is the key to the Ravens' ground game, and his 6.6 YPC over the final five contests of last season hinted that he was fully back from the knee injury that wiped out his 2021 campaign. However, he opened training camp on the PUP list. Whenever he mixes into drills, he'll lead the backfield and could be ticketed for more targets in the new offense.

Gus Edwards and Justice Hill are among the next in line for touches and both showed well last year after missing 2021 with significant injuries. But the recent signing of Gordon could throw a wrench into those plans. Also new to the group is Keaton Mitchell, a speedy undrafted rookie with good pass-catching chops that could give him a chance to crack the roster. All told, this is a strong RB group with a standout starter and quality depth.

2023 Baltimore Ravens Receiving Corps

It's a totally revamped receiver room in Baltimore after the team fielded some suspect pass-catching corps over the last few years. The Ravens ended last season with Robinson and Watkins as the primary wideouts, and the team clearly prioritized upgrading that group for 2023. In comes Beckham and Flowers to bolster a starting unit that also will feature TE Mark Andrews and WR Rashod Bateman.

Andrews has carried the Baltimore aerial attack for years and has had a target share over 20 percent for each of the last three seasons. Even with the big additions out wide, Andrews still projects to lead this group. There are raised expectations for the unit overall with Todd Monken taking over as offensive coordinator. The talent and depth are apparent, and the change in philosophy should lead to a higher overall passing volume.

Beckham and Bateman comprise a strong duo on the boundary, Flowers should be capable from the slot, and Andrews is a terror down the seam and in the red zone. They'll need some good injury luck to hit their full potential, but if that happens, this will be Lamar Jackson's best supporting cast to date, and the passing game should reach new heights as a result.

2023 Baltimore Ravens Sleepers

⬆️ Sleeper: Gus Edwards

Even if the Ravens throw more often this season, the run game still will be a central feature to their approach. In other words, the new offense isn't going to vault Baltimore to the top of the league in passing volume. While Edwards doesn't offer much as a receiver, his rushing ability remains valuable to the team, and J.K. Dobbins doesn't profile as a 20-carry back, so there will be surplus runs. Edwards has one of the best projected roles among late-round RBs, even with Melvin Gordon on board.

😴 Super Sleeper: Isaiah Likely

This isn't just a hedge in the event Mark Andrews misses time; Likely has skills. Likely ranked in the 86th percentile in target rate on his routes last year, showing that he can draw looks at a strong clip. The Ravens have a different offense and amended receiving corps, which fuels some concern about two-TE usage, but it's important to note that Todd Monken has a strong track record of using his best playmakers, regardless of position. As a late-round flier, Likely has some upside, despite a murky week-to-week floor.

2023 Baltimore Ravens Coaching Staff

Head Coach: John Harbaugh (Year 16)

Offensive Coordinator: Todd Monken (Year 1) – Air Coryell

Defensive Coordinator: Mike Macdonald (Year 2) – 3-4 scheme

2023 Baltimore Ravens Depth Chart

QB: Lamar Jackson / Tyler Huntley / Josh Johnson / Anthony Brown

RB: J.K. Dobbins / Gus Edwards / Melvin Gordon / Justice Hill / Keaton Mitchell

WR1: Rashod Bateman / Nelson Agholor

WR2: Odell Beckham / Devin Duvernay / Tylan Wallace

WR3: Zay Flowers / James Proche / Andy Isabella

TE: Mark Andrews / Isaiah Likely / Charlie Kolar

O-Line: LT Ronnie Stanley / LG Ben Cleveland / C Tyler Linderbaum / RG Kevin Zeitler / RT Morgan Moses (RotoWire Rank: No. 7)

Kicker: Justin Tucker

Full 2023 Depth Chart

Stats to Know for the Baltimore Ravens

2023 Projected Wins via FanDuel Sportsbook: 10.5 (T-4th)

2022 Record: 10-7

2022 Points Scored: 350 (19th)

2022 Points Allowed: 315 (3rd)

2022 Point Differential: +35 (8th)

2022 Run-Play Rate: 50.2 percent (3rd)

2022 Offensive Snaps: 1,052 (18th)

2022 PFF O-Line Ranking: No. 2

Full 2022 Team Stats

2023 Baltimore Ravens Schedule

Week Date Opponent Kickoff (ET) 1 Sep 10 Houston Texans 1:00 PM 2 Sep 17 at Cincinnati Bengals 1:00 PM 3 Sep 24 Indianapolis Colts 1:00 PM 4 Oct 1 at Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM 5 Oct 8 at Pittsburgh Steelers 1:00 PM 6 Oct 15 at Tennessee Titans 9:30 AM 7 Oct 22 Detroit Lions 1:00 PM 8 Oct 29 at Arizona Cardinals 4:25 PM 9 Nov 5 Seattle Seahawks 1:00 PM 10 Nov 12 Cleveland Browns 1:00 PM 11 Nov 16 Cincinnati Bengals 8:15 PM 12 Nov 26 at Los Angeles Chargers 8:20 PM 13 Bye 14 Dec 10 Los Angeles Rams 1:00 PM 15 Dec 17 at Jacksonville Jaguars 8:20 PM 16 Dec 25 at San Francisco 49ers 8:15 PM 17 Dec 31 Miami Dolphins 1:00 PM 18 TBD Pittsburgh Steelers TBD

Baltimore Ravens Odds To Win Super Bowl LVIII

Ravens Super Bowl 58 Odds: 20-1

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook as of 5:00 PM ET on July 24, 2023.