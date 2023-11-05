NFL Betting Picks & Props: New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders, Week 9

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

New York Giants at Las Vegas Raiders Betting Odds, Pick and Predictions for Week 9

The matchup between the Giants and Raiders doesn't exactly jump off the page as one of the more exciting games of Week 9. Let's try to spice things up a bit by highlighting some wagers to consider.

Giants at Raiders Betting Odds for Week 9

Giants: Spread +1.5 (-110), +105 Moneyline

Raiders: Spread -1.5 (-110), -125 Moneyline

Game Total: 37 points

After their disaster in Week 8 that saw Tommy DeVito enter the game at quarterback, the Giants will welcome back Daniel Jones (neck) for Week 9. The Raiders will also have a different starting quarterback this week with a coaching change leading to Aidan O'Connell replacing Jimmy Garoppolo.

Giants at Raiders Betting Picks This Week

DeVito was a disaster under center. The Giants' coaching staff clearly had no faith in him, giving him just seven pass attempts. He only completed two of them, finishing with -1 passing yards. They instead leaned heavily on Barkley, who was given 36 carries. While that was by far his highest workload of the season, it marked his third straight game with at least 21 rushing attempts.

With Jones being back, the Giants will be able to open up their offense more. However, that doesn't mean that they'll want to shy away from Barkley. It's not as if their passing game has been electric this season, anyway, since they have thrown for the third-fewest yards in the league. Another 20-carry game could be in the cards for Barkley here.

Giants at Raiders Best Bet: Saquon Barkley over 18.5 rush attempts (+100 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Since we're on the over for Barkley's rushing attempts prop, it makes sense to also take the over on his rushing yards prop. With his heavy workload, he has at least 77 rushing yards in each of his last three games. Last week, he parlayed his 36 carries into 128 yards. The Raiders have plenty of holes on defense, which has contributed to them allowing the third-most rushing yards per game in the league.

Giants at Raiders Best Bet: Saquon Barkley over 76.5 rushing yards (-115 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Things are going to look very different for the Raiders this week with Josh McDaniels gone and Garoppolo benched. Former Giants' linebacker Antonio Pierce is now their head coach, and he wasted no time turning the reigns over to O'Connell. O'Connell did start a game earlier in the season when Garoppolo was hurt, throwing for 238 yards, one interception and no touchdowns against the Chargers.

In that game against the Chargers, Jacobs received 17 carries despite the Raiders playing catchup for most of the second half. With the Giants averaging only 11.9 points per game, it's difficult to envision them racing out to a big early lead. Expect the Raiders to rely heavily on Jacobs on the ground to try and earn the victory.

Giants at Raiders Best Bet: Josh Jacobs over 17.5 rush attempts (-125 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Giants at Raiders Prediction

Taylor has already been ruled out this week, so if Jones has any complications in his return, the Giants might have to turn to DeVito again. The Raiders also have plenty of uncertainty with their new head coach and quarterback. Both teams could struggle to put points on the board, so rather than picking a winner or which team will cover the spread, taking the under is the best option.