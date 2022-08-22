DraftKings NFL: Monday Preseason DFS Preview

This article is part of our DraftKings NFL series.

ESPN's Monday Night Football makes its return at 8 p.m. EDT with the Jets playing host to the Falcons in a preseason showdown. This will be the second preseason game for both teams, which means starters will probably see some time but most snaps are likely to go to backups battling for roster spots.

If you're playing a DraftKings Showdown DFS contest, your lineup will consist of six flex players, one of which will be your Captain, who scores 1.5 times as many fantasy points. Each player costs $7,600 normally or $11,400 as the Captain, so you can construct your lineup without worrying about positions or running out of salary. The below breakdown is organized by position, and quarterbacks generally score the most fantasy points while on the field, but keep in mind that most players are unlikely to play the entire game.

QUARTERBACK

Desmond Ridder, ATL at NYJ: Ridder showed promise in Atlanta's preseason opener, even if accuracy is still a work in progress for the rookie third-round pick out of Cincinnati. He completed just 10 of 22 passes against the Lions, but two went for touchdowns as Ridder compiled 103 yards through the air and another 59 on the ground. Ridder should get an extended opportunity to showcase his dual-threat ability in this one.

Mike White, NYJ vs. ATL: With Zach Wilson (knee) questionable for the start of the regular season after getting hurt last week against the Eagles, the Jets likely will take a cautious approach with veteran backup Joe Flacco. That should leave plenty of playing time for White, who's among the league's most intriguing third-string quarterbacks. Three of White's four appearances last season were forgettable, but the other was a historic 405-yard performance against the Bengals in his first career regular-season start, so White has shown he's capable of posting big numbers and should get plenty of playing time.

RUNNING BACK

Breece Hall, NYJ vs. ATL: Hall probably won't see a ton of playing time, but the first running back selected in the 2022 NFL Draft has enough talent to deliver a strong performance nonetheless. While Hall mustered a pedestrian 15 yards on five carries last week against the Eagles, he has reportedly been tearing up Atlanta's defense in joint practices this week, including a 75-yard touchdown Friday. Hall and Michael Carter likely will split reps while the Jets' starters are in the game.

Tyler Allgeier, ATL at NYJ: Allgeier's another intriguing rookie running back, even though he was selected 115 spots after Hall in the 2022 NFL Draft, 151st overall. Zach Wilson's former teammate at BYU has a chance to carve out a prominent role in Atlanta's backfield right off the bat, and the Falcons likely will want to see more of Allgeier after he gained 25 yards on just three attempts in the team's preseason opener against Detroit.

WIDE RECEIVER

Denzel Mims, NYJ vs. ATL: Rookie first-round pick Garrett Wilson's also an obvious choice, but Wilson's a lock for the regular-season roster, while Mims has much more to prove as a player on the roster bubble. The Jets' 2020 second-round pick out of Baylor had his previous offseason derailed by food poisoning and never managed to get back on track, but Mims is reportedly in the best shape of his life. Mims led the team with five targets last week and tied for second in both catches (two) and receiving yards (25), so he's likely to continue seeing plenty of volume as the Jets evaluate whether he's worth keeping on the roster.

Jared Bernhardt, ATL at NYJ: Atlanta's receiving corps leaves a lot to be desired, especially with rookie first-round pick Drake London sidelined by a knee injury. Someone has to step up for the Falcons, and that player could well be Bernhardt, whose only catch in last week's 27-23 win over the Lions was the game-winning 21-yard touchdown with 1:30 remaining. Perhaps Bernhardt's late-game heroics last week will lead to more involvement for the 24-year-old college quarterback turned wide receiver.

TIGHT END

Tyler Conklin, NYJ vs. ATL: There's no question that Atlanta's Kyle Pitts is the most talented tight end on either team in action Monday, but Pitts likely will continue to play sparingly, just as he did in Atlanta's preseason opener. The best mix of ability and opportunity likely belongs to Conklin, who has reportedly been lighting it up in camp for New York and came away with a team-high three catches for 23 yards on four targets in last week's 24-21 win over the Eagles. Conklin established himself as a productive pass-catching tight end last season with the Vikings, tying for ninth at the position with 61 catches while totaling 593 yards and three touchdowns.

KICKER

Younghoe Koo, ATL at NYJ: Locking in a kicker can be useful to secure a higher floor given the uncertainty over playing time at other positions, and Koo comes with the distinct advantage of not being part of a kicking competition. Koo should handle all of Atlanta's kicking duties, while New York's could be split between Greg Zuerlein (toe) and Eddy Pineiro.

DEFENSE

Both the New York Jets and Atlanta Falcons defenses are usable in this contest. While both of these starting units struggled last season, there are plenty of hungry young players competing for playing time on these two teams. Rookie fourth overall pick Sauce Gardner could be a defensive player to watch for the Jets, as the cornerback will surely be hunting for an interception against his former Cincinnati teammate Ridder.

