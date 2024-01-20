FanDuel NFL: Sunday Divisional Round Breakdown

This article is part of our FanDuel Fantasy Football series.

We're back for part two of the FanDuel divisional round weekend, this time turning our focus to Sunday's slate. The Lions will kick off the day by playing host to their second consecutive playoff game, this time taking on the Buccaneers. Detroit is a 6.5-point favorite, with a game total of 49.5. That leaves the Lions with an implied total of 28 and the Buccaneers 21.5. The final game of the weekend is the most anticipated by many, as the Chiefs will travel to Buffalo as 2.5-point underdogs. The game total is 45.5, leaving the Chiefs with an implied total of 21.5 and Buffalo 24.

Quarterback

The choice at quarterback boils down to Josh Allen ($9,400) against the field. He's been on fire across the Bills' eight-game winning streak, failing to top 20 FD points only twice. Particularly notable is his production as a rusher, as he's combined to record 148 yards on the ground the last two games — both must-win scenarios. The problem is the Chiefs' defense, as it has allowed only three quarterbacks to reach 20 FD points all season. The modest game total is corroborates that this may not be a ceiling game for Allen.

Of the remaining three quarterbacks, Jared Goff ($7,600) and Baker Mayfield ($7,300) are the appealing options. Both are in pass-funnel matchups, but the Lions' secondary is particularly poor. Mayfield is the value choice at the position as a result.

The bottom line is pay all the way up or all the way down at the position.

Running Back

Isiah Pacheco ($7,500) is the top-priced back and is a strong play this week. All four teams on the slate are good run-stopping units, but the Bills have been the worst. In addition, they have a beat-up linebacking corps, with Terrel Bernard (ankle) looking to be on the wrong side of questionable and Baylon Spector (back) ruled out. Pacheco has a great role and has shown the ability to translate that into fantasy points across the last several weeks.

Due to the strength of the defenses involved, I'd simply pay down as far as possible while still getting reliable volume. That option is Rachaad White ($6,700). His volume in the passing game plus guaranteed work near the goal line is a good combination for potential upside.

Jahmyr Gibbs ($7,300) would be the exception to this strategy. He has strong involvement as both a rusher and receiver and can score from anywhere on the field.

Wide Receiver

As it was for quarterback, the Tampa Bay-Detroit game is the focus of our conversation at the position. The Lions allowed the third-most fantasy points per game to wide receivers during the regular season and then served up 50.80 FD points to the Rams in the wild card. Mike Evans ($7,300) has had a few down games, but he still has a consistent role in the Tampa Bay offense and is more of a big-play threat than Chris Godwin ($6,900). While there weren't many value options available at running back, that's not the case at wide receiver. Despite scoring 13 FD points in the wild-card round, Trey Palmer ($5,200) actually saw his involvement in the offense fall. In the three games prior, he had 17 combined targets. If he sees a return to that volume, he has a good chance to be a key player on this slate.

The other rather obvious name from that game is Amon-Ra St. Brown ($9,300). He's the highest-priced wide receiver and second-highest of the day. He doesn't have a 30-point ceiling, but he's as good a bet as there is for a non-QB to hit 20 points.

Continuing at the top of the market, Rashee Rice ($7,800) has emerged across the second half of the season. He has at least nine targets in six of his last seven games. Buffalo also has a beat-up secondary and Rice is Mahomes' top target now.

We'll conclude with another value option. That takes us to Buffalo, where Gabe Davis (knee) is out. That will allow Khalil Shakir ($5,900) to step up again after making the game-sealing catch against the Steelers last weekend.

Tight End

We'll return to the same theme we have for the discussion of the quarterbacks and wide receivers, and that makes Detroit and Tampa Bay our place to start. Sam LaPorta ($6,600) was shockingly available last week after suffering a knee injury Week 18. He got only three targets, but the good news is that he was on the field for his typical snap share and his routes run were only slightly below his typical number. The Bucs gave up the third-most fantasy points to tight ends during the regular season.

Cade Otton ($5,300) is another way to save some salary. He isn't very efficient with his opportunities, but he commanded 11 targets in the wild card and now faces a vulnerable Lions secondary.

The matchup isn't positive, but Dalton Kincaid ($6,200) has to be mentioned. He's emerged as a very stable contributor in the Buffalo offense, drawing at least six targets in each of his last three games.

Defense/Special Teams

Depending on the final inactives, Buffalo ($4,000) is the top defense of the group. If finished the regular season third in the league in takeaways and fourth in sacks per game. If the unit is down multiple of its top corners and both of its middle linebackers, its stock falls.

Kansas City ($3,800) is the other good option due to their ability to get after the quarterback as it finished second in the league in sacks per game.

Detroit ($4,400) is likely to be popular due to facing Mayfield, but the secondary is poor and it's mediocre at forcing turnovers and poor at forcing sacks.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.