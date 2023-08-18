NFL Preseason Week 2: Saturday Preview

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

We've had a few light nights to begin Week 2 of the preseason. That will change Saturday when an eight-game main slate kicks off at 7 p.m. EDT. As has been the case, both DraftKings and FanDuel have kept the price flat for all players at every position. That limits some of the significant variables typically involved in DFS, with playing time being king and projected efficiency also an important consideration when playing preseason contests.

Quarterback

Tyson Bagent, CHI at IND; Clayton Tune, ARI vs KC; Aidan O'Connell, LV at LAR

This is a group of rookies worth highlighting because their respective teams are likely to keep them on the field for a lot of snaps. None are projected to have a significant impact during the regular season, but each is worth a longer look. News will ultimately dictate which of these signal-callers we want to include in lineups, though Justin Fields has already been ruled out and PJ Walker will likely see limited snaps. Bagent could be on the field plenty, and both Tune and O'Connell also have that potential.

Malik Willis, TEN at MIN

Willis looked miserable throughout his rookie season, but he has drawn praise during his second training camp for his improvement. That largely came to fruition in Week 1 of preseason, as he averaged 7.6 yards per attempt while also rushing for 22 yards and a touchdown. On top of just his projected performance, Will Levis (lower body) exited Thursday's practice early and would seem to be unlikely to play as a result. It's possible that Willis handles the entire game, making him a key player to consider for the slate.

Also Consider: Kyle Trask, TB at NYJ

Running Back

Israel Abanikanda, NYJ vs. TB

Abanikanda's stock for the regular season is down after the addition of Dalvin Cook (shoulder), but that doesn't mean he can't be useful during the exhibition season. We should expect both Cook and Breece Hall (knee) to sit out, leaving Michael Carter and Abanikanda as the top candidates to see a heavy workload. Abanikanda has also been productive through two preseason appearances.

Deuce Vaughn, DAL at SEA

Vaughn is undersized (5-foot-6, 176) for the NFL, which will almost certainly prevent him from ever becoming a featured back. On the other hand, he was productive in college and gained momentum to move up the Dallas depth chart after an impressive showing in his professional debut. The Cowboys likely will give him a longer look this time around, and Vaughn has shown he knows what to do with the ball in his hands.

Deon Jackson/Evan Hull, IND vs. CHI

The Colts are another depleted backfield with both Jonathan Taylor (ankle) and Zack Moss (arm) out Saturday. Hull got the first carries in the opening preseason contest, but Jackson was more efficient with his work. That alone won't change the Colts' intended workload for either player, but both should see some significant opportunity.

Also Consider: Ty Chandler, MIN vs. TEN; Zamir White, LV at LAR

Wide Receiver

Samori Toure, GB vs. NE

Despite keeping a relatively low profile during the regular season, some players are consistent threats during the preseason. Touri seems to fit that mold, as he projects to enter the regular season as the Packers' fourth option at wide receiver in a best-case scenario. Through four career preseason games, however, he's drawn 17 targets and totaled 151 receiving yards.

Trey Palmer/David Moore, TB at NYJ

Russell Gage (knee) tearing his patellar tendon Wednesday has been one of the more catastrophic injuries of training camp, and it also leaves Tampa Bay with an uncertain depth chart beyond Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. Palmer and Moore seem like the most likely candidates to step into the role, giving them projectable volume heading into the game. Deven Thompkins is another name to consider rostering.

Tyler Johnson, LAR vs. LV

Johnson had an impressive opening contest with the Rams, which came after he received positive reviews to start camp. Those factors combine to lead us to the conclusion that Johnson is trending up and that he could get a longer look in the team's final two preseason contests as he unexpectedly fights for a roster spot.

Also Consider: Trishton Jackson, MIN; Marvin Mims, DEN

Tight End

Luke Musgrave, GB vs. NE

Unlike the other positions, at tight end, we simply want to lock in anyone with a solid chance to get targets. The Packers showed the desire to get Musgrave involved as a pass catcher in the offense in the team's first preseason contest, and there's no reason to expect that to change. Musgrave should play and should see volume before exiting after a few offensive possessions.

Jake Ferguson, DAL at SEA

Ferguson got reps in the first preseason game in the hopes of testing out his blocking ability. From a fantasy perspective though, the appearance confirmed Ferguson's natural ability to catch passes. He should be targeted again, even if he plays a relatively low number of snaps.

Defense/Special Teams

Broncos at San Francisco

It's difficult to think of a more mistake-prone duo than Sam Darnold and Trey Lance, but that's the combination almost certain to handle most — if not all — of the offensive snaps against the Broncos. Turnovers and sacks are the key to productive D/ST picks, and we should see some of both from the Broncos.

Also Consider: Jets vs. Buccaneers

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Dan Marcus plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: marcusd91 DraftKings: dmarcus87.