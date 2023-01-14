DraftKings NFL: Sunday Wild-Card Breakdown

This article is part of our DraftKings NFL series.

Sunday's slate includes three games. The Giants-Vikings matchup will be the most popular target for stacks. Not only does it have the highest total and closest spread but nearly every player on is underpriced. If you plan to stack it, make sure to get some type of leverage. Buffalo will be next-most popular, followed by the Bengals. I like the idea of stacking the Bills and hoping for a first-half onslaught. Josh Allen is capable of putting up a ceiling score in three quarters and many people like to avoid these spots where there's considerable blowout risk. I like the Bengals because they'll be even less popular based on the matchup against a tough Ravens defense. Joe Burrow has proved time and again that he can pick apart anyone. He's been on many a winning lineup in spots where few want to roster him.

I thought it would be best to breakdown the slate by position. I've highlighted the top value options for cash games and added some ideas for tournaments. Speaking of GPP strategy on three-game slates, it's best to plan for specific game scripts, similar to how you would for single-game showdowns and then build lineups that fit. Finding some leverage should be a priority, and it's often easier to find because the chalk tends to condense.

The Games

Over/Under Road Team Road

Implied Total Home Team Home

Implied Total 43.5 Miami Dolphins 15 Buffalo Bills 28.5 48.5 New York Giants 22.75 Minnesota Vikings 25.75 40.5 Baltimore Ravens 15.5 Cincinnati Bengals 25

Quarterback

Josh Allen vs. MIA ($7,900)

There's a lot to like about Allen in this spot. First, we're used to seeing him priced at about $8,500, which makes him look like a bargain for less than $8K. Second, he crushed Miami both times he faced them in regular reason. Combined, he threw for 704 yards with six TDs and no INTs and topped 30 fantasy points each time. It's a bit concerning that the Bills are 13.5-point favorites but they're not usually a team that lets its foot off the pedal. Allen has the highest floor and ceiling of any player on the slate. If you can afford him, he's a great option in any format.

Joe Burrow vs. BAL ($6,900)

Burrow is going to be the fourth-most popular QB on this slate. That's the best reason to roster him in GPPs. It's not the most favorable matchup against a stout Baltimore defense and it has the lowest total of the three games, but we've seen Burrow crush in these spots where people like to avoid him. He's one of the better leverage options on the board.

Daniel Jones at MIN ($5,600)

Jones is just too cheap, plain and simple. He's shown ability to run and make plays with his feet all year and his passing is much improved. He threw for 334 yards against the Vikings a few weeks ago and is coming off his best fantasy performance of the season. If you like the Giants chances, he's a great option in all formats. I lean toward him over Allen in cash games, only because the $2,300 difference is significant.

Kirk Cousins vs. DAL ($5,900)

Cousins is too cheap as well. He torched the Giants in their matchup a few weeks ago for 300 yards and three scores. If you like the Vikings in this spot, Cousins stacks work so well on this slate. Pair him with Jefferson and either T.J. Hockenson or K.J. Osborn. Run it back with Richie James ($3,900) or Isaiah Hodgins ($4,100). Those combinations are too cheap all around and allow you to spend up at RB. Same goes for Jones and Giants stacks with Justin Jefferson ($8,600).

Running Back

Saquon Barkley at MIN ($7,900)

Barkley has the top point-per-dollar projection and will be the most popular RB as a result. He had his best receiving game of the season against Minnesota a few weeks ago when he caught eight of 10 targets. The Vikings are tough to run against, but you wouldn't be surprised if none of the RBs on this slate rush for 100 yards. I'd roster Barkley in cash games, but he's a fine candidate to fade in GPPs considering his price tag, popularity and the expensive WRs as opportunity cost.

Joe Mixon vs. BAL ($6,800)

It's nice Mixon's got more involved in the passing game recently. He's caught at least five in three consecutive games while drawing 20 targets in that span. Even though it's a tough matchup against Baltimore, he has decent touchdown-equity in this spot as he should have opportunities in the red zone with the Bengals being big favorites. Based on volume, I prefer Mixon to Dalvin Cook ($7,100), who will be similarly popular.

J.K. Dobbins at CIN ($5,700)

Dobbins rested last week. Gus Edwards (concussion) might be out this week. Dobbins isn't going to be overly popular and would make for a good leverage option in GPPs. So would either Buffalo RB and it'd be nice to get some exposure to the Bills considering they have a 28.5-point total. Either Devin Singletary ($5,500) or James Cook ($4,800) could fall into two short rushing touchdowns. I like Cook for cheaper in blowout scripts.

Wide Receiver

WR Justin Jefferson vs. NYG ($8,600)

Despite the WR position being loaded, I can't imagine not rostering Jefferson. He's priced at a nice discount after five consecutive weeks higher than $9K. He crushed the Giants a few weeks ago with 12 catches on 16 targets for 133 yards and a TD. The Vikings-Giants matchup is the most favorable environment for game stacks in general. All signs point to Jefferson having a big game.

Ja'Marr Chase vs. BAL ($8,100)

Chase is going to be less popular than Stefon Diggs ($7,700). Both are obviously strong options, capable breaking any slate in any matchup. I worry slightly that a blowout in Buffalo could limit Diggs' ceiling. We also see Allen spread the ball around more so than Burrow. Chase has drawn 12-plus targets in four consecutive games and has massive upside in any matchup with that type of volume. He caught eight for 86 yards and a TD last week against the Ravens and narrowly missed what would've been another long TD. This is isn't to say I don't like Diggs, I just prefer Jefferson and Chase. Few will roster Tyreek Hill (7,900) with Skylar Thompson expected to be throwing him the ball. It won't be me who does it, but rostering Hill for leverage based on game theory alone makes sense in GPPs. I'd prefer to get my leverage a bit cheaper, maybe with Jaylen Waddle ($6,400) or Tee Higgins ($6,200). Higgins specifically is too cheap. We've seen him priced above $7K for most of the season and now his salary has reached its lowest point since Week 5, without much reason.

I rostered way too much of Gabe Davis ($4,800) this season, but his salary has fallen to less than $5K for the first time all season. That's just too cheap for a player with his upside. He drew 10 targets last week and dropped what would've been a 50-yard TD. Especially if you've been rostering him, now isn't the time to stop. K.J. Osborn ($4,600) is another worthy option in this range. He has 100-plus yards in two of his last four games and seems to have surpassed Adam Thielen ($4,500) as the second option at WR.

WR Richie James at MIN ($3,900)

James is way underpriced in this spot. He's really come on as the Giants' slot WR and the Vikings specifically struggle against slot guys. James has at least seven catches in three of his last four games and based on that, should be priced at at least 5K. He rightly will be popular. Isaiah Hodgins ($4,100) is also underpriced. He has at least four catches in five consecutive games and a touchdown in four of those. With all this cheap value, Tyler Boyd ($4,000) will go somewhat overlooked. This is cheapest we've seen him priced all season and he has the upside to provide good leverage in GPPs.

Tight End

Hockenson will be the most popular TE. He smashed again the Giants a few weeks ago when he caught 13 of 16 targets for 109 yards and two scores. Those are massive numbers for a TE, and he drew 12 targets the week after against Green Bay. He's established himself as Cousins second-favorite target. That means Mark Andrews ($5,200) will be less popular than he should be, which makes him a decent GPP option. The Ravens love throwing to the TE and Andrews caught nine passes for 100 yards last time out.

Hayden Hurst vs. BAL ($3,100)

The TEs in this range are similar. Hurst has a slightly higher projection than Mike Gesicki ($3,200) and Daniel Bellinger ($3,000). But that doesn't mean anything for tournaments. Gesicki would offer the most leverage while Bellinger makes perfect sense paired with Jones. In a vacuum, Hurst is the "safest" of three and has the most touchdown equity. Dawson Knox ($4,000) has caught a TD in four consecutive games and is a good option in Allen stacks. I wouldn't roster him without Allen.

Defense/Special Teams

Buffalo Bills vs. MIA ($3,300)

Buffalo will be the most popular defense, considering their matchup against third-string Skylar Thompson. The Bengals ($3,500) offer nice leverage at 1/2 the rostership. The Ravens ($2,500) are underpriced for their talent level and overall quality as a unit. Even the Vikings ($3,200) and Giants ($3,000) are decent options because they'll be the least popular. Anything can happen on these small slates.

