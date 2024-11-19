NFL Injury Analysis: Turf Burns Edition

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

Mike Evans : The Buccaneers receiver was back on the practice field Monday after missing the team's past three games with a hamstring strain. The veteran benefited from a bye week, allowing him a total of four weeks to recuperate. Evan has a lengthy history of hamstring strains so he will remain a precarious investment moving forward as prior injury is a major contributor to future injury. Still, Evans has a higher ceiling than most and is likely worth the risk. Cross your fingers that he will be able to put together a sustained stretch of good health.

Gabe Davis : The Jaguars receiver will miss the remainder of the season with a meniscus tear in his knee. Surgery is needed to address the problem. The nature of the tear and appropriate approach will likely be decided during the procedure, but Davis should be able to return for training camp regardless of whether he undergoes a removal or a true repair. The Jaguars have already lost Christian Kirk to a collarbone fracture and will move forward with Brian Thomas , Parker Washington and Tim Jones as their top receiving options.

We have reached the part of the season where it's hard to find a fantasy team that doesn't have at least one injured player on the roster. As a result, let's do a quick all-Turf Burns look at the numerous injuries that are wreaking havoc around the NFL.

Turf Burns

Jake Ferguson: The Cowboys tight end did not finish the team's loss to the Texans on Monday night after entering the concussion protocol. He will be evaluated throughout the week and will need to complete the necessary steps of the return-to-play protocol in order to play against the Commanders. It's not impossible to complete the process in less than a week, but a majority of players that enter the protocol end up missing time. Luke Schoonmaker upped his production with Ferguson out, finishing the game with six receptions for 56 yards. Brevyn Spann-Ford shifted into Schoonmaker's role and finished the night with two catches for 20 yards.

George Kittle: Kittle is facing a similar problem as Evans after he missed his second game of the year with a hamstring strain. Hamstring strains are common in sports and have been attributed to an assortment of risk factors including fatigue, muscle imbalance, poor warmup and even weather. But most studies on the injury continue to suggest the strongest risk factor is prior injury. The reason for this increase in risk is believed to be linked to a decrease in strength, leaving it vulnerable to future strains. Medicals teams across sports have attempted to implement various rehabs intended to mitigate risk. Each approach has come with varying results and hamstring injuries remain a lingering problem. It is believed Kittle will be available in Week 12, but the risk of re-injury or aggravation will persist.

Darnell Mooney: The Falcons receiver added his name to the list of players managing hamstring injuries though his injury is not believed to be serious. The Falcons do not play in Week 12 so an update isn't likely to come until early next week when the team begins preparing for their Week 13 games against the Chargers. A week off will help but his availability moving forward remains uncertain.

David Njoku: An undisclosed knee injury prevented the Browns tight end from participating in Monday's practice session. The move is likely precautionary with Cleveland playing on Thursday and assuming a truncated week of preparation. Keep an eye on his availability over the next few days, but he appears likely to be available in Week 12. Njoku has had an up-and-down season but has found a bit of stability since Jameis Winston took over at quarterback. In the three games with Winston at the helm, Njoku has averaged 7.7 fantasy points on 7.7 targets, 6.3 receptions, and 57 receiving yards.

Isiah Pacheco: The Chiefs dropped their first game of the season but a return in the backfield could help the team prevent the loss from turning into a losing streak. Pacheco is expected to return after suffering a fractured fibula in Week 2. The fibula is the bone located on the outside aspect of the leg. Its distal end is known as the lateral malleolus and acts as an attachment site for multiple ligaments of the ankle. Fortunately, Pacheco's injury was isolated to the bone and no ligaments were damaged. Bone tissue is able to return to its original strength if provided adequate time, and surgery insured the broken bone would be in alignment during the healing process. The Chiefs will likely ease Pacheco back into the fold, but he will provide a dynamic presence to the Kansas City offense that they have sorely missed. Kareem Hunt will remain in the mix for carries, with Samaje Perine and Carson Steele moving down the depth chart.

Brock Purdy: The 49ers quarterback is tending to a sore shoulder and could be limited in this week's practices. The root of the soreness has not been revealed, so it's hard to gauge the severity of the issue. Coach Kyle Shanahan has dubbed Purdy as day-to-day for the time being, and he should be available against Green Bay barring a setback or a more serious diagnosis. Brandon Allen would get the start if Purdy were unavailable.

Tank Bigsby and Trevor Lawrence: The Jaguars will proceed without Davis and Kirk, but the availability of two other components of the offense remains less clear. Both Bigsby and Lawrence enter the bye week having missed time with ankle and shoulder injuries, respectively. Bigsby's problem appears to be a low-grade sprain and he should be ready to return in Week 13. Lawrence's shoulder involves his acromioclavicular (AC) joint and is considered more significant. Surgery has been mentioned, though the team remains hopeful he will play again this year. The injury does involve his nonthrowing arm, meaning a return is possible, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Lawrence get a head start on recovery with the season all but over. Mac Jones will be the starting quarterback if Lawrence misses any time moving forward.