FanDuel NFL Thursday Night Football: Thanksgiving DFS Breakdown

Thanksgiving will bring three games across the NFL. That also leaves us with a three-game slate to play on FanDuel. Let's highlight some of the top players to consider at each position.

The Games

A lot of the focus of DFS picks is on individual players. Skills certainly matter, but finding game environments that are likely to promote a lot of points scored is a way to narrow the focus of our player pool.

Over-Under Road Team Road Team Total Home Team Home Team Total 48.5 Bears 19.5 Lions 29.5 37.5 Giants 16.5 Cowboys 20.5 47 Dolphins 21.5 Packers 24.5

All three home teams are favored Thursday. The favorite with the highest total is the Lions. The lowest game total is the matchup between the Giants and Cowboys.

Value Options

Rico Dowdle, DAL vs. NYG ($6,100)

Dowdle received 19 carries in a win over the Commanders last week, finishing with 86 rushing yards. He is still looking for his first rushing touchdown of the season, but he does have three receiving touchdowns. He has taken over as the lead running back for the Cowboys, so he could be in line for a hefty workload against a Giants team that has allowed the third-most rushing yards per game in the league. The Giants have given up 16 carries of at least 20 yards, which is more than any team.

Luke Schoonmaker, DAL vs. NYG ($5,000)

Jake Ferguson (concussion) sat out Week 12, leaving Schoonmaker as the Cowboys' top receiving option at tight end. He was targeted four times, finishing with three receptions, 55 yards and a touchdown. When Ferguson went down early the week prior, Schoonmaker recorded six receptions for 56 yards against the Texans. Ferguson is a longshot to play in this game, leaving Schoonmaker with the potential to provide value again.

Other Value Options

QB Cooper Rush, DAL vs. NYG ($6,900)

RB Tyrone Tracy Jr., NYG at DAL ($6,500)

WR Rome Odunze, CHI at DET ($5,500)

TE Cole Kmet, CHI at DET ($5,200)

Stacks to Consider

Detroit Lions vs. Chicago Bears

This isn't the greatest of slates in terms of quarterback options. The Giants and Cowboys are both starting backups and Caleb Williams ($7,200) has been underwhelming for the Bears. When in doubt, stack the best offensive team. In this case, that would be the Lions. Jared Goff ($8,200) has completed at least 72.0 percent of his passes in eight of his last nine games. During that span, he recorded 19 touchdown passes. His top receiving option continues to be Amon-Ra St. Brown ($9,000), who had his streak of eight consecutive games with a touchdown snapped last week. He still finished that game with six receptions for 62 yards. When he faced the Bears at home last season, St. Brown recorded eight receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown.

Other Stacks to Consider

Packers – Jordan Love ($7,500) + Jayden Reed ($6,900)

Cowboys – Cooper Rush ($6,900) + CeeDee Lamb ($8,600)

High-Price Heroes

Jahmyr Gibbs, DET vs. CHI ($8,400)

David Montgomery ($7,600) was forced out of Sunday's game against the Colts with a shoulder injury. That resulted in Gibbs receiving a season-high 21 carries. He didn't disappoint, recording 90 rushing yards and two touchdowns. In his last six games, Gibbs has seven rushing touchdowns. Montgomery has already said that he plans to play Thursday, but he could be somewhat limited on the short week. Either way, Gibbs should continue to have a high floor within the Lions potent offense.

De'Von Achane, MIA at GB ($9,000)

In the four games that Tua Tagovailoa ($8,000) missed with a concussion, Achane had a total of 140 rushing yards and 49 receiving yards. He did not score a touchdown in any of those games. Since Tagovailoa has returned, Achane has posted 302 rushing yards, 179 receiving yards and six total touchdowns across five games. His ability to catch passes out of the backfield is noteworthy for his matchup with the Packers, who have allowed the seventh-highest yards per target to running backs in the league.

The Smash Spot

Josh Jacobs, GB vs. MIA ($7,800)

Jacobs recorded three rushing touchdowns against the 49ers last week. He has six rushing touchdowns over his last four games. In three of those games, he also rushed for at least 95 yards. After averaging just 3.5 yards per carry last season, he has rebounded to average 4.7 yards per carry this year. While the Dolphins haven't given up a ton of yards on the ground, they have allowed 10 rushing touchdowns and three receiving touchdowns to running backs.

