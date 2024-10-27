Cowboys at 49ers: Sunday Night Football Odds, Picks, and Predictions

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Betting Odds Picks and Predictions for Sunday Night Football, Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers

An NFC matchup steeped in history between two of the conference's legacy franchises fittingly unfolds in prime time when the Cowboys face off with the 49ers. The fact that both teams have underperformed to date and the hosts have some serious injuries to contend with takes a bit of luster away from the game. Yet it also arguably adds even more urgency as both teams look to fight to position themselves favorably for the second half of the season.

We have plenty of angles to explore, so let's dive into odds and best bets for the 41st-ever meeting, including the postseason, between two legendary teams.

Check out all the generous sportsbook promos we have here, like this BetMGM bonus code that's good fora first-bet offer valued at up to $1500 in bonus bets

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers Betting Odds

*Best lines at time of writing listed

Moneyline: Cowboys +194 (FanDuel)/ 49ers -215 (ESPN BET)

Point spread: Cowboys +4.5 (-106 Caesars)/ 49ers -4.5 (-105 BetRivers)

Totals: Under 47.5 points (FanDuel)/ Over 47 points (BetRivers)

The spread for this game has moved firmly in the direction of the Cowboys, a completely expected development considering what has unfolded on the injury front for the 49ers since their Week 7 loss to the Chiefs. San Francisco lost Brandon Aiyuk for the season with MCL and ACL tears in that contest and also saw Deebo Samuel leave from the stadium to a hospital due to pneumonia. Therefore, a spread that was -7 before Week 7 shrunk all the way to between 4.5 and 4 by midweek, a range that continued into the weekend.

The same factors that led to the movement in the spread has also played a part in the shrinking of the projected total. The number sat at 49 points before the Week 7 San Francisco injuries, then plummeted all the way to 46 by mid-week. It has climbed only slightly since then.

Sunday Night Football time! Sign up now at the best online sportsbooks and use this Caesars Sportsbook promo code for a first-bet bonus bet worth up to $1000.

Dallas Cowboys @ San Francisco 49ers Betting Picks

The Cowboys theoretically have a couple of advantages coming into this matchup. One is their edge when it comes to rest, considering Dallas was off in Week 7. Additionally, the attrition of the 49ers' skill positions has reached fairly significant proportions with Christian McCaffrey's ongoing IR stint, Aiyuk's injury and Samuel's questionable status. Additionally, key No. 3 receiver Jauan Jennings will not play due to a hip injury.

That leaves San Francisco with a serious talent drain on offense, especially if Samuel sits out. The arrow points up regarding his availability – he was able to practice both Thursday and Friday - and head coach Kyle Shanahan said the receiver's stamina is improving . But Brock Purdy will operate short-handed under any circumstance with at least his No. 2 and No. 3 receivers out of action.

There's enough depth still standing for the Niners in the form of Jordan Mason, George Kittle (questionable with a foot injury but expected to play), Chris Conley, Ricky Pearsall and Jacob Cowing. However, some of those names aren't exactly proven. So Samuel's availability, if it comes to pass, is still critical. Nevertheless, a depleted offense will certainly help the cause of a Cowboys defense still dealing with its own key absences in the form of Micah Parsons (ankle), DeMarcus Lawrence (foot) and DaRon Bland (foot).

Ultimately, I think the well-rested and prepared Cowboys team enters hungry to atone for its ugly Week 6 loss to the Lions and will play a competitive game here versus a pretty short-handed opponent. But the combination of the Niners' absences and their very talented defense will help the Under hit.

Best Bets

Cowboys +4.5)

Under 47.5 points (-108 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

Its a wonderful time to take advantage of terrific NFL betting promos. Bet just $5 and use this FanDuel promo code to get $300 in bonus bets.

Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers Prediction

49ers 21, Cowboys 20

While the Cowboys have had uglier losses this season, the Niners are the team currently under .500 at 3-4. Therefore, I see the Niners cobbling together enough resources here on both sides of the ball to squeak out a close, low-scoring win in a game where the points stay hard to come by.