NFL Preseason Week 3: Friday Breakdown

The final week of preseason games features three matchups Friday. Fortunatrely, we should be in for more entertaining quarterback play, as we have a handful of high-pedigree rookies and some veteran preseason stars. That should open things offensively.

If you've played preseason DFS you know the drill, but here's an extremely brief rundown of the rules and strategy. Both DraftKings and FanDuel keep the price flat for all players at every position. That limits some of the significant variables typically involved in DFS, with playing time being king and projected efficiency also an important consideration when playing preseason contests.

Quarterback

Easton Stick, LAC at SF

Stick has gotten a lot of playing time this preseason and has shown both the good and bad sides of his game. From a fantasy perspective, he's both a capable and willing runner and the Chargers haven't been afraid to let him air it out. Even if Justin Herbert plays, it would be pretty shocking to see him get more than three series, so we should see plenty of Stick again.

Will Levis, TEN vs. NE

Levis isn't the safest play, as there's uncertainty about whether he'll be available after he missed the Titans' second preseason game with a lower-body injury. Both player and team expressed optimism that he'll take the field, so watch the news prior to roster lock. Assuming his health checks out, Levis should be a decent option as the team will want to get a long look at him to determine the competition for the backup quarterback job.

Also Consider: Bailey Zappe, NE at TEN

Running Back

Kevin Harris, NE at TEN

Things are a bit trickier at running back, but New England could be one team to target. It's uncertain if Ezekiel Elliott will make his Patriots debut and both Ty Montgomery (leg) and Pierre Strong (concussion) are questionable. If none plays, Harris should continue to get a heavy workload. If one or more of the aforementioned backs play, Harris becomes a less attractive option.

Joshua Kelley, LAC at SF

Austin Ekeler will lead the Chargers' backfield come the regular season, but the depth chart behind him remains ambiguous. Kelley had a great exhibition debut before sputtering last weekend, so he'll look to lock up the backup duties against the 49ers. Isaiah Spiller is also worth considering, as he outplayed Kelley against the Saints.

Spencer Brown, CAR vs. DET

The Panthers have dealt with injuries to both of their top backs this preseason. Miles Sanders (groin) is out until at least Week 1, and Chuba Hubbard suffered an ankle injury in Week 2 of the exhibition season against the Giants. The depth chart is set with those two, so there's no reason to play Hubbard. That should leave Brown and Raheem Blackshear to carry heavy workloads.

Wide Receiver

Kayshon Boutte, NE at TEN

Boutte has been through highs and lows very early in his collegiate and professional career. After his freshman season at LSU, he was unanimously projected as a first-round pick. His production slowed from there and slipped to the sixth round in 2023, but he's caught the eyes of decision-makers in New England this summer. According to the Boston Herald, Boutte is projected to make the roster, but one more strong performance should make it official.

Mason Kinsey, TEN vs. NE

Even with both Treylon Burks (knee) and Kyle Philips (shoulder) doubtful to begin the season, Kinsey is likely on the outside looking in for a roster spot. Instead, he'll hope to catch the eye of the coaching staff for a spot on the practice squad. He's done that to this point in preseason, totaling eight catches for 77 yards.

Ronnie Bell, SF vs. LAC

Bell was selected in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft but had an impressive collegiate career at Michigan and has carried that into the preseason of his rookie campaign. He's competing for a depth role both on the offensive unit and as a special teams contributor, and don't expect to see much of Brandon Aiyuk or Deebo Samuel. Meanwhile, Danny Gray (shoulder) and Ray-Ray McCloud (wrist) are both out. Bell should be set up well.

Also Consider: Quentin Johnston, LAC at SF

Tight End

Josh Whyle, TEN vs. NE

There are two ways to approach tight end during preseason. The first is to find someone who has a track record of at least being reliable, if unspectacular. Whyle, a rookie out of Cincinnati, has fit that description well, as he has only three receptions for 13 yards across his two games. Of the six teams that are playing Friday, that's sadly one of the more impressive performances in preseason. He won't be the top-scoring player at the position, but you shouldn't be stuck with a zero.

Sam LaPorta, DET at CAR

The other approach is to shoot for a ceiling. There's been a lot of hype about LaPorta's ability to get open — particularly close to the end zone. A touchdown reception would be extremely valuable on this slate, and perhaps we'll see Jared Goff in game action for the first time this summer.

Defense/Special Teams

Carolina Panthers vs. DET

Jared Goff and Teddy Bridgewater form a solid quarterback room in Detroit, but Nate Sudfeld has thrown three picks in two exhibition games. There's a chance both Bridgewater and Goff play for stretches, but even if that's the case the Panthers should have a chance to create turnovers and sacks in the second half once the backups take over.

