NFL Training Camp News And Notes: August 2

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.

As always, the preseason news is coming at an incredible rate. Let's try to make sense of today's news from a fantasy football standpoint.

Training Camp Storyline

Broncos' Passing Game

Tim Patrick suffered a torn ACL on Mon Monday per Adam Schefter. Patrick will miss the 2022 season.

With Patrick out, next up on the depth chart are KJ Hamler and Kendall Hinton. However, Patrick profiled as an outside WR, but Hamler and Hinton may be best used in the slot. The injury could ensure that Jerry Jeudy primarily plays on the outside while Hamler becomes the primary slot.

This injury could create a shift in fantasy impact among the Denver WRs. With Hamler seemingly recovered from his own ACL injury that cost him the 2021 season, he should have little trouble claiming the No. 3 role. For Hamler, Russell Wilson's best success with slot WRs during his career has been on downfield passes, which is a perfect match for Hamler. Meanwhile, Jeudy could see heavy target volume due to his outstanding route-running ability. For those worried about Jeudy being able to gel with Wilson over the middle, those concerns are likely gone. Hamler certainly will shoot way up personal draft boards. Meanwhile, many were already bullish on Jeudy, so this situation may give him a minor boost. Finally, Sutton's role should remain unchanged. But with Patrick expected to see many downfield perimeter passes, that could result in more of those going to Sutton. That should also give Sutton a slight boost on draft boards.

Injuries/Job Battles