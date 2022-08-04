NFL Training Camp News and Notes: August 4

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.

In Thursday's edition of Training Camp Notes, some top players made the headlines. Let's get to it.

Training Camp Storyline

Broncos run game

Training camp is the time to read into the smallest of details because there's not always a lot of information. Thursday's storyline is a prime example of that, with the news that Javonte Williams has taken the first snap in six of the Broncos' first seven practices.

After Williams split time pretty evenly with Melvin Gordon last season, most expect the workload to tilt in Williams' direction in 2022. Just how much seems to be largely speculation at this point, as some reports say he'll get 55 percent of the work, while others estimate as high as 70 or 80.

Given that Gordon hasn't shown he's slowing down just yet, it's tough to pinpoint what the exact split will be. Youth is on the 22-year-old Williams' side, and he has a year of NFL experience under his belt, so he will most likely take a greater role than in 2021, but don't count out Gordon. With Russell Wilson at the helm of a sure-to-be more productive offense, there should be plenty of room for both backs to put up numbers.

Injury Update

The biggest story of the day was Matthew Stafford's elbow. Things are a little wonky there, as the Super Bowl champ didn't throw in spring camp or OTAs and now has reportedly had a PRP injection for tendinitis. He has missed time and been limited at camp, and the issue could linger into the season. Coach Sean McVay said the injury is "abnormal" for a quarterback. Stafford has always been one to play through pain, but an injury to his throwing arm could certainly hamper his effectiveness as the season wears on with ramifications for the entire Rams offense.

J.K. Dobbins tore his ACL prior to Week 1 last season, but he is champing at the bit to be back at Ravens practice, according to coach John Harbaugh. It appears the team is forcing its 2020 second-round pick to take it slowly, as it is certainly more important to be ready and fully rehabbed for when games actually count. Nevertheless, the 23-year-old is ahead of Gus Edwards' pace. The latter is also working his way back from an ACL tear.

Antonio Gibson seems to be fully back from a hamstring injury that limited him in spring. He'll need the reps, as he's allegedly in danger of losing some short-yardage work to 2022 third-rounder Brian Robinson. Despite potentially losing some touches, that arrangement might work in the 24-year-old's favor, as it could preserve his health for the long run.

Zach Ertz was forced to leave Cardinals practice with a calf injury. The severity of the injury is uncertain, but Arizona is sure to take its time with the 31-year-old.

DeVonta Smith didn't participate in Eagles practice due to a groin injury. It doesn't appear serious, however, as the Alabama product was present at practice and stretched with the team beforehand.

Position battles