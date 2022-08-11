NFL Training Camp News and Notes: August 11

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.
Week 1 of the NFL preseason got underway Thursday with the Giants topping the Patriots and the Ravens extending their NFL record preseason win streak to 21 with a win over the Titans. Unfortunately, the first preseason action tells us awfully little, but there was plenty of information to digest from around the league anyway. Let's check it out.
Injuries/Job Battles
- Melvin Gordon has missed the last couple of Broncos practices with a foot injury. Coach Nathaniel Hackett had downplayed the issue on multiple occasions since the injury caused the 29-year-old to miss practice Wednesday, and Thursday only confirmed the coach's words, as reports emerged the injury was only a contusion. Gordon isn't in any danger of missing regular-season games and, despite most likely running behind Javonte Williams, he should be a factor in a much more dangerous Broncos offense with Russell Wilson at the helm. The eight-year vet hasn't failed to put 900 total yards and nine touchdowns since his rookie season.
- David Montgomery is day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. "Day-to-day" doesn't sound serious, but the news does provide a reminder that Khalil Herbert becomes very interesting in the event Montgomery is forced to miss time. Herbert performed well whenever Montgomery missed time in 2021 and is going as the 70th back off the board and has an ADP of 146.
- Diontae Johnson was at Thursday's practice but is still mending from a hip flexor injury that was reported Monday. Still, the fact he was present and participating indicates the issue is likely minor.
- Johnson's Steelers teammate Chase Claypool has been dealing with a shoulder injury since late July and just returned to practice Monday. But he missed again Thursday. The 24-year-old has plenty of time to heal before the regular season starts, but it does bear monitoring, as does the progress of 2022 second-round pick George Pickens, who could benefit from the extra reps.
- James White retired Thursday. While the 30-year-old had certainly declined the last couple years, he put up some relevant fantasy seasons in his prime, especially for PPR leagues. His departure means an opportunity for Ty Montgomery or Pierre Strong to claim the change-of-pace role behind Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson. Both Montgomery and Strong are having strong camps, particularly in the receiving department. Kevin Harris and J.J. Taylor are also in the mix, however.
- Tight-end sleeper Cole Kmet is, like his teammate David Montgomery, day-to-day with an undisclosed injury. Assuming the 23-year-old gets healthy by Week 1, he could be in line for a huge jump in production with the Bears offense likely to improve and no one now standing in his way on the depth chart.
- Jameson Williams, 12th overall pick in this year's draft, is probably going to miss at least Week 1 as he recovers from tearing his ACL in the national championship game in January. The last published timeframe for the rookie was "late September, early October," and nothing has been said to contradict that yet. Given the Lions' investment in him, I'd reckon he won't debut in an NFL game until the latter end of that estimate. Note Detroit's bye comes in Week 6, meaning he'd receive an extra two weeks to get up to speed if the team waits until Oct. 23 at Dallas to unleash him.