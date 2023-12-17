NFL Best Bets & Picks for Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills, Week 15

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills NFL Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions, Week 15

As interconference games go, we have a huge matchup between teams that met in Super Bowls 22 and 23 (yes, I ignored the Roman numerals!). After beating the Eagles last week, the Cowboys are in a three-way tie for the lead in the NFC. They have won five straight games. However, a loss could put them behind the 49ers and Eagles. Meanwhile, the Bills are fresh off a win at Kansas City. They currently have the 11th seed in the AFC, but they are tied with five other teams who are battling for two playoff spots. Needless to say, Buffalo can't afford many more losses. Entering this contest, they have won two of their last three.

Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills Betting Odds for Week 15

The Bills are 2.5-point home favorites while this game has an over/under total of 50.5. Dallas has a team total of 23.5 while Buffalo's team total is 26.5. These odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook. To date, the Bills are averaging 26.8 points, and they are giving up 18.8 points per contest. Meanwhile, Dallas has scored an average of 32.4 points, while allowing 17.9 per game.

Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills Betting Picks This Week

Aside from an early-season win against the Dolphins and the victory over the Chiefs last week, the Bills haven't been great against winning teams. Buffalo has lost matchups to the Jaguars, Bengals, Broncos and Eagles. In terms of Dallas, until last week, the knock on them was they couldn't beat the best teams. After losing to the 49ers and Eagles (at Philly), they blew out Philadelphia in the rematch. Despite both teams putting up signature wins last week, a case could be made that each of those opponents were not currently playing their best football. Look for this contest to bring out the best in each team.

In terms of offense, Dallas appears to be playing at a higher level right now. It seems that the coaching staff realizes they lack a sustaining rushing attack. That has led to the Cowboys putting on the offense of Dak Prescott. The adjustment has been amazing. Dallas has put up at least 33 points in their last five. Although the defense has been incredible at times, they are two weeks removed from giving up 35 points to Seattle. On the other side of the ball, the Bills named Joe Brady their offensive coordinator in Week 11. Immediately, the team scored 32 and 34 points before scoring 20 last week. The Bills defense hasn't had a tough schedule, so their points against total looked flawed when the Eagles lit them up for 37 points in Week 12.

The fact that this game is being played in Buffalo is a big deal. Dallas hasn't looked as dominant away from home. Aside from a tough home loss to a hot Denver team, the Bills have been solid at home. Laying the 2.5 points seems like a reasonable play, especially given the desperation Buffalo has for this win. I also expect both defenses to have some answers to slow down the opposing offenses. Taking the under on the 50.5 total makes sense. These odds can be found at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills Best Bet: Over 50.5

Dallas Cowboys at Buffalo Bills Prediction

The key to the game for the Bills will be to keep CeeDee Lamb from having a massive game. Buffalo's defense is well coached and it has shown the ability to slow down elite WRs. I see them containing Lamb. While the Cowboys still have other excellent weapons, they may punt the ball more often than we've seen in recent games. When the Bills have the ball, they have made two recent adjustments. The first one is using James Cook in motion and weaponizing him as a receiver. In addition, Josh Allen is seeing more designed runs. Those wrinkles should be enough to help Buffalo outlast Dallas. I predict the Bills win this game, 23-20.