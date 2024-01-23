NFL Conference Championships Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Conference Championship Betting Picks For Each Game

Date Game Matchup Week 3 Picks Sunday, January 28 Chiefs vs. Ravens Ravens -3.5, over 44.5 Sunday, January 28 Lions vs. 49ers 49ers -7, over 51

Predictions for the Conference Championships

LOGO] Chiefs vs. Ravens

Game Spread Moneyline Total Chiefs at Ravens Ravens -3.5 Baltimore -180; Kansas City +150 44.5

I won't agonize over the Texans call too much. I've been wrong about them all year, so I wasn't surprised at all to see Baltimore wake up in the second half and thoroughly trounce Houston. If anything it's affirmation in my mind that this is Lamar Jackson's year. I've always attributed the long-documented postseason issues for Jackson to Greg Roman, arguably one of the worst offensive coordinators over the past decade. That the Ravens had as much success as they did with an albatross of a play caller really was a testament to the soon-to-be two-time MVP in my mind, and I think my side was on the correct side of the ledger thanks to last week's win.

However, I want all Jackson naysayers to take it on the chin, especially the ones quietly waiting for self-combustion to occur. For that to happen, Baltimore needs to win over Patrick Mahomes. I don't think the missed field goal really would have made a difference for the Bills last week, but while Josh Allen and the Bills are prone to have mental lapses, the Chiefs in the Mahomes era have always done a good job navigating the few in-game mistakes that occur with such pristine effectiveness. That same statement has typically applied to most John Harbaugh coached teams as well.

The Ravens are the better team, but I'm not sure the better team has won all that much this postseason. I'd love this line if we could get off the half point, but either way I have confidence that Baltimore moves on for a rematch of Super Bowl XLVII.

Spread Pick: Ravens -3.5

Total Pick: Over 44.5

LOGO] Lions vs. 49ers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Lions vs. 49ers 49ers -7 San Francisco -310; Detroit +250 51

I'll be honest; I just don't think this is going to be all that close. The Lions knocked off what I thought was San Francisco's greatest challenge in the form of the Rams in Round 1, and I think at this point have proven they are clearly the NFC's second best team. The problem is the massive gulf between No. 1 and No. 2.

Brock Purdy was miserable against the Packers last week and probably should have thrown at least three interceptions. Yes, it's fair to say if weather conditions like what occurred Saturday were to happen again, the Niners offense would be in trouble. But Jared Goff is equally bad outside and in poor conditions, and while Jahmyr Gibbs has been a complete revelation in the past two months, the Lions need to win with the pass whereas the Niners can win that way.

Looking at the upcoming forecast in San Francisco, I'm not sure weather concerns really matter all that much, so I'm more focused on just picking the best team. Detroit's defense would be one of the worst by any metric to make the Super Bowl, much less win in the past 15 years with last year's Chiefs team, 2011 Giants and 2006 Colts all rivaling this unit in ineptitude. Each of the other team's were led by a Hall of Fame quarterback and also caught fire from a pass-rushing perspective at the right time. Sorry Goff truthers, that's just not true in this scenario. We just watched Puka Nacua and Mike Evans put together two of the three best postseason performances of the year, and there's still the possibility Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle can add more carnage to the total. Anyone picking the Lions to win over cover is doing so selfishly in an attempt to stymie the increasingly annoying debate between Purdy's legitimacy as an elite quarterback. Believe me, it's absolutely obnoxious conversation as is all talk centered on quarterback win totals, but the nauseous won't end Sunday.

Spread Pick: 49ers -7

Total Pick: Over 51

Conference Championship Best Bets

We ended up hitting five different recommendations from last week including four of the plus-money variety, but a bunch of our opening playoff futures were effectively ended last week. With the books tightening up any market deficiencies with four teams left in play, we'll try to hit on some true long shots.

Conference Specials - (+1100) Jahmyr Gibbs most rushing yards of Conference Championships

Patrick Mahomes over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-115)

Christian McCaffrey over 36.5 receiving yards (-115)

Brandon Aiyuk over 5.5 receptions (+122)

Patrick Mahomes under 0.5 interceptions (+107)

First team to take offensive snap in opponent's red zone -- 49ers (+100)

Lamar Jackson over 5.5 yards gained on first rush attempt (-105)

Jahmyr Gibbs over 3.5 yards gained on first rush attempt (+100)

Brian Branch over 5.5 tackles (+105)

SB LVIII Specials -- Super Bowl winner seed -- No. 1 (-295)

Most playoff rushing TDs -- Christian McCaffrey (+105)

Christian McCaffrey under 19.5 rushing attempts (-105)

