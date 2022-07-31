NFL Training Camp News and Notes: July 31

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.
As we close out the first week of training camp, there is plenty of big news that relates to fantasy football. Let's get right to breaking it down!
Training Camp Storyline
49ers Passing Attack
Deebo Samuel signed a three-year $73.5 million contract extension Sunday. After expressing frustration over his heavy usage as a runner last season, Samuel had demanded a trade. Now that his contract situation has been settled, fantasy managers should have little hesitation when selecting him in drafts.
He'll likely resume his role as a centerpiece of the offense. However, it's unlikely he sees nearly as many rushing attempts as he saw last year. During the first half of the 2021 season, he averaged nine targets per game, and it's reasonable to expect that type of volume this season.
With Trey Lance at quarterback, fantasy managers will certainly have to deal with an uncertain situation that may require a leap of faith. However, Kyle Shanahan has proven to be an elite play caller. Although Lance will likely run often, it's also likely that Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk will frequently be schemed open with plenty of room to operate after the catch. It's likely that Samuel will be the most consistent weekly option with the most reliable floor. Kittle should remain a high-upside player who may be called upon to block a little bit too often, leading to a number of floor weeks. Aiyuk is an outstanding receiver, but with Samuel and Kittle likely seemingly of him in the pecking order on a team that may be run heavy, Aiyuk could have the most volatility of this group. Overall, Lance has enormous fantasy upside based on his running ability along with the outstanding weapons he has. Although he's being drafted as a borderline starter in 12-team leagues, he has the ability to help fantasy managers win their league.
Injuries/Job Battles
- Deshaun Watson- NFL disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson's decision regarding Watson's suspension is expected to be announced Monday. If he's suspended for any amount of time, Jacoby Brissett would serve as the Browns' starting quarterback. But if Watson is on the field at any point, he should be an outstanding fantasy option behind an excellent offensive line and a solid group of skill-position weapons. However, Brissett may be just a low-end QB2 if pressed into action.
- Miles Sanders- In Friday's practice, Sanders was running with the second-team offense. However, Reuben Frank of NBC Sports Philadelphia is reporting that Sanders' role as the top running back remain safe. Although this report may be reasonable, Sanders saw his workload significantly reduced from 2021 to 2022 despite playing the same amount of games each season. It's possible that Kenneth Gainwell could cut into Sanders' workload with an impressive training camp.
- Tee Higgins- After being limited to individual work during the first days of camp, Higgins returned to 11-on-11 drills Saturday. Any fantasy managers were concerned about his status can now breathe a sigh of relief, as the star receiver is expected to be fully healthy for the regular season. Both Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase are being drafted in the top 12 at their position, and with Joe Burrow at quarterback, it's possible that both earn their ADP.
- Mike Gesicki- In the early days of training camp, Gesicki has been used more as a blocker than as a pass catcher. This could be a concern, as the Dolphins don't project to be a high-volume passing offense, and they have two superstar receivers in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. It may be difficult to find enough pass targets to give Gesicki a stable weekly scoring floor.
- Tyler Higbee- After spending the off-season recovering from an MCL injury, Higbee has been participating in training camp. With Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson both expected to draw major attention from opposing defenses, Higbee could find himself with plenty of room to roam over the middle of the field. Although he may not see consistent targets, he certainly could have weekly upside for a player being drafted outside the top-12 players at his position.
- George Pickens- During the first few days of training camp, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic is reporting that Pickens has been impressive. If he continues to play well, he could secure a regular role in three-receiver sets. And if the Steelers lose either Chase Claypool or Diontae Johnson for any period of time, Pickens could step into a prominent role. Based on the talent he showed in college, he could pay off when selected at his ADP.
- Van Jefferson-During the off-season, Jefferson underwent a minor knee procedure and was expected to be healthy for training camp. However, he'll see a specialist Monday for a lingering knee issue, though its uncertain whether this issue is due to the knee procedure. Ian Rappaport of NFL Network is reporting that Jefferson could potentially miss multiple weeks of training camp. At this point, it's unclear as to whether it will affect his regular-season status, but conservative fantasy drafters may choose to lower him on their personal draft boards.