NFL Waiver Wire: Week 12 Early Watch

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.
This article comes out every Sunday night. It's not expected to be a deep dive. Instead, we'll explore players who had atypical workloads and/or opportunity during the Sunday games. We won't consider whether these players are available in most leagues. The hope is that you become aware of the short-term usage change. If you're looking for detailed waiver-wire coverage, we have two weekly articles to set you up. On Tuesday, Kevin Payne publishes his weekly pickups. Then on Wednesday, Dan Marcus provide a deep dive of the waiver list.
Quarterback
- Anthony Richardson returned from his benching with a great fantasy performance Sunday. The quarterback completed 67 percent of his passes and threw a TD pass. Richardson also rushed 10 times for 32 yards and two scores. We already know about the downside. This game reminded us of his upside.
- Jameis Winston reminded everyone of his ability to save or burn fantasy teams. After looking terrible in his previous matchup against the Chargers, Winston came back with 395 yards and two TDs against the Saints. Those who need a streamer quarterback should consider Winston based on matchups.
- Derek Carr seemed to have a tougher matchup against the Browns. He also had few weapons at WR — a problem that won't go away anytime soon. Still, the Saints keep using play action and roll outs to keep Carr comfortable. In this week's game, the veteran passed for 248 yards and two TDs while only attempting 27 passes. Carr has streaming appeal.
Running
Running Back
- Javonte Williams might have been dropped last week after Audric Estime seemed to take over Williams' job. Against the Falcons, Williams handled nine carries while being targeted five times. The veteran posted 87 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. Estime saw most of his work in garbage time. This backfield is unpredictable, but Williams has the most upside potential.
- Cam Akers has at least eight touches in each of Minnesota's last three games. Not only is he the clear change-of-pace to Aaron Jones, but if Jones misses time, Akers would likely take on a volume role. Although Akers is not always efficient, he's used as a runner and receiver. He could be used as a flex option in his current role.
- Roschon Johnson had 11 touches, resulting in 41 yards and a touchdown against the Packers. With Thomas Brown having taken over as Chicago's offensive coordinator, it's possible he turns the Bears into a run-heavy team that uses two RBs. If that's the case, Johnson's fantasy value will be significantly increased.
- Ameer Abdullah could see a high-volume role if Zamir White (quad) and Alexander Mattison (ankle) miss time. If both players miss time, Dylan Laube may also be elevated into the backfield rotation.
Wide Receiver
- Marquez Valdes-Scantling had 109 yards and two TDs on three receptions last week against the Falcons. The receiver took advantage of another blown coverage by the Browns this week. That led to Valdes-Scantling catching two passes for 87 yards and another score. It will be difficult to keep up this pace. However, the Saints lack pass catchers, so he could see targets each week.
- Devaughn Vele has caught four passes in each of the last two games. After posting 39 yards and a TD last week against the Chiefs, the rookie recorded 66 yards against the Falcons. There probably isn't much of a weekly ceiling, but Vele could have a solid scoring floor in PPR leagues.
- Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has been targeted 4-6 times in four of the last five games. He's also scored in five of six games. In his game against the Vikings a blown coverage led to him scoring on a 98-yard reception. That particular play was good fortune. However, even in a bad offense, the receiver gets volume and red-zone looks, giving him fantasy value.
- Curtis Samuel has come alive the last two weeks while the Bills have been without injured WRs. The last two games, the veteran is averaging seven targets, 4.5 catches, 47 yards while scoring once. If any Buffalo pass catchers continue to miss time, Samuel could be a streaming option.
- KhaDarel Hodge could see a regular role in the Atlanta offense if Darnell Mooney (hamstring) misses time. It's unlikely Hodge would see anything close to Mooney's volume, but 3-7 targets per game is possible.
- Kendrick Bourne didn't play a snap for the Patriots last week. However, against the Rams, Bourne led New England with 70 yards and a TD. It's almost impossible to know if Bourne's role will continue, but he is talented and could produce well if given a chance to see targets.
Tight End
- Jonnu Smith continues to see high-target volume for the Dolphins. The tight end is averaging six targets over the last five games. Smith has recorded four games with at least 45 yards during that span. Also, he has games with 96 yards and a TD, and against the Raiders, he posted 101 yards and two scores.