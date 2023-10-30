This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Monday Night Football Picks And

Player Props Week 8

The Detroit Lions look to bounce back from a disappointing loss in Baltimore where they seemed to have caught the Ravens at the wrong time. The Lions are an easy team to root for; they have a likable coach and who doesn't love Jared Goff?

Detroit Lions -7.5 -105 (DraftKings)

Detroit returns home and is in good shape to get a big win over the reeling Raiders. Las Vegas has lost three of their four road games this season, but will get back starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo Monday night. Garoppolo hasn't been great this season with a 7:8 touchdown to interception rate so I'm not sure his return helps. The key for the Raiders will be getting Davante Adams involved as he's on pace for career lows across the board. Look for the Lions to have a big game on both sides of the ball and easily cover this spread.

Jameson Williams Over 24.5 Receiving Yards -113 (FanDuel)

Here's my favorite prop for Monday night's game. Williams has the ability to hit this over with one catch and as weird as it sounds. I like the fact he's coming off a goose-egg game as odd as that sounds which should have pushed this line down. His anytime touchdown odds are +220 on FanDuel and I'd sprinkle a little something on a parlay for alternative receiving odds and an anytime touchdown, which could pay off easily with one big play.

Davante Adams Over 74.5 Receiving Yards -113 (FanDuel)

Jimmy G should target Adams at least double-digit times in this game and the Lions are a good defense to pick on for an opposing wide receiver. It's conceivable that the Lions cover the point spread, Jameson hits his over and Adams does as well. This is another player who I will sprinkle something on a parlay for their anytime touchdown odds (+155 DraftKings) along with the over on receiving yards.

Michael Mayer Anytime Touchdown +400 (FanDuel) Kalif Raymond Anytime Touchdown +425 (DraftKings)

I like taking a player for anytime touchdown odds on both sides of the ball so you have something in play no matter who is on offense. Raymond's anytime touchdown odds is only +230 on other sites so it seems like there's some good value hitting this on DraftKings. Mayer hasn't scored yet this season but it seems like it's only a matter of time before that happens. His targets have gone up over recent weeks and Detroit ranks dead last (32nd) in the league facing opposing tight ends.