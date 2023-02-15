Dynasty Watch: Pre-Combine QB Rankings

This article is part of our Dynasty Watch series.

The 2023 NFL Combine begins Feb. 28, at which point the weigh-ins, athletic testing and medical checks will start shaking up the draft board as we currently know it. This article will look at the top eight quarterbacks going into the combine, ranked in order of projected NFL fantasy utility. The projected NFL draft slot is listed at the end of each player blurb. Look for the RB rankings and the WR/TE rankings in upcoming articles, with the running backs going up Thursday, Feb. 16.



C.J. Stroud, Ohio State (6-3, 217)

Stroud doesn't have the loud tools you like to see in a top quarterback pick but he's more strong than weak across the board, and in general it's difficult to find anything truly concerning with his game. It'd be fair to worry that his production might have been largely owed to his truly unfair receiver rotation – all of Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Marvin Harrison could prove to be All-Pro NFL wideouts – but it's still difficult to specify what Stroud could have done better.

Projected round: 1 (Top 10)

2. Anthony Richardson, Florida (6-4, 232)

Richardson is sort of like an SEC Josh Allen scenario – a player whose production and fundamentals simply aren't good enough in the meantime but one whose tools and temperament give good grounds to project growth. Richardson's tools are the loudest in the class, and that arguably makes him the highest-upside fantasy option among the quarterbacks.

Projected round: 1



3. Bryce Young, Alabama (6-0, 194)

Young might have the best skill set among this quarterback class, but unfortunately he also must be the smallest first-round quarterback consideration in something like 40 years. Kyler Murray (5-foot-10, 207 pounds) is understood as Too Small, but Young might measure in at something like 5-foot-11, 190 pounds. Murray's frame is preferable – the 20-to-30 pound difference is massive for frames under 6-feet tall. Not just that, but Murray's arm talent and especially wheels are superior to Young. Young reminds me of pre-injury Chuckie Keeton, though the significance of any similarities between the two would be unclear since Keeton never got a fair shot.

Projected round: Top 50



4. Hendon Hooker, Tennessee (6-4, 218)

Hooker is very old for a rookie (turned 25 in January) and the ACL tear from November certainly isn't helpful, but his production was spectacular at Tennessee and he's an obvious dual threat. The question is whether there's signal in that production. Hooker played in an extremely spread-out scheme that takes route depth liberties that simply aren't available in the NFL. Hooker was merely good at Virginia Tech prior to playing in this Tennessee scheme, so between the scheme and his major age advantage it's tough to tell if Hooker was as good as his numbers.

Projected round: 2-3



5. Will Levis, Kentucky (6-3, 232)

Levis will turn 24 in June, which cheapens whatever value there might be in his production at Kentucky. Levis is very toolsy and was actually something of a rushing specialist at Penn State before transferring to Kentucky, so he would be a compelling prospect if there's standout skill set to pair with those loud tools. The problem is there's no evidence of this. As a third-year player Levis couldn't get on the field over Sean Clifford types at Penn State, then at Kentucky his production was still more bad than good, especially when applying the age adjustment penalty.

In his age-22 season – an age at which most top quarterback prospects are already in the NFL – Levis was unhealthily dependent on Wan'Dale Robinson, who provided 46 percent of Levis' passing yards. Levis threw for 24 touchdowns to 13 interceptions while completing 66.0 percent of his passes at 8.0 yards per attempt. Robinson caught 104 passes for 1,334 yards on 144 targets, meaning when Levis was throwing to anyone other than Robinson the fourth-year quarterback completed 61.7 percent of his passes at 7.1 yards per attempt, which is awful.

Despite these major concerns, Levis appears destined to be a top 10 pick and maybe the first quarterback off the board. This article takes the view that he will be a disaster pick if so.

Projected round: 1 (Top five)





6. Jake Haener, Fresno State (6-1, 200)

Haener is very small but he projects as a good backup prospect at the very least. Haener produced strong efficiency at high volumes over the last three years and is well shootout-tested as a result. Especially if he could weigh in closer to 210 he might push for the mid rounds.

Projected round: 4-6



7. Stetson Bennett, Georgia (5-11, 190)

Bennett will turn 26 in October, meaning his otherwise strong production at Georgia just isn't worth much, especially since he lacks a traditionally NFL-viable frame. Some team could make an idiotic Tebow-like pick and take Bennett surprisingly early but there's no reason for it. If Bennett does end up on the field, though, he could be an interesting fantasy consideration for rushing reasons.

Projected round: 3-6

8. Max Duggan, TCU (6-2, 210)

Duggan was a very good collegiate quarterback for TCU, but don't believe any hype you read. He will probably look ugly if thrown into NFL action. Before his otherwise successful senior season Duggan was nearly benched for Chandler Morris, who seems like a non-entity as an NFL prospect in his own right.

Projected round: 5-7