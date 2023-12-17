New York Giants at New Orleans Saints, NFL Betting Picks & Props for Week 15

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

New York Giants at New Orleans Saints Betting Odds, Pick and Predictions for Week 15

The Giants will bring a three-game winning streak with them to New Orleans to take on the Saints. While the Giants are fighting for a Wild Card spot, the Saints are tied atop the NFC South with the Buccaneers and Falcons. Let's dive into this matchup and highlight some wagers to consider.

Giants at Saints Betting Odds for Week 15

Giants: Spread +6 (-112), +215 Moneyline

Saints: Spread -6 (-108), -265 Moneyline

Game Total: 39 points

Derek Carr has dealt with his share of injuries this season, but he doesn't find his name on the injury report heading into this matchup. The Giants are the healthiest that they have been in a while, with no offensive skill players of note on their injury report.

Giants at Saints Betting Picks This Week

Alvin Kamara produced an odd stat line against the Panthers last week. He caught three of his four targets, but finished with -11 receiving yards. He did more damage on the ground, rushing 12 times for 56 yards and a touchdown. In addition to his three rushing touchdowns over the last two games, he has recorded at least 51 rushing yards in three straight games.

The Giants have had problems slowing down the run, giving up the fourth-most rushing yards per game in the league. Last week, the uninspiring duo for AJ Dillon and Patrick Taylor combined for 83 yards on 19 carries against them. The game prior, Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott turned 30 carries into 144 yards against the Giants. Kamara could churn out one of his better rushing performances of the season.

Giants at Saints Best Bet: Alvin Kamara over 53.5 rushing yards (-114 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Tommy DeVito hasn't been racking up passing yards during the Giants' winning streak. He has been limiting turnovers and did a lot of damage with his legs last week. Still, Wan'Dale Robinson has posted at least 35 receiving yards in two of the last three games. His best performance came last week against the Packers when he caught six of seven targets for 79 yards.

Robinson is a great route runner and has shown plenty of burst coming off a torn ACL last season. He also looks to be DeVito's top target among wide receivers. Last week, no other wide receiver caught more than two passes for the Giants. A significant role should help him go over his modest receiving yards prop total.

Giants at Saints Best Bet: Wan'Dale Robinson over 31.5 receiving yards (-125 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Giants haven't exactly had the most difficult of schedules during their winning streak. While their win over the Packers last week was impressive, their two previous wins came over the Commanders and Patriots. Even against the Patriots, they only squeaked out a three-point victory.

Prior to their win over the lowly Panthers last week, the Saints had lost three straight. Of their six victories this season, three of them were by seven or fewer points. Carr has struggled, throwing a total of just 13 touchdown passes this season. In what has the potential to be a defensive battle, look for the Giants to cover the spread.

Giants at Saints Best Bet: Giants +6 (-112 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Giants at Saints Prediction

We're already on the Giants to cover the spread. Asking them to win outright might be a bit much, given their 2-5 record on the road. They have had a brutal road schedule, though, with their road opponents including the 49ers, Dolphins, Bills and Cowboys. Their defense is generating turnovers in bunches lately, so look for them to follow that unit to at least covering the spread.