FanDuel Fantasy Football: NFL Picks Week 6 DFS

This article is part of our FanDuel Fantasy Football series.

Welcome to NFL Week 6! This week, I love a few players from the same matchups. These are the type of games that have the potential to produce fantasy gold. Let's mine these matchups together and come away with a piece of the DFS treasure! Enjoy the following Week 6 FanDuel value picks.

Quarterback:

Geno Smith ($7,400) vs. Arizona Cardinals

Smith has thrown multiple touchdowns in four of the season's first five games, including the last three consecutive games. On the other side of the ball, the Arizona Cardinals' defense hasn't given up multiple touchdown passes to a quarterback in the last three weeks, but they have shown to be vulnerable to mobile quarterbacks. The Cardinals' defense does rank 25th against the quarterback position. This presents a matchup for Smith to utilize his legs a bit more, which will be great for your DFS lineups.

Matthew Stafford ($7,200) vs. Carolina Panthers

Stafford hasn't been himself this season, but he draws a great matchup in Week 6 to get back on track. The Los Angeles Rams just lost at home to the Dallas Cowboys, so they will look to take out their frustrations on the broken Carolina Panthers in their second home game in as many weeks. The Panthers are expected to start backup quarterback P.J. Walker this week. To improve Stafford's fantasy outlook, the Rams will be without running back Cam Akers in this matchup.

Running Back:

Rhamondre Stevenson ($7,500) at Cleveland Browns

This is the easiest decision you'll make in Week 6. Damien Harris is expected to be sidelined with a hamstring injury and the Cleveland Browns have given up the 3rd-most fantasy points to running backs. Stevenson handled lead-back duties last week with 25 carries for 161 rushing yards. Expect the Patriots to take advantage of the matchup and lean heavily on Stevenson as they are currently banged up at the quarterback position.

Eno Benjamin ($6,300) at Seattle Seahawks

James Conner has already been ruled out for the Cardinals' matchup in Seattle. Benjamin has been very much involved in this offense and should see an expanded role. Benjamin's role in the passing game is a benefit in and of itself, and protects him from any game script should the Cardinals find themselves behind at any point. The Seattle Seahawks rank 28th against the running back position.

Wide Receiver:

Gabe Davis ($6,900) at Kansas City Chiefs

The last time these two teams played each other, it was an offensive explosion for Davis. He had eight receptions for 201 yards and four touchdowns. Davis is coming off 171 yards in two touchdowns in Week 5 against the Steelers. He appears to be fully healthy after dealing with an ankle injury in the last few weeks. You'll want Davis in all your DFS lineups given his upside in what should be another shootout between these Super Bowl contenders.

Jakobi Meyers ($6,600) at Cleveland Browns

Meyers returned in Week 5 and dominated the Lions' defense with seven catches for 111 yards and a touchdown. He's proven to be the Patriots' best pass-catching option, regardless of who's playing quarterback. Expect Meyers to carry his momentum against the Browns' defense who ranks 18th against wideouts.

Tight End:

George Kittle ($5,700) at Atlanta Falcons

There's no doubt that Kittle has been disappointing this season, but if there is a game he's going to go off, it's this one. We've all seen the week-winning type games Kittle has put together and he'll look to do just that against the Atlanta Falcons who rank 29th against the tight end position. Kittle is coming off his most productive game of the season in terms of targets, receptions and receiving yards. Jimmy Garoppolo will look to take advantage of this mismatch with one of the best tight ends in the NFL at his disposal.

Defense:

Los Angeles Rams ($4,400) vs. Carolina Panthers

As I mentioned with Stafford above, the Los Angeles Rams do not want to lose back-to-back games at home. Their defense is motivated this week in a plus matchup. The Carolina Panthers have given up the fifth-most fantasy points to opposing defenses. The Panthers are limping into Los Angeles feeling like a defeated team with some major changes to their coaching staff and with a backup quarterback getting the start. The Rams' defense has been one of the most consistent defenses from a fantasy standpoint this season.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Nate Hamilton plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: dominateff, DraftKings: THEDomiNateFF.