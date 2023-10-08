Cincinnati Bengals at Arizona Cardinals NFL Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Week 5

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Cincinnati Bengals @ Arizona Cardinals Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Week 5

The Cincinnati Bengals' practically inconceivable 1-3 start to the season continued Sunday with a 27-3 thrashing at the hands of the Tennessee Titans that was about as bad as the team's Week 1 loss to the Browns had been.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals come into this interconference clash with an identical 1-3 mark, yet the vibe around their squad is completely different. Not only were Arizona's preseason expectations naturally much lower than those of the Bengals', but Jonathan Gannon's squad has actually been much more competitive than expected and has gone 1-1 against the Cowboys and 49ers.

Bengals @ Cardinals Betting Odds for Week 5

*Best lines at time of writing listed

Moneyline: Bengals -160 (BetMGM Sportsbook)/ Cardinals +142 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Point spread: Bengals -3 (BetMGM Sportsbook)/ Cardinals +3 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Totals: Over 44.5 points (DraftKings Sportsbook)/ Under 44.5 points (FanDuel Sportsbook)

The spread for this game was predictably much different when it was first released this summer, with the Cardinals originally 7.5-point underdogs. That number was actually even as high as 8.5 right after Cincinnati's Week 3 win, when bettors may have assumed the Bengals were in the process of righting the ship. However, the number had been bet all the way down to 4.5 late last night after Week 4 outcomes, and it's progressively come down to three points.

The total has been going in the opposite direction for essentially the same reasons as the spread's movement – Cincinnati's disappointing offensive performances thus far and the Cardinals' better-than-expected play. The number was at 42.5 points early last week, and although it lingered between that number and 43 for a time, it began a rapid climb Monday that saw it hit as high as 45.5, major movement for one day. It's settled at 44.5 as of Friday night.

Bengals @ Cardinals Betting Picks This Week

The Bengals' poor start on offense is naturally weighing on the entire squad, but perhaps heaviest on Joe Burrow, who never could have envisioned he'd fall so short of justifying his massive summer extension in his first few games after signing it. There's no question Burrow and the rest of his healthy weapons are capable of much better than they've shown, but an early schedule that's included two very tough AFC North defenses in the Browns and Ravens and his calf strain have done him and his squad no favors.

However, despite the fact key weapon Tee Higgins suffered a rib injury in Week 4 that will keep him out of this game, things may be slowly looking up for a Cincinnati team that's bound to eventually begin playing to the level of its collective talent. Burrow reports he's feeling much better this week, and he's facing a Cardinals defense that's given up 242.5 passing yards per game, including 271.5 over their first two home contests. Arizona has also surrendered an elevated 10.8 yards per completion overall, which could be just the cure for Burrow's career-low 4.8 yards per attempt and 57.6 percent completion rate.

The Cardinals have perhaps played a bit over their head early, but it could simply be a case of a team that's going to fight hard all four quarters each week for its new coaching staff. For the time being, Joshua Dobbs has been an above-average fill-in for Kyler Murray (knee), while James Conner looks absolutely rejuvenated at age 28.

There's also some solid weaponry in the pass-catching corps in the form of Marquise Brown, rookie Michael Wilson and Zach Ertz, which could especially be a big factor if Cincy's starting cornerbacks Cam Taylor-Britt (concussion) and Chidobe Awuzie (back) are forced to sit out. Otherwise, the Bengals' pass defense doesn't present as a very appealing matchup, especially considering they've allowed just 185.5 passing yards per road game in their two away contests and just a 63.4 percent completion rate overall.

This should be another nail-biting win for the Bengals along the lines of their Week 3 triumph over the Rams, with Cincy prevailing by a narrow margin. We'll also put some faith in Burrow's talent and his proclamation of better health to take a stake in his alternate passing yardage total of 225+ yards and combine both predictions into a same-game parlay.

Bengals at Cardinals Best Bets: Same-Game Parlay- Bengals moneyline and Joe Burrow 225+ yards (+123 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Bengals @ Cardinals Prediction

Bengals 23, Cardinals 21

The Bengals have already made me look foolish on more than one occasion this season, and I suspect I'm not alone. Nevertheless, Cincinnati seemingly has too much talent to open 1-4, even with Higgins sidelined. The Cardinals will likely fight hard once again thanks to a combination of a coaching staff that's done an excellent job preparing them and a group that's playing with plenty of pride, but a reportedly healthier Burrow and a formidable pass defense will be enough to allow Cincy to squeeze out a much-needed victory.