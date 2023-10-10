NFL Injury Analysis: Richardson Out With AC Sprain

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

As detailed with Carr, the AC joint sits where the collarbone connects to the shoulder blade. The joint is stabilized by two ligaments, the acromioclavicular (AC) and coracoclavicular (CC) ligaments. AC sprains are graded on a six-grade scale based on amount of damage to the involved ligaments, and any damage to the neighboring musculature. Carr's injury was a low grade (Grade 1) sprain in which both ligaments were overstretched but remained intact. It is believed Richardson has suffered a Grade 3 AC sprain. In these injuries, both ligaments are torn, causing the collarbone to move upward.

Anthony Richardson

Surgery doesn't appear to be an option, as most AC sprains are treated conservatively. Still, the Colts have already ruled out Richardson for Week 6 as they continue to evaluate the injury. One report suggested Richardson could be out for a month, a number supported by research. In 2013, researchers examined AC sprains in the NFL between 2000 and 2011 and determined the average time lost for NFL players that sustain a Grade 3 AC sprain is 26.4 days. Those invested in Richardson should anticipate that number being higher as the rookie injured his throwing shoulder. Gardner Minshew will take over at quarterback.

Justin Jefferson

The Vikings wide receiver has been a model of health since entering the league in 2020, having never missed a game. However, that streak will now come to an end with Jefferson headed to the injured reserve. As we have seen this season with Cooper Kupp, Mike Evans and Diontae Johnson, the wide receiver position is prone to hamstring strains. The time lost for these injuries depends on the severity of the strains, and the decision to place Jefferson on the IR suggests the injury is at least a Grade 2 strain. He will be eligible to return in Week 10, but that's far from a guarantee. Look for Jordan Addison and K.J. Osborn to see more targets until Jefferson returns.

Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs

The Lions were down two key offensive players with both St. Brown and Gibbs out with injuries. Brown's absence was expected, as an abdominal injury prevented the wideout from participating in any of Detroit's practices leading up to the game. Details on the injury are limited, making it difficult to predict when he may return. A low-grade strain of one of the abdominal injuries shouldn't keep him out for a prolonged period, though a more complex core muscle strain or sports hernia would likely result in more missed time. Surgery would also become a considerable option. The issue is further complicated by Brown's past. He previously underwent surgery for a sports hernia while at USC, though it remains unknown if the current issue is related or even on the same side. Unless we get a more definitive update from the Lions, keep an eye on St. Brown's availability during the week ahead to get a better gauge of whether he will play Sunday against Tampa Bay. Coach Dan Campbell expressed renewed optimism on Monday that St. Brown will be available.

A late week hamstring strain kept Gibbs off the field in Week 5, and his availability for Week 6 remains unclear. He will need to log at least one full practice before I would feel confident using him in Week 6 against the Buccaneers. Even if he does return, his chances of re-injury will be elevated, making him a precarious play. David Montgomery will remain Detroit's feature back.

Turf Burns

De'Von Achane: The Dolphins running back has been one of the biggest surprises in the first quarter of the season, scoring seven touchdowns and amassing 527 total yards from scrimmage. However, Achane was injured in the team's win over Giants and is expected to miss multiple weeks with an undisclosed knee injury. The team does not feel the injury is season-ending, but an IR stint may be necessary. Raheem Mostert will likely assume a heavier workload with Jeff Wilson still recovering from an assortment of injuries.

James Conner: Like Achane, Conner is managing an undisclosed knee injury. Details on the extent of the injury remain limited, though head coach Jonathan Gannon stated the team expects Conner to miss "a little bit of time." An IR designation may be needed here as well. Emari Demercado appears to be the next man up and became the focal point of the Cardinals' running game after Conner went down. Demercado finished with 10 carries for 45 yards and a touchdown, and should be a priority add on this week's waiver wire claims.

Daniel Jones: The Giants are hopeful that Jones' injury isn't severe enough to keep him out of the lineup when the team takes on the Bills in Week 6. Jones suffered a neck injury against the Dolphins, raising some alarm given his injury history. The quarterback missed the final six games of the 2021 season with herniated discs in his neck. He was also diagnosed with spinal stenosis, a narrowing of the spinal column. Jones told reporters after Sunday's contest that the new issue felt comparable to his old injury, though X-rays were negative.

Travis Kelce: Kelce briefly left Sunday's game after rolling his ankle in the open field. He was taped up at halftime and returned in the second half, finishing with 10 receptions for 67 yards and a touchdown. He will be rehabbing on a short week, with the Chiefs taking on the Broncos on Thursday night. However, the injury has been classified as a low grade "low ankle" sprain, and it doesn't appear he will miss any time.