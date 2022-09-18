NFL Fantasy Football Reactions: Week 2

This article is part of our NFL Reactions series.

Things change in a hurry in the NFL.

In the early slate of seven games the swings in the fantasy Market were drastic. Games that were blowouts reversed course and ended up in a pair of wild comebacks. Players who were having miserable performances ended up posting massive fantasy output.

There were a number of players that I felt comfortable drawing some larger conclusions about. Within 30 minutes, I was happy I didn't publish those comments, as I may have looked foolish. Ultimately, it was just another adrenaline filled day of enjoying all the ups and downs that make this the most exciting sport to follow.

In addition to the fantasy takes, hopefully, some of these observations can also give you some ideas if you're thinking about placing some Week 3 NFL bets https://www.rotowire.com/betting/nfl/odds/week-3 . Let's take a look at the Sunday afternoon action.

Sunday Takeaways