NFL DFS Picks & Projections Podcast for Conference Championships at DraftKings & FanDuel

Written by 
Ryan Belongia 
Adam Zdroik 
Published on January 24, 2025

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

Adam Zdroik and Ryan Belongia preview the two-game NFL DFS slate for Conference Championship weekend. Who are the cash plays outside of Saquon Barkley and Travis Kelce? Who do you fade in GPPs? They discuss.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Adam Zdroik plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: zdroik, DraftKings: rotozdroik, Yahoo: StreakMaster.
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Ryan Belongia
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
Adam Zdroik
Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
