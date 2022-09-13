NFL Injury Analysis: Cowboys Without Prescott for Multiple Weeks

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

A fracture of the first metacarpal, near the CMC joint, is the most common thumb fracture and is also known as a Bennett fracture. However, both phalanges can be broken as well. Based on the most recent descriptions, it sounds like Prescott broke the first metacarpal or the proximal phalanx. The fracture was clean, but the bone displaced, requiring surgery to stabilize the fragments. Surgical hardware, like pins or screws, are inserted into the fracture site to ensure a proper union of the bone. However, Prescott's recovery will likely be linked to the associated ligament damage.

Two ligaments, the ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) and the radial collateral ligament (RCL), are located at the base of the proximal phalanx. The UCL is the primary stabilizer for the MCP joint and sits on the inside of the thumb, near the webbing of the thumb. It's not uncommon for a UCL sprain to accompany a thumb fracture and multiple NFL quarterbacks, including Matthew Stafford, Drew Brees and Jay Cutler have missed time with UCL tears.

Regardless of the involved tissue, the injury negatively impacted Prescott's grip. Regaining the range of motion in the thumb will be a key component of his rehab protocol. Early reports estimate Prescott's recovery at six to eight weeks. A return on the early end of the spectrum seems more plausible if he managed to avoid any significant ligament damage. However, it is expected Prescott will be placed on injured reserve and miss at least four weeks.

Cooper Rush is the new starting quarterback for the Cowboys but was largely ineffective after Prescott went down. He finished 7-for-13 with 64 passing yards. Rush's presence will impact the other key member of the Dallas offense including CeeDee Lamb, Dalton Schultz and Ezekiel Elliott. To add to the problem, another Dallas offensive lineman went down in Week 1 as guard Connor McGovern suffered a high ankle sprain. He is expected to miss multiple weeks recovering.

T.J. Watt

The Steelers defense took a hit Sunday when Watt suffered a torn pectoral muscle.

The pectoral muscles, better known as the "pecs" form the upper portion of the chest. The pecs are commonly associated with weightlifting, particularly the bench press. However, the pair of muscles also influence shoulder motion as both attach to the humerus (upper arm bone) and the scapula (shoulder blade). The pectoralis major is orientated in a way that allows it to play a role in flexion, extension and rotation of the shoulder as well as a motion known as adduction. In adduction, the arm is lowered toward the midline of the body. (Imagine bringing the arms down while doing a snow angel or jumping jack.)

The pec can tear in multiple locations. Surgery can be avoided if the muscle tissue comprising the bulk of the pec tears. However, if the tendon that anchors the pec to the shoulder is ruptured, season-ending surgery would be necessary. Watt is expected to visit with multiple specialists before making a decision about treatment, but Pittsburgh will have to navigate the foreseeable future without the reigning Defensive Player of the Year.

Turf Burns

Keenan Allen: The Chargers veteran wideout suffered a hamstring strain in Week 1 and will be a question mark for Week 2. Allen has suffered a previous hamstring strain, injuring the muscle group during the 2019 season. He did not miss a game. However, the Chargers are facing a quick turnaround as they face the Chiefs on Thursday. Fantasy managers will want to have a reliable backup readily available, as I'm betting he does not play against Kansas City.

Chris Godwin: The Tampa Bay receiver rehabbed all offseason to return from a torn ACL. Unfortunately, his return was limited by a mild hamstring injury. Soft tissue injuries are common in players working their way back from ACL injuries, and the team is likely to err on the side of caution with this latest ailment. Look for Godwin to sit at least one week with a multi-week absence likely.

Najee Harris: I warned during the preseason that Harris' injury history could be an issue this year after he suffered a Lisfranc sprain in his foot. The Steelers running back, who also sprained the foot while in college, was unable to finish Sunday's game after suffering another foot injury. Fortunately, further testing on the area did not reveal any significant damage and the team is optimistic about his chances of playing in Week 2. Consider him day-to-day for now, but I don't think this is the last we have heard about Harris' foot.

Tee Higgins: Higgins made an early exit from Sunday's loss to Pittsburgh due to a concussion. He will have to complete the league's mandated concussion protocol before he will be allowed to return. He should have time to hit each of the necessary steps, but concussions are unpredictable, and it is far from a guarantee he plays in Week 2 against Dallas. We should know by the weekend whether he will suit up. If Higgins is a no-go, look for Tyler Boyd to move up the depth chart and garner fantasy attention.

Mac Jones: The Patriots starting quarterback suffered an undisclosed back injury that resulted in back spasms. Remember spasms are a symptom of an underlying issue, and treating the root of the cause is the best approach for long-term health. He should be available against the Steelers, but his level of risk will be elevated for moving forward.

Elijah Mitchell: The 49ers running back is expected to miss eight weeks after suffering a medial collateral ligament (MCL) in his right knee. A MRI confirmed the injury Monday, though surgery will not be needed. The MCL sits on the inside aspect of the knee and stabilizes the joint during lateral movement. Unlike the ACL, the MCL can heal without surgical intervention, especially if any associated meniscus damage is avoided. Based on the estimated timeline, it seems likely he has a Grade 2 (partial tear) of the ligament. With Mitchell sidelined, Jeff Wilson will become the feature back in San Francisco.