NFL Draft: Players To Watch

Teams play a lot of zone defense. Also, quarterbacks need to have the threat to pass when breaking the pocket.

In a quarterback-driven league, many mock drafts project Hendon Hooker to be drafted in the first round. A few weeks ago, I thought he would be a second- or third-round pick. Last year, we saw QBs fall much later than anticipated.

After spending the last six weeks watching film and crafting takes on this year's rookie class, we've made it to draft week. As a fantasy football analyst, I spend most of my time on the skill positions. When developing my notes, I project which specific role each player will best fit when entering the NFL. Looking at players through that lens helps me create projections once they find a home. The following are players I seem to view differently than the mainstream. Here are my findings.

Quarterback

Hendon Hooker

Pros:

Very good at leading receivers with well-placed passes

Climbs the pocket well when it collapses

Very good runner in the open field — defenses will need to account for him

Physical tools are more than adequate for the NFL

Cons:

Struggles to layer the ball on intermediate passes against zone defenses

When leaving the pocket, often fails to look for passing opportunities

Only had to make half-field reads in college; unsure if he can read the entire field

25-year-old rookie

Coming off an ACL injury

The Bottom Line:

Although he has the needed physical tools, the concerns are problematic. Teams play a lot of zone defense. Also, quarterbacks need to have the threat to pass when breaking the pocket. I foresee Hooker being a low-end starter or high-end backup.

Running Back

Chase Brown

Brown had an excellent final season at Illinois. He had a major workload and didn't show signs of wearing down. He'll could be a Day 3 pick. Will he be a career backup, or does he have a chance to make a difference?

Pros:

Very good at changing directions, can stick his foot in the ground and explode downhill

Can run away from defenders in the open field

Showed ability to run between the tackles

Sets up his blocks well before navigating traffic

Excellent receiver, can run actual routes, not just swing passes and dump-offs

93rd-percentile explosiveness and 84th-percentile speed based on Combine testing

Cons:

Significant ball-security issues

Often fails to vary his speed on rushing attempts

Not always strong through contact

Needs to improve in pass protection

The Bottom Line:

I'm high on Brown's future. He showed he can handle volume. In addition, his receiving skills will translate very well. His vision helps him navigate traffic well. Most of his flaws are things he can work on. At the very least, he'll be a good receiving back. But there's also a world in which he's a three-down back seeing 15-18 touches per game and being a steal of the draft.

Roschon Johnson

In the lead-up to the draft, Johnson has gotten increased buzz. Some analysts believe he'll be drafted in the second round as one of the top RBs off the board. Although he was a backup in college, he was behind Bijan Robinson, so there's no shame in that. Is the excitement around him warranted?

Pros:

Excellent at forcing missed tackles

Power back who can break tackles as well

Maintains balance after taking on contact

after taking on contact Good in pass protection

Excellent size (6-foot, 219)

Cons:

Often loses speed when changing direction

Lacks sharp cuts, rounds them off too frequently

Often looked to take running plays outside — that may not work in the NFL

Tested in the 48th percentile in explosiveness drills at the Combine



The Bottom Line:

Johnson has some very good qualities. However, his negative traits are ones that likely will cause him to struggle with consistency at the next level. He's not a special athlete in any particular area, and he may have just taken advantage of his size while in college. It's possible that he's simply a depth running back in the NFL who sees 5-8 touches per game.

Wide Receiver

A.T. Perry

Perry is one of the few big-bodied receivers who could go in the first 100 picks in the draft. He's clearly viewed as being well outside the top WR group in this draft. Is it possible that he becomes a player that teams later regret passing up?

Pros:

Excellent footwork that allows him to beat cornerbacks off the line

Changes direction very well when running routes

Varies his pace when coming off the line, making him tough for defenders to predict

6-3, 198, with an excellent catch radius

Can break tackles with power or agility

Tested in the 73rd percentile in explosiveness drills at the Combine

Cons:

Can be slow when coming out of his breaks

Doesn't always adjust to the ball when it's in the air — this has led to drops

He didn't always play fast and physical in college

The Bottom Line:

The skills he demonstrated in college will give his NFL coaches a lot to work with. His size could give him versatility. He could play on the line to take on press coverage or off the line to run both downfield and possession routes. He may be a player who realizes his ceiling in the NFL.

Elijah Higgins

Higgins is one of the biggest WRs in this year's class at 6-3, 225. He didn't need that size to be successful in college, so he often played too small (played with too much finesse). His size and skill set likely will excite some of the coaches in the NFL. If a team can find the right role for him, he could be a unique player who becomes a star.

Pros:

Despite his size, he had an 86th-percentile 40 time while testing in the 86th percentile in explosiveness.

50th-percentile agility score

Has the strength to overpower defenders

Runs crisp routes and knows when to break routes off

Makes defenders miss after the catch

Gets separation from defenders quickly

Has the speed to stretch the seam

Solid blocker

Cons:

Not a threat to attack the defense vertically

May not have the skillset to win consistently on the outside

The Bottom Line:

If he's used as a power slot WR or even moved to a slot tight end role, he could become a matchup nightmare for defenses. With much of the defense in the league being zone, Higgins is exactly the type of player who can give coaches an advantage. It might not happen overnight, but if he lands in the right spot, he may be a player we're talking about for years.