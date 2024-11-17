NFL Waiver Wire: Week 12 Early Watch

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson returned from his benching with a great fantasy performance Sunday. The quarterback completed 67 percent of his passes and threw a TD pass. Richardson also rushed 10 times for 32 yards and two scores. We already know about the downside. This game reminded us of his upside.

Jameis Winston reminded everyone of his ability to save or burn fantasy teams. After looking terrible in his previous matchup against the Chargers, Winston came back with 395 yards and two TDs against the Saints. Those who need a streamer quarterback should consider Winston based on matchups.

Derek Carr seemed to have a tougher matchup against the Browns. He also had few weapons at WR — a problem that won't go away anytime soon. Still, the Saints keep using play action and roll outs to keep Carr comfortable. In this week's game, the veteran passed for 248 yards and two TDs while only attempting 27 passes. Carr has streaming appeal. Running