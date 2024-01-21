This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Divisional Round Game

Use the ESPN BET promo code ROTO, and it gives new users access to a generous bet anything to get $250 in bonus bets welcome offer, along with one of the best sports betting sites in the online sports betting world today.

The Buffalo Bills will host the reigning Super Bowl-champion Kansas City Chiefs at Highmark Stadium this Sunday evening. This will be the third playoff meeting between these two squads within the last four years.

Kansas City has gotten the better out of Buffalo, winning each of the previous two playoff matchups. However, this could be the year we see Josh Allen and the Bills get over the hump. Buffalo enters the Divisional Round having won six straight, including a 20-17 victory over the Chiefs back in Week 14.

Can Patrick Mahomes lead Kansas City to yet another AFC Championship Game? Let's take a look at the odds, picks and prediction for Chiefs vs. Bills in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

Football season is in full swing and NFL fans can use our sportsbook promo codes page to find the best offers in their area. BetMGM is a sportsbook that now accepts credit card and PayPal. The BetMGM Kentucky bonus code is now available in the Bluegrass State with sports betting having launched in late September.

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Betting Odds for Divisional Round

*Best lines at time of writing listed

Moneyline: Bills -144 (FanDuel Sportsbook) / Chiefs +124 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Point spread: Bills -2.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook) / Chiefs +2.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Totals: Over 45.5 points (DraftKings Sportsbook) / Under 46.0 points (PointsBet Sportsbook)

The spread continues to fluctuate between -3 and -2.5 in favor of the Bills with less than 48 hours until kickoff. Oddsmakers are clearly showing respect to a Kansas City squad, despite there being plenty of doubt about its ability to repeat as Super Bowl champions.

The total has taken a slight dip since the open, falling from an initial figure of 46 points and coming down to 45.5 points at some sportsbooks as of early Saturday morning. Neither team has any new significant injuries to report on offense, with Gabe Davis (knee) the one noteworthy name carrying over an absence from the wild-card round. Buffalo does have some thinning cornerback depth, but the betting public clearly isn't focused on it as a potential cause for a boost in scoring.

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Betting Picks This Week

Football fans, regardless of allegiance, are in for a treat when these two AFC powerhouses meet in Buffalo this weekend. The rivalry between Mahomes and Allen, who both stepped into starting roles in the 2018 season, has already given us some great moments, and all signs point toward more being produced Sunday evening.

The regular-season matchup between these two teams at Arrowhead Stadium culminated in a narrow 20-17 win for the Bills. With both squads handling their first-round matchups in fairly comfortable fashion, it makes sense oddsmakers are predicting another tightly contested affair.

Kansas City had a big game defensively last week against one of the most aggressive offenses in the league this season. The Chiefs held the Miami Dolphins to a season-low seven points and under 270 yards of offense. On the offensive side, Mahomes and Co. did a great job controlling the game and taking care of the ball. Apart from a late fumble by Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City finished the contest with no other turnovers, and producing another relatively clean game figures to be crucial against a Bills defense that lives off of them.

On the other side, Buffalo came out the gate hot against the Pittsburgh Steelers despite inclement weather in the area. Allen and the offense also limited turnovers, while Jordan Poyer and the defense forced them. The Bills defense did a great job slowing down one of the hottest running back tandems coming into the postseason in that of Najee Harris and Jaylen Warren. Pittsburgh finished the game with just 103 combined rushing yards in 23 rush attempts.

This contest will likely come down to the turnover battle and who can take care of the ball when it matters most. Buffalo forced two turnovers the last time these teams met and come into this game after forcing another pair against the Steelers. The condition of the field will likely play a large role in how these teams manage the game.

When this one's all said and done, I believe Andy Reid and Mahomes will find a way to put another good scare, at minimum, into Buffalo. No matter how good Allen has played in these matchups in the past, it has not seemed to matter with Mahomes and Travis Kelce dominating on the other end.

However, there's a feeling this could finally be the postseason the Bills get the best of the Chiefs. For once, it's Buffalo that appears to have the deeper offensive arsenal, even with Davis out. That, combined with one of the very best home-field advantages in the league, will send the Bills to a hard-fought and likely very narrow victory.

Chiefs at Bills Best Bets: Bills moneyline (-144 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Prediction

Bills 26, Chiefs 23

It is hard to pick against a team that has won six straight and has a quarterback playing his best ball of the season when it matters most. Therefore, I do like the Bills to be aggressive right out of the gate and overcome the tough defensive matchup presented by Kansas City enough to squeeze out a close victory. However, with Buffalo thin in the secondary due to injury, I like KC to keep things tight enough for the game to come down to the final possession.