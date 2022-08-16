NFL Waiver Wire: Preseason Pickups

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

This column is geared toward "standard" 12-team leagues and based upon a $100 free-agent budget. Please adjust for your league based on both the number of teams (I'm in a 24-team league, for example) and remaining budget.

I'm back again this week and at least now we have a better sample of preseason games to see if we can read into some waiver wire adds. Again, this should be used as a waiver-wire tool but also for late-round flyers if you have a draft coming up. Let's look and see who made some noise last weekend.

QUARTERBACKS

HAIL MARY

Davis Mills, HOU - I'm not advocating for Mills to be your starter in most "regular" leagues, but let's look at some numbers. He's only 23, is 6-foot-4, 225 (prototypical quarterback size) and went to Stanford. As we know from Ryan Fitzpatrick, it's all about the college you went to as far as mental makeup goes (kidding). Mills' numbers got better later in the season, and there doesn't appear to be a strong running game to carry this team. Brandin Cooks is vastly underrated for whatever reason and Nico Collins has potential. FAAB: $1-$2

Joe Flacco, NYJ - Starter Zach Wilson had successful surgery Tuesday and is expected to miss the start of the season, opening the door for Joe Flacco. I'd think the Jets would be more progressive and give Mike White a shot, but it appears they'll rely on defense and hope Flacco can make enough plays to keep them competitive. The Jets have decent receivers with Elijah Moore healthy, and in any two-quarterback/super-flex league a starting quarterback has fantasy relevance. FAAB: FCFS or $1

RUNNING BACK

SECONDARY TARGETS

Kenneth Walker, SEA - Walker is the backup to Rashaad Penny, who is already dealing with a hamstring issue. A rookie out of Michigan State, Walker is capable of handling three downs and can run between the tackles or use his speed (4.39 40 at the Combine) to bounce it outside. If Penny's injury lingers, it would present a great opportunity for Walker. FAAB: $2-$4

HAIL MARY

Mike Davis, BAL - The running back depth chart for the Ravens seems to be up in the air with both J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards coming back from knee injuries. Davis could end up starting Week 1, and while he doesn't have a ton of upside, he will benefit from playing with a mobile quarterback. He's big enough to use as a goal-line back and caught 103 passes the last two years combined. FAAB: $1-$2

WIDE RECEIVER

SECONDARY TARGETS

George Pickens, PIT - Pickens was one of the stars of last weekend, catching a fade for a touchdown and trucking over a defensive back on the Seahawks. Allow me to preach caution as he's still buried on the depth chart behind at least Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool, and quarterback is still a huge question. Throw in some formidable defenses in the division and I don't see a ton of fantasy relevance for Pickens initially. He's someone who should be rostered in most formats (32 percent on Yahoo), but he'll need an injury or two to be considered for a starting spot. FAAB: $3-$6

Hail Mary

Khalil Shakir, BUF - Shakir caught all five of his targets for 92 yards in the Bills' Week 1 preseason victory. It appears the team got away with a steal drafting him in the fifth round. He has a similar problem like Pickens — he's buried on the depth chart and it's unclear how many pass routes he'll run on a weekly basis. The good news is he's going to see softer coverage playing alongside Gabriel Davis and Stefon Diggs and Buffalo has one of the better offenses in the league. FAAB: $1-$2

TIGHT END

HAIL MARY

Robert Tonyan, GB - Everyone seems to be forgetting Tonyan exists as most are trying to decipher the value in the wide receiving corps for the Packers. Aaron Rodgers hasn't shown any evidence of slowing. While he's coming back from an ACL tear, Tonyan's only two seasons removed from scoring 11 touchdowns, a number that won't likely replicate but could come close to with Rodgers. He's just getting back on the practice field, so watch how the Packers use or limit him initially. FAAB: $1-$2

Brevin Jordan, HOU - OK, this is a long shot at best. But Jordan had four red-zone looks last season and cashed those in for three touchdowns. I'm also on the Davis Mills bandwagon (see above). He profiles as a better pass-catcher than teammate Pharaoh Brown and should be up to speed with the offense as a second-year player. Jordan is firmly on the radar in leagues that start two tight ends. FAAB: FCFS or $1