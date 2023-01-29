NFL Reactions: Conference Championship Weekend

This article is part of our NFL Reactions series.

At least the networks got it right. Fortunately, the AFC game was saved for last. it certainly would have been anticlimactic to have to watch the NFC game we had after such an amazing AFC contest. As always, the beauty of the NFL is its unpredictability. Both of these games featured some very unpredictable elements. But for those who bet or play fantasy, that uncertainty often becomes a great cause for frustration. However, the ups and downs make it a thrill ride that I'm happy to jump on year after year. and now we're on to the Super Bowl! Sunday Takeaways I was at every home playoff game that Michael Jordan ever played in Chicago. If anyone should know firsthand that a legend should never be counted out, it probably should be me. I could not have been more guilty of this mistake when projecting Patrick Mahomes to struggle against the Bengals. Not only was he fighting through a difficult injury, but reports would have us believe that Travis Kelce was playing hurt as well. And during the game, the Chiefs lost both Kadarius Toney and JuJu Smith-Schuster to injury. They even lost Mecole Hardman for a while. Throw in the fact that we've come to see the Bengals defense confound Mahomes in the past, and his performance was even more incredible. Maybe it was as simple as making one of the greatest players ever feel that he was an underdog. Or maybe it's just something about greatness that most