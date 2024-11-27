NFL DFS Picks: Yahoo Plays and Strategy for Thanksgiving Baller

This article is part of our Yahoo DFS Football series.

Week 13 NFL action kicks off Thursday with a three-game Thanksgiving Day slate. The first course is Bears-Lions at 12:30 p.m. EST, followed by Giants-Cowboys at 4:30, with an 8:20 matchup between the Dolphins and Packers for dessert. Yahoo will be running its usual main slate contests come Sunday, but before then, you can take part in the $60K Thanksgiving Baller, which pays out a guaranteed prize pool of $60,000 to the top 729 finishers, including $15,000 to the winner. You can submit up to 105 entries into this contest, which has a maximum total capacity of 3,500 entries but will still run if it doesn't fill, potentially providing you with enhanced odds of winning, also known as overlay.

Playing in guaranteed prize pool (GPP) contests is about chasing upside, while lineups geared towards head-to-head, 50/50 or double-up formats should prioritize high floors. The players you want to target for these different contest types aren't mutually exclusive, but winning a GPP tournament usually requires finding a hidden gem or going against the grain in a spot or two, while building a solid base of the same chalk plays you would use anywhere. Against-the-grain plays typically consist of big-name players in tough matchups or boom-or-bust types with uncertain roles.

Keep in mind that Yahoo DFS contests use 0.5 PPR scoring rather than full PPR, which lowers the comparative value of wide receivers and running backs (in that order) while especially affecting high-volume pass-catchers. Your NFL Thanksgiving Baller lineup will consist of one QB, two RBs, three WRs, one TE, one FLEX (RB/WR/TE) and one D/ST unit. Suggested lineup options include two rookies and two second-year players who are ready for the adult table.

QUARTERBACK

Caleb Williams, CHI at DET ($24): Williams is a high-risk, high-reward pick, but sometimes you have to risk it for the Thanksgiving biscuits and gravy. The Bears will likely spend most of this game playing catch-up, which should lead to plenty of passing opportunities for the rookie first overall pick against a Lions defense that's allowing the most passing yards per game among teams taking the field on Thanksgiving. The only other team in action Thursday that's worse than league average in passing yards allowed is Dallas, and Williams has a much better chance of piling up gaudy numbers than whichever of Tommy DeVito or Drew Lock is under center for the Giants. As is typical of rookies, Williams' season has been full of peaks and valleys; he went through a four-game touchdown drought before throwing for 340 yards and two TDs in last week's loss to the Vikings to surpass 23.5 fantasy points for the third time this season. Williams also has the fifth-most rushing yards among QBs this season, with 339.

Honorable Mentions:

Jared Goff, DET vs. CHI ($25), Jordan Love, GB vs. MIA ($25); Cooper Rush, DAL vs. NYG ($20)

RUNNING BACK

Jahmyr Gibbs, DET vs. CHI ($34): Gibbs ranks fourth in the NFL with 1,151 scrimmage yards despite sharing backfield snaps with David Montgomery, who left the Lions' previous game due to a shoulder injury. While Montgomery insists he'll be good to go on a short week, Detroit will likely scale back his workload to ensure Montgomery is healthy for the stretch run. Gibbs has fared just fine as is with averages 16.4 touches and one TD per game, but an even heavier helping of Gibbs could be on the table against a Bears defense that has allowed a pair of individual 100-yard rushing performances and six rushing TDs performances in its last four games.

Tyrone Tracy, NYG at DAL ($24): Tracy has thrived since taking over the lead role in the Giants backfield, averaging 94.6 scrimmage yards in seven starts while scoring three TDs over that span. The rookie has eclipsed 100 rushing yards in all three road games during that stretch, and the Cowboys have the displeasure of hosting this meeting between NFC East rivals that have combined to go 0-11 at home but 6-5 on the road this season. Dallas' run defense has been among the league's most generous, allowing the second-most rushing TDs (13) to RBs and 144.5 scrimmage yards per game to the position.

Honorable Mentions:

Josh Jacobs, GB vs. MIA ($35); De'Von Achane, MIA at GB ($32); Rico Dowdle, DAL vs. NYG ($23)

WIDE RECEIVER

CeeDee Lamb, DAL vs. NYG ($30): Lamb continues to gobble up targets regardless of Dallas' QB situation, as he has seen double-digit passes thrown his way in six consecutive games and has 18 catches for 160 yards over the last two. The star WR posted his second-best game of the season to date in the first meeting with the Giants back in Week 4, racking up 98 receiving yards and a TD. Those numbers were right in line with his career average against the Giants, as Lamb has 820 receiving yards (91.1 per game) and four TDs in nine meetings with the G-Men. Dallas has won eight of those nine games and 14 of 15 overall in this lopsided NFC East rivalry.

Keenan Allen, CHI at DET ($21): Stacking Williams with multiple Bears WRs is an option, but if you're going with just one Chicago wideout, Allen seems like the best mix of value and production over DJ Moore ($26) or Rome Odunze ($20). Allen set season highs across the board with nine catches for 86 yards on a whopping 15 targets against the Vikings last week and got into the end zone. The veteran wideout finally looks healthy after being bothered by a foot injury early in the season, and he has a robust target floor, having been thrown to 9.8 times per game over the last four. Allen should stay busy against a Lions secondary that's allowing 187.2 receiving yards per game to WRs, which is second-most in the NFL after Minnesota.

Jaylen Waddle, MIA at GB ($21): Waddle had 109 receiving yards in Week 1, then strangely failed to notch more than 57 in a game until Week 12, when he came alive with eight catches for 144 yards and a TD against the Patriots. It's hardly surprising that the speedster is finally getting back on track, as Waddle topped 1,000 receiving yards in each of his first three campaigns from 2021-23 and averaged six receiving TDs per season over that span. With star teammate Tyreek Hill (wrist) playing at less than 100 percent, Waddle could continue to lead Miami's passing game the rest of the way now that he finally seems to have his confidence back.

Honorable Mentions:

Amon-Ra St. Brown, DET vs. CHI ($36); Malik Nabers, NYG at DAL ($27); Christian Watson, GB vs. MIA ($16)

TIGHT END

Sam LaPorta, DET vs. CHI ($16): LaPorta has endured a sophomore slump after his historic rookie season, but the talented TE could feast against a Bears defense that has allowed the most yards to the position among teams in action on Thanksgiving. His usage has been inching up, as LaPorta has tied a season high with six targets in three of his last four games while scoring twice over that span. Considering LaPorta scored 10 TDs in 2023 while setting an NFL rookie record for a TE with 82 catches, it wouldn't be surprising to see him surge down the stretch, making this a nice buy-low opportunity.

Honorable Mentions:

Jonnu Smith, MIA at GB ($23); Theo Johnson, NYG at DAL ($12); Luke Schoonmaker, DAL vs. NYG ($10)

DEFENSE

Green Bay Packers vs. MIA ($14): The Dolphins' kryptonite has been two things: good teams and cold weather. The 8-3 Packers look pretty good despite their QB's propensity to turn the ball over, and Green Bay will undoubtedly be cold Thursday night, with sub-freezing temperatures and possible snow showers in the forecast. Miami went just 1-6 against playoff teams in 2023, including a 26-7 blowout at the hands of Kansas City at icy Arrowhead Stadium in the playoffs. This year, Miami's 5-6, with wins over the Patriots twice, Jaguars, Raiders and Rams. All of those teams are under .500, and four of Miami's wins have come against teams that would have top-four picks in the 2025 NFL Draft if the season ended today. Meanwhile, Green Bay's defense has excelled at generating turnovers all season, as the Packers' 22 takeaways are one shy of Houston's league-leading total.

Honorable Mentions:

Detroit Lions vs. CHI ($18); Dallas Cowboys vs. NYG ($14); Miami Dolphins at GB ($11)

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Sasha Yodashkin plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: Youngsash, DraftKings: Yashdogg,Yahoo: Sasha, Fanball: Yashdogg.