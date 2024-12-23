NFL Picks: Monday Night Football Picks and Player Props

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Monday Night Football Picks and Player Props

Last week was a disaster with these picks but I'll always stay transparent. I was a little unlucky when Sincere McCormick got hurt and thought Drake London missed his over for yardage he did find the end zone. Unfortunately I hitched my wagon to the Falcons which turned into a huge mistake. Let's see if I can make up for it this week.

Anytime Touchdowns

Kendre Miller +170 DraftKings

It seems like the books think Josh Jacobs is a sure thing to find the end zone tonight (-265 BetRivers) and that makes sense considering he scored in all five games since the Packers had their bye week. Personally to back Jacobs I'd rather take him at +225 for 2+ touchdowns which is also on BetRivers. Note he's had 2+ touchdowns in three of his last seven games. Getting to Miller, these odds seem nice for a player who should see at least 15 touches with Alvin Kamara out. Miller scored two games ago playing alongside Kamara and his 13 routes run last week suggests he'll be part of the passing game as well. I don't mind hedging with Jamaal Williams (+550 FanDuel) who could see goal line work in a similar way Ezekiel Elliott did Sunday night.

Tucker Kraft +240 FanDuel, Dontayvion Wicks +500 DraftKings

It might surprise you that Kraft has more touchdowns (7) than Christian Watson (2), Romeo Doubs (4) or Jayden Reed (6). He has 15 red zone targets this season which is also more than of those wide receivers although Wicks ranks next with 10 despite scoring only two touchdowns. I think Wicks is a great value at +500 and other sites have him as low as +260. I think that it makes sense to do something like a 2:1 ratio with your wagers (Kraft:Wicks) here if you want to play it safe but I like both player individually with their respective odds.

Player Props

Kevin Austin Over 21.5 Receiving Yards (BetRivers)

With all of the injuries to the Saints' wide receivers, Austin now finds himself second on the wide receiver depth chart only to Marquez Valdes-Scantling. It likely doesn't hurt that Spencer Rattler is starting at quarterback and chances are the two are familiar with each other having practiced together as backups most of the season. His over/under for receptions is 2.5 and he could easily eclipse his yardage total with only two receptions. While Rattler's 172.5 passing yards isn't a huge number, someone other than the tight ends and MVS should contribute to that number.

Jordan Love Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns -140 FanDuel

Love has gone over this mark in three of his last five games and three of those games were against teams that rank 1, 2, and 3 against opposing quarterbacks. He has one of the best groups of receivers in the league in terms of depth which allows him to spread the ball around rather than focus on one or two receivers. Josh Jacobs helps keep opposing defenses honest with his 1,147 rushing yards and the Packers have an over/under of 3.5 touchdowns scored tonight.