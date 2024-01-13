Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans: NFL Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Super Wild Card Weekend

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Cleveland Browns at Houston Texans Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for

Super Wild Card Weekend

Playoffs?! Playoffs?! Yes sir, Jim Mora, we are ready for the playoffs! No disgraceful performances here, just two teams that got here in very different ways. Cleveland survived a slew of injuries all year long, starting four different QBs before finding its savior in Joe Flacco the Elite, First of his Name. The Browns' steady rushing attack maintained even after losing Nick Chubb early in the season and their dominating defense kept them in games all year. Cleveland expected to be here at the beginning of the year; Houston, on the other hand, is a completely different story. The Texans grew up quickly under DeMeco Ryans behind their dynamic offensive core of C.J. Stroud, Nico Collins and Tank Dell. Sadly, Dell was lost to injury in December and Stroud missed a couple games, but the Texans persevered to take the AFC South and earn a home playoff game. Let's dig into this fantastic Wild Card matchup.

Browns at Texans Betting Odds for Wild Card Weekend

Browns -2/Texans +2.5

Browns ML -130/Texans ML +115

Total OVER 44/UNDER 44.5

Last Sunday, the line opened at 1.5 and jumped all the way to 3 for a short period on Monday before settling in the 2/2.5 range. The total opened at 43 and, as with most totals, the public pushed it up to 44.5. This is especially true in playoff games since the public wants fun, high-scoring games.

Browns at Texans Betting Picks This Week

With the current playoff seeding structure, road teams being favored are more common than ever before. Winning a division gets you a home playoff game (as it should) but it doesn't necessarily mean you are the better team. Cleveland is a grizzled bunch that has grinded all year, and for as fantastic as Stroud has been all year, good defenses have given him problems. The Ravens, Jets and Browns all had their way with the Texans, going 3-0 by a combined score of 91-37. Let's add in the fact that Cleveland is 7-3 SU/ATS in its last 10 games and 9-1 SU/8-2 ATS in its last 10 as favorites and we have a couple of powerful trends in support of the Browns. The cherry on top is Houston's 4-6 ATS mark in its last 10 home games. Stroud may be spectacular, but he's still a rookie playing in his first playoff game. The Browns are rightfully favored here and at this small number, they are my favorite play of the weekend. I also like the value on the under at 44.5.

Browns at Texans Best Bet: Browns -2 (@ DraftKings)

Browns at Texans Prediction

The energy at NRG Stadium will be off the charts, which could actually be a bad thing for this young Texans squad. I see them coming out too hyped and making uncharacteristic mistakes the slow-and-steady Browns won't make. Houston commits at least one turnover in the first quarter and Cleveland holds a 10-0 lead after one. The Texans settle in but still at the half, 16-10. The Browns pressure begins to take its toll on Stroud, forcing another turnover to maintain their lead at 19-13 heading into the fourth. A Cleveland TD and 2-point conversion makes it 27-13, forcing Houston to play catch-up. The Cleveland D holds off the charge while Jerome Ford and the run game chew clock and finish out the game at the same score.