This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Odds: NFL Key Line Moves for Week 6

The goal of this article is to look at the key line moves for the week and what they mean in terms of betting. Key numbers in the NFL to watch for are three, seven, six, 14 and 10. When a line crosses through one of these, it is a significant move that warrants attention.

Kick off the NFL season at Caesars Sportsbook using our Caesars Sportsbook promo code for your $250 in bonus bets. Be sure to check out the odds differences across the best sports betting sites, as well as the best sportsbook promos to get the most bang for your buck this season.

NFL Week 6 Odds

BYES: Packers, Steelers

Denver Broncos at Kansas City Chiefs (-10.5) O/U 50.0

Baltimore Ravens (-3.5) at Tennessee Titans O/U 40.0

Washington Commanders at Atlanta Falcons (-2.5) O/U 41.5

Minnesota Vikings (-3.0) at Chicago Bears O/U 46.5

Seattle Seahawks at Cincinnati Bengals (-2.5) O/U 46.5

San Francisco 49ers (-5.0) at Cleveland Browns O/U 39.5

New Orleans Saints (-1.0) at Houston Texans O/U 41.5

Indianapolis Colts at Jacksonville Jaguars (-4.5) O/U 44.5

Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins (-14.0) O/U 48.5

New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders (-3.0) O/U 42.5

Detroit Lions (-3.5) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers O/U 43.0

Arizona Cardinals at Los Angeles Rams (-6.5) O/U 47.0

Philadelphia Eagles (-6.5) at New York Jets O/U 42.0

New York Giants at Buffalo Bills (-15.0) O/U 44.5

Dallas Cowboys (-2.0) at Los Angeles Chargers O/U 49.5

The BetMGM bonus code gets new customers access to a first-bet offer worth up to $1,500.

NFL Week 6 Line Movement: San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns

The opening line was 49ers -1.0, but it moved to -3.0 last Sunday, -4.0 yesterday, and now sits at -5.0. The Browns' quarterback situation is part of this line move asthe status Deshaun Watson is unknown.

The 49ers are coming off a huge win on Sunday Night Football against the Cowboys, 42-10. They have established themselves as the best team in football. The Browns are in a tough spot with their quarterbacks, but their defense has been elite. While the line has moved four points, the total has only moved two points from 41.5 to 39.5. This number still has room to move down.

New users can take advantage of the FanDuel promo code that opens up $200 in bonus bets.

NFL Week 6 Line Movement: Carolina Panthers at Miami Dolphins

This line opened Dolphins -7.0 and moved to -10.5 last Sunday. It was easy to predict another line move in favor of the Dolphins, as they are now -14.0. It sounds crazy, but we could see this number continue to climb up to -16 or -17. The total has also moved up from 46.0 to 48.5. This is being driven by Miami and could continue to climb while seeing them also being a bigger favorite.

The Panthers are now considered the worst team in football at 0-5, while the Dolphins are breaking team offensive yardage records through five games. The Panthers' offense is inept with head coach Frank Reich calling the plays. I cannot imagine how out of control this game could get in the first half.

Sign up at the DraftKings Sportsbook using RotoWire's DraftKings Promo Code for a $200 welcome offer.

NFL Week 6 Line Movement: New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders

This line does not add up as the Raiders are at-2.5 on Monday Night against the Packers, yet are -3.0 against the Patriots. The Packers are much more than 0.5 point better than the Pats right now. This means huge value on Green Bay tonight.

The Patriots opened -1.5, but it moved to Raiders -1.0 and stayed at -1.5 until the last day when it moved to Raiders -3.0. I would imagine it stays around this number unless there is a drastic result on Monday night. The total has moved down from 44.5 to 42.5 and probably will go even lower based on the Pats' terrible performance against the Saints Sunday.

NFL Week 6 Line Movement: Philadelphia Eagles at New York Jets

It seems like a long time ago, but the Jets opened as -1.0 favorites at home with Aaron Rodgers at quarterback. One Achilles injury plus a backup quarterback later and the Eagles have moved to a -6.5 road favorite.

The Eagles have been impressive at 5-0 and 3-2 against the spread, while the Jets are sitting at 2-3 coming off a road victory against the Broncos. Philly has been road favorites against the Patriots, Bucs and Rams, all with lines around -3.5 to -8.5. This line looks to still be too small based on where both teams are at but the Jets defense is probably helping hold this under the key number of -7.0. But I can see the Eagles moving to -7.0 and maybe even crossing over above.

The total has taken a massive drop from 49.0 to 42.0, which is in line with what we have seen that Rodgers is worth to the point spread (7 points).

NFL Week 6 Line Movement: New York Giants at Buffalo Bills

The biggest line move of the week had the Bills up to -15.0 home favorites before moving back to -14.0 after the game originally opened Bills -7.0. The Bills are coming off a loss to the Jaguars in London, while the Giants have looked like one of the worst teams in football. Their only win came against the Cardinals after falling behind, 28-7.

The Dolphins closed -12.5 against the Giants and the Bills beat the Dolphins, so even off the loss, Buffalo is power rated above Miami which puts them at -14.0. The total has dropped from 48.0 down to 44.5, which is really telling about this Giants offense.

If you're betting on the NFL this season, RotoWire has a full suite of betting pages and tools with everything you need from the latest NFL odds to weekly NFL picks along with a wide variety of NFL futures and NFL player futures. Be sure to use our page to see what's available across the country and in your state, along with the latest promo codes and sign-up bonuses. Make use of the best sports betting sites and NFL betting sites to get the most out of your NFL betting experience.