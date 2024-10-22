NFL Injury Analysis: Scale Back Expectations for Daniels

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

Rib fractures can involve the bone or the cartilage. Unfortunately, these injuries can be hard to diagnosis and may be missed on initial imaging. If displacement has not occurred, treatment is often centered around pain management, as even the simplest movement like breathing or laughing can elicit pain. Additionally, rib injuries can be functionally limiting, preventing fluid trunk rotation.

The rib cage comprises the 12 pairs of ribs and their anchors to the axial skeleton. On the posterior aspect of the body, the ribs anchor to the 12 thoracic vertebrae of the spine. In the front, the ribs attach to the breastbone (sternum) by way of specialized cartilage known as costal cartilage. The costal cartilage of the first seven rib pairs attaches directly to the sternum. However, the next three pairs attach indirectly, anchoring to the costal cartilage of the ribs directly above them. The biomechanical properties of the costal cartilage allow the rib cage to expand with breathing, making room for the inflating lungs.

Testing performed Monday revealed no significant damage, but specifics were not provided. Without knowing what was injured it is hard to predict how long Daniels could be impacted by the injury. To better understand why let's examine the rib cage.

The leading candidate for Offensive Rookie of the Year and one of fantasy's biggest surprises made an early exit Sunday after taking a hit in the first quarter of Washington's blowout win over Carolina. The injury was ruled a rib issue and Daniels was quickly ruled out, though he did return to the sidelines to watch the game.

Jayden Daniels

Head coach Dan Quinn said his quarterback is considered "week-to-week" but wouldn't rule him out for Sunday against the Bears. More testing may be performed in the days ahead, but again without specifics it's hard to guess a fair timeline or ascertain how Daniels will be able to perform. Scale back your expectation if Daniels does manage to play and understand reinjury will be a concern even with additional padding on the area. Marcus Mariota would start for the Commanders should Daniels sit.

Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk and the 49ers receiving corps

The 49ers remain snake bitten with two more players succumbing to injury and illness. Both players started Sunday's loss to the Chiefs but were unable to finish. Aiyuk's injury is the more significant of the two, as the wideout tore both the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) and medial collateral ligament (MCL) in his right knee. The injury will require surgery and end his season. The timing of the injury may impact next year, as his recovery could spill over into training camp.

Samuel played just four snaps due to an illness that ultimately landed him in the hospital. Coach Kyle Shanahan referred to the condition as a form of pneumonia. Pneumonia is marked by an inflammation of the alveoli in the lungs that is often accompanied by fluid or pus filling these air sacs. Multiple pathogens, including viruses, bacteria and fungi, can cause pneumonia. The root of the problem dictates treatment options. For example, antibiotics can be utilized to treat the infection if it is caused by bacteria. Specifics have not been provided, and Samuel's availability for Sunday night's matchup with the Cowboys remains unclear. Look for an update to come as Samuel progresses through treatment.

The injuries leave the 49ers extremely thin at wide receiver. In addition to Aiyuk and Samuel, Jauan Jennings is still nursing a hip injury that kept him out of Week 7. The team hopes Jennings can return to practice this week. Veteran Chris Conley is also limited after spraining his ankle on Sunday. Rookie Ricky Pearsall appears to be the healthiest of the bunch but he just made his professional debut after missing the start of the year with a shoulder injury and a gunshot wound. If that wasn't enough, tight end George Kittle suffered a sprained foot in Week 7 and could be limited against Dallas. While the injury appears mild, look for the 49ers to take a conservative approach with Kittle's care, limiting his practice reps throughout the week ahead.

Turf Burns

Mike Evans and Chris Godwin: The Buccaneers lost both of their top wide receivers on Monday night, with Godwin lost for the season. Godwin suffered an ankle dislocation late in the game and will undergo surgery to repair the damage. The injury is the second major injury of his career after he tore his ACL and MCL in 2021.

Evans' injury isn't as serious but could force him to the sideline. Evans strained his hamstring while attempting to haul in a touchdown pass in the first half. Unfortunately, the All-Pro wideout has a lengthy history of hamstring strains and is likely to miss time. Jalen McMillan, Trey Palmer and Sterling Shepard will all move up the depth chart.

DK Metcalf: The Seahawks wide receiver suffered a low-grade or "mild" MCL sprain Sunday. The MCL sits on the inside aspect of the knee and stabilizes the joint during lateral movement. A low-grade MCL sprain is capable of healing without surgical intervention, especially if there is no accompanying meniscus damage. Metcalf has not been ruled out for Week 8 but will need to log at least one full practice before I would start him with much confidence. Metcalf is facing a Buffalo defense that has surrendered the seventh fewest points per game to wide receivers.

Aidan O'Connell: The Raiders quarterback is headed for the IR after breaking his thumb against the Rams. An IR designation would guarantee a four-week absence, though his recovery could stretch out to six weeks. The estimated recovery window does suggest the fracture likely occurred to the tip of his thumb and not the more complex base of the digit. Gardner Minshew will resume the starting quarterback job with recently signed Desmond Ridder adding depth at the position.

JuJu Smith-Schuster: The Chiefs have already ruled out Smith-Schuster for Week 8 after he sustained a hamstring strain against the 49ers. It wouldn't be shocking to see this injury sideline the veteran for multiple weeks given the fickle nature of hamstring injuries and Smith-Schuster's lengthy injury history.

Tua Tagovailoa: The Dolphins are optimistic Tagovailoa will return to practice this week, after he completed the final phase of the league's return to play protocol for a concussion. The Week 2 injury was Tagovailoa's fourth documented concussion in the past five seasons, and as a result Tagovailoa will remain a high-risk, high-reward fantasy option. His return could bolster a Miami offense that has struggled mightily in his absence.

Deshaun Watson: The Watson saga in Cleveland took a new turn, as Watson suffered a torn Achilles against the Bengals. The injury was visible on replay as the recoil could be seen reverberating through the calf following the tendon tear. Watson will undergo surgery but has a chance at returning in time for the 2025 season. Last year Kirk Cousins tore his Achilles in Week 8 and was available for the Falcons in Week 1 of this season. Jameis Winston has a chance to start with Dorian Thompson-Robinson limited by a finger injury sustained after he replaced Watson on Sunday.