NFL Training Camp News and Notes: July 31

As we close out the first week of training camp, there is plenty of big news that relates to fantasy football. Let's get right to breaking it down!

49ers Passing Attack

Deebo Samuel signed a three-year $73.5 million contract extension Sunday. After expressing frustration over his heavy usage as a runner last season, Samuel had demanded a trade. Now that his contract situation has been settled, fantasy managers should have little hesitation when selecting him in drafts.

He'll likely resume his role as a centerpiece of the offense. However, it's unlikely he sees nearly as many rushing attempts as he saw last year. During the first half of the 2021 season, he averaged nine targets per game, and it's reasonable to expect that type of volume this season.

With Trey Lance at quarterback, fantasy managers will certainly have to deal with an uncertain situation that may require a leap of faith. However, Kyle Shanahan has proven to be an elite play caller. Although Lance will likely run often, it's also likely that Samuel, George Kittle and Brandon Aiyuk will frequently be schemed open with plenty of room to operate after the catch. It's likely that Samuel will be the most consistent weekly option with the most reliable floor. Kittle should remain a high-upside player who may be called upon to block a little bit too often, leading to a number of floor weeks. Aiyuk is an outstanding receiver, but with Samuel and Kittle likely seemingly of him in the pecking order on a team that may be run heavy, Aiyuk could have the most volatility of this group. Overall, Lance has enormous fantasy upside based on his running ability along with the outstanding weapons he has. Although he's being drafted as a borderline starter in 12-team leagues, he has the ability to help fantasy managers win their league.

