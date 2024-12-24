NFL Injury Analysis: Likely Christmas Return for Pickens

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

The Steelers appear to have factored in the schedule into Pickens' recovery for a hamstring injury. The receiver has missed three straight games since straining his hamstring in Week 13 against the Bengals but has gradually increased his level of participation in workouts and practices. He was estimated as a full participant in Monday's walkthrough practice, setting the stage for a possible return against the Chiefs. Kansas City has been a bottom 10 team against receivers over the past four weeks and will likely be without defensive tackle Chris Jones after he strained his calf. Still, it's important to remember hamstring injuries are easily aggravated or re-injured, and Pickens will return with an elevated degree of risk even if he is able to play.

Christmas Day will mark the beginning of Championship week in most fantasy leagues with managers contending for the ultimate prize. Unfortunately, a condensed week of prep could play a major role in deciding these outcomes. As a result, the wise manager will make like Santa and be sure to check the injury list multiple times leading up to start of Week 17 and the New Year.

George Pickens

Tank Dell

While Pickens' availability remains undetermined, there is no doubt Dell will not be in uniform on Christmas Day. Dell suffered a nasty knee injury in Week 16 that required him to spend the night in a Kansas City hospital. The final diagnosis was a dislocated patella (kneecap) and a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL). The need for hospitalization was likely so neurovascular structures in the area could be monitored due to the traumatic nature of the injury. Dell's injury will cost him the remainder of the season and carryover into the 2025 season. He will undergo surgery to address the ACL tear and likely other damage sustained to the joint. A final timetable for his recovery should be established following surgery. The Texans will move forward with Nico Collins, John Metchie and Robert Woods as their top receivers.

Patrick Mahomes

The Chiefs quarterback looked spry in Week 16 despite suffering a high ankle sprain the week before. Mahomes completed 28-of-41 passes for 260 yards and a touchdown but, more impressively, ran for 33 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown run. He admitted the ankle "should be in a better place" on Christmas Day, but it seems likely he does little at practice this week. Utilize Mahomes like you normally would and hope he can replicate last week's success.

Josh Allen

The Bills quarterback suffered a right elbow contusion in a win over the Patriots. The impact irritated his "funny bone." The term funny bone is used for an anatomical structure that isn't even an actual bone but instead a nerve. The ulnar nerve runs from the elbow to the hand, supplying both sensory and motor function to the forearm and hand. The nerve is susceptible to impact as it runs along the inside aspect of the humerus (humorous?) and into the elbow. Anyone who has hit their funny bone is familiar with the tingling sensation that extends into the hand and fingers. The harder the impact, the longer the associated symptoms may last. Symptoms may also linger if swelling in the area impinges on the ulnar nerve. Fortunately, these issues are often transient, meaning they dissipate relatively quickly. Allen should be healthy enough to play against the Jets, though it remains to be seen if Buffalo will be motivated to play their MVP. The outcomes from Wednesday's Christmas Day matchups will directly impact Buffalo's place in the standings and whether their final two games are meaningless.

Turf Burns

James Conner: Conner isn't playing on Christmas but still faces a truncated week of recovery, as the Cardinals play on Saturday. The running back is nursing an undisclosed knee injury sustained against the Panthers. Although Arizona was eliminated from postseason contention with their recent loss, the team insists Conner will not be shut down if he is deemed healthy enough to play. Look for him to undergo additional testing to determine the severity of the injury, and monitor his level of participation in practice to get a better idea about his status. DeeJay Dallas and Michael Carter will move up the depth chart if Conner is out, and Trey Benson remains sidelined with an ankle injury.

Jalen Hurts: The Eagles quarterback is in the league's mandated concussion protocol after suffering the head injury against the Commanders. While it isn't impossible to complete the required steps in one week's time, the median time spent in the protocol is nine days. As a result, it seems likely someone else is the signal caller for Philadelphia in its Week 17 matchup with the Cowboys. Kenny Pickett is the primary backup, but he suffered a rib injury while filling for Hurts and underwent X-rays after the game. An update has yet to be provided. Tanner McKee is Philadelphia's third-string quarterback but has never played in a regular-season game and would likely have limited fantasy value.

Christian Watson: The Packers will send Watson for additional testing on his knee after he injured himself Monday night. The team expressed "some concern" about the nature of the injury, though specifics remain limited. Look for more information to surface as the week progresses, but those invested in Watson will want to begin looking for a serviceable fill-in.

Kenneth Walker: The Seahawks running back continues to show a propensity for injury after suffering an ankle injury in his first game back after missing back-to-back games with a calf strain. He was listed as a non-practice participant for Monday's practice and instead underwent an MRI on the injured joint. The Seahawks are also preparing on a condensed schedule, as they play Thursday versus the Bears, increasing the likelihood Zach Charbonnet returns to the feature back role. Charbonnet is dealing with an elbow injury of his own but was at least estimated as a limited practice participant in Monday's run-through. Kenny McIntosh is the only other option currently on the Seattle roster.