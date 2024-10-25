FanDuel NFL: Week 8 DFS Breakdown

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

Every team plays Week 8, making for a fun DFS slate on FanDuel. As we sift through all of the options at each position, here are some of the top players to consider when building your lineups for Sunday's main slate.

The Games

A lot of the focus of DFS picks is on individual players. Skills certainly matter, but finding game environments that are likely to promote a lot of points scored is a way to narrow the focus of our player pool.

Over-Under Road Team Road Implied Total Home Team Home Implied Total 44.5 Ravens 27.5 Browns 17.5 44.5 Titans 16.5 Lions 28.5 46.5 Colts 20.5 Texans 26.5 49.5 Packers 26.5 Jaguars 22.5 46.5 Cardinals 20.5 Dolphins 24.5 41.5 Jets 24.5 Patriots 16.5 45.5 Falcons 23.5 Buccaneers 22.5 47.5 Eagles 23.5 Bengals 24.5 40.5 Saints 16.5 Chargers 24.5 47.5 Bills 24.5 Seahawks 22.5 43.5 Bears 22.5 Commanders 20.5 41.5 Panthers 15.5 Broncos 26.5 41.5 Chiefs 26.5 Raiders 15.5 45.5 Cowboys 20.5 49ers 25.5

No game this week has a total of at least 50 points. Four games have a total less than 42 points.

The favorites with the highest totals include the Lions, Ravens and Chiefs.

Value Options

Javonte Williams, DEN vs. CAR ($6,000)

Williams played a leading role in the Broncos' blowout of the Saints last Thursday, rushing 14 times for 88 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught all three of his targets for an additional 23 yards. It doesn't get much better than his matchup against the Panthers, who have allowed the most FanDuel points per game to running backs this season. Williams has the potential to be one of the best value options for this slate, regardless of position.

David Njoku, CLE vs. BAL ($5,500)

The Browns' offense has been a mess with Deshaun Watson (Achilles) at the helm. With Jameis Winston ($6,500) now taking over under center, Cleveland might actually be more explosive. Njoku was busy last week in the Browns' first game since trading Amari Cooper, catching 10 of 14 targets for 76 yards and a touchdown The Ravens have allowed the most receptions and receiving yards in the league to tight ends, leaving Njoku with significant upside.

Other Value Options

QB Kirk Cousins, ATL at TB ($7,100)

QB Jameis Winston, CLE vs. BAL ($6,500)

RB J.K. Dobbins, LAC vs. NO ($7,400)

RB De'Von Achane, MIA vs. ARI ($6,800)

RB Rachaad White, TB vs. ATL ($6,400)

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, SEA vs. BUF ($6,400)

WR Tyler Lockett, SEA vs. BUF ($6,100)

WR Calvin Ridley, TEN at DET ($5,600)

TE Cole Kmet, CHI at WAS ($5,400)

TE Cade Otton, TB vs. ATL ($5,200)

Stacks to Consider

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Eagles have battled injuries at wide receiver much of the season. That has left Jalen Hurts ($8,600) with some muted passing totals. While he only threw for 114 yards with A.J. Brown ($9,000) and DeVonta Smith ($7,300) both back last week, that was because he only needed to attempt 14 passes in a lopsided win over the Giants.

The Eagles should need to throw more this week against the Bengals, who have averaged 25.4 points per game. With teams often needing to throw a lot against them to keep pace, the Bengals are tied for the sixth-most passing touchdowns allowed in the league. The best option to stack with Hurts is Brown, who has caught a touchdown pass in all three games he has played this season.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

We've seen this matchup already. In Week 5, the Falcons defeated the Buccaneers in overtime with the two teams combing for 66 points. The Buccaneers' offense will have significantly less upside for this rematch with Chris Godwin (ankle) and Mike Evans (hamstring) out. However, this is still a great spot for Kirk Cousins ($7,100) and Drake London ($7,900) because the Buccaneers have given up the fourth-most passing yards per game in the league. In that Week 5 game, Cousins threw for 509 yards and four touchdowns. London was one of the main beneficiaries of that gaudy stat line, posting 12 receptions for 154 yards and one touchdown.

Other Stacks to Consider

Seahawks – Geno Smith ($7,500) + Tyler Lockett ($6,100)

Dolphins – Tua Tagovailoa ($7,000) + Tyreek Hill ($7,600)

Browns – Jameis Winston ($6,500) + David Njoku ($5,500)

High-Price Heroes

Joe Mixon, HOU vs. IND ($9,000)

The Texans' passing attack hasn't been as explosive since Nico Collins (hamstring) went down. It has relied heavily on Mixon, who has rushed for at least 102 yards and one touchdown in both games without Collins. Last week, he received 25 carries on his way to 115 yards and two touchdowns against the Packers. He already destroyed the Colts earlier this season, rushing for 159 yards and a touchdown on 30 carries in Week 1. Expect him to see a lot of work in this rematch.

Jordan Mason, SF vs. DAL ($8,900)

The 49ers lost Brandon Aiyuk (knee) for the season last week. In addition to his absence, the Packers enter Week 4 with Deebo Samuel ($8,000) battling an illness and Jauan Jennings ($6,100) dealing with a hip injury. Even if those two play, the 49ers would likely love to control this game on the ground. That has been a weakness for the Cowboys, who have allowed the sixth-most rushing yards per game in the league. Mason received 14 carries despite his shoulder injury last week and could push for 20 carries in this matchup.

The Smash Spot

Jordan Love, GB at JAC ($8,900)

Despite playing in just five games this season, Love already has 15 touchdown passes. He has not thrown fewer than two touchdown passes in a game. He has the potential to be a nightmare matchup for the Jaguars. They have been picked apart through the air, allowing the most passing touchdowns and the second-most passing yards per game in the league. Having so many weapons around him makes it somewhat tricky to decide which receiver to stack with Love, but Love himself has the potential to dominate this matchup.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.