NFL Picks: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Seattle Seahawks Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Week 6

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Seattle Seahawks Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions, NFL Week 6

The BetMGM bonus code features a great welcome offer for new customers. And as of Sept. 28, sports betting is live in Kentucky. Football fans in the bluegrass state can get in on the action at BetMGM with the BetMGM Kentucky sports betting promo.

The Cincinnati Bengals – and the Joe Burrow-Ja'Marr Chase tandem in particular – finally looked in form for the first time in 2023 during a Week 5 win over the Cardinals. Cincinnati notched a 34-20 victory against Arizona in which Chase posted a massive 15-192-3 line.

The Seahawks were off in Week 5 after a convincing 24-3 win over the Giants on Monday Night Football in Week 4, Seattle's third consecutive victory. Seattle's multi-time-zone trip to Ohio is offset by the fact the rest afforded by the bye week, which was enough to allow DK Metcalf to apparently get past a lingering rib injury.

Bengals vs. Seahawks Betting Odds for Week 6

*Best lines at time of writing listed

Moneyline: Bengals –150 (PointsBet Sportsbook)/ Seahawks +130 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Point spread: Bengals -2.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)/ Seahawks +3 (BetMGM Sportsbook)

Totals: Over 44.5 points (DraftKings Sportsbook)/ Under 44.5 points (FanDuel Sportsbook)

The spread for this game has tightened up since it initially checked in at Bengals -4.5 early in the summer. However, in the immediate aftermath of Week 4, when Cincinnati had been thumped by the Titans, 27-3, that number had shrunk to 2.5. It was back up to 3 after the Bengals' strong offensive showing in the Week 5 win, and it's subsequently toggled between that figure and 2.5 heading into the weekend.

The total has been on an even more volatile trajectory. It was a modest 44 points right after Week 4, but it had rocketed it up to 46.5 in the immediate aftermath of Week 5. It then went on a steady descent back to 44.5 in the first half of the week and has been bouncing between that figure and 45 since then. Tee Higgins' questionable status due to his rib injury could be playing a small part, although it's unlikely his absence/presence equates to more than a half-point move in either direction.

Bengals vs. Seahawks Betting Picks This Week

Burrow said throughout Week 5 prep that he was feeling considerably better and more mobile with respect to his lingering calf strain, and he then went out and proved as much against the Cardinals. With a 317-yard, three-touchdown effort, the 2020 first overall pick undoubtedly took a load of pressure off his own shoulders and arguably may have saved Cincinnati's season.

Now, with a 2-3 record that looks exponentially better than the one-game difference between it and a 1-4 mark, the Bengals are back home, Burrow is presumably that much healthier and Tee Higgins, who missed that Week 5 contest with a rib injury, appears to have a solid chance to return after putting in a full practice Friday.

The matchup also happens to line up very well for Burrow, Chase and any other healthy pass-catching weapons. While Bobby Wagner's return to Seattle after a one-year stint with the Rams has made a significant difference in the Seahawks' previously porous run defense, the secondary has struggled while dealing with numerous injuries. Seattle checks in allowing 280 passing yards per game, along with a massive 79.7 percent completion rate on the road.

The Bengals defense shapes up as a polar opposite in many ways. Cincinnati has been uncharacteristically ineffective slowing down opposing ground attacks, surrendering 154 rushing yards per game and 5.0 yards per carry to running backs specifically. That bodes very well for the Seahawks' Kenneth Walker-Zach Charbonnet backfield duo, but the matchup for the part of the offense that would likely need to thrive in order to keep up with what seems to be an improving Cincy attack has a much more difficult task.

The Bengals are giving up a stingy 196.2 passing yards per game and a 60.1-percent completion rate while also intercepting six passes and recording 15 sacks. Cornerback Chidobe Awuzie also appears to have a chance of returning from a one-game absence due to a back injury, as he finished the week with back-to-back limited practices.

Ultimately, I see this as a competitive game that the Seahawks should have a good chance of keeping close after having had extra time to prepare. Nevertheless, I see the Bengals' win last week as a potential turning point, and it presents a good opportunity to combine a bet of a Cincinnati win with a second straight strong Burrow performance at a very appealing price.

Bengals vs. Seahawks Best Bet: Same-Game Parlay- Bengals moneyline and Joe Burrow 250+ passing yards (+141 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Bengals vs. Seahawks Opponent Prediction

Bengals 26, Seahawks 21

With or without Higgins, I see Burrow staying hot against Seattle's generous secondary, even with Jamal Adams set to return from his latest injury, a concussion. Joe Mixon may have trouble finding running room, but he could see his receiving work tick up against a defense that's yielded just over five receptions per game to running backs as teams try to substitute the short pass for the run against them. Seattle could certainly have its stretches where it exerts control through its running game, but ultimately, I'm in the camp of a narrow Cincinnati win.