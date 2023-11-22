NFL Waiver Wire: Week 12 Deep Dive

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

As is always the case, players mentioned in the traditional waiver wire column won't be repeated here.

This is a tricky week on the waiver wire given that there are four games by Friday afternoon. That makes monitoring the news and practice reports even more important than a typical week, but it also creates a competitive advantage for those on top of things. And that's the goal of this article.

Quarterback

Desmond Ridder vs. NO (two percent ESPN, 69 percent FFPC)

Reclaiming the role may be a bit strong, but regardless of word choice Ridder will be back under center for Atlanta on Sunday. From Weeks 5-7, he showed promise as a fantasy producer, but he'll have a tough schedule down the stretch. In addition to Saints, he'll draw the Jets and Panthers.

Tommy DeVito vs. NE (two percent ESPN, seven percent FFPC)

DeVito faced arguably the easiest matchup in the league last week, and he dismantled the Commanders' secondary in perhaps one of the most surprising performances of the season. Even with Bill Belichick clearly not at the peak of his powers, I'd anticipate DeVito having a more difficult time against New England and going forward.

Tim Boyle vs. MIA (zero percent ESPN, zero percent FFPC)

Consider this the obligatory acknowledgment that the Jets have made a change under center. That's all that needs to be said, as there's virtually no chance Boyle solves the team's offensive woes.

Running Back

Jeff Wilson at NYJ (20 percent ESPN, 94 percent FFPC)

Wilson is likely widely rostered, though he's worth a mention as it's possible he was dropped in some leagues with the news De'Von Achane (knee) was activated from IR and Salvon Ahmed (foot) was dressing ahead of him. Achane is likely unavailable in the immediate future while Ahmed is lost for the year. That puts Wilson in a good position to contribute on Friday and potentially beyond.

Kenny McIntosh vs. SF (zero percent ESPN, six percent FFPC)

It's possible we see a drastic turn of events, but it certainly seems as if Kenneth Walker (oblique) won't be playing Thursday night. Zach Charbonnet is likely the next man up, but McIntosh is a key add this week. We can't count on Pete Carroll's infamous coach speak, yet he was quoted by several reporters (including Gregg Bell of the Tacoma News Tribune) saying McIntosh would be "going right to the front" with Walker out. What exactly that means is unclear, but expect the rookie to have a role as long as Walker is out.

Patrick Taylor at DET (zero percent ESPN, zero percent FFPC)

This is a note to pay attention to the Green Bay backfield and potentially make a last-minute add. Aaron Jones (knee) has been all but ruled out for Thursday while Emanuel Wilson (shoulder) is trending toward being sidelined. That leaves AJ Dillon - who carries a groin issue of his own - and Taylor as the backs likely to be healthy against the Lions.

Ty Johnson at PHI (zero percent ESPN, zero percent ESPN)

We've been waiting for a Leonard Fournette sighting the last few weeks in Buffalo, but perhaps Johnson was the player we should have been focusing on. He forced his way into the Bills' running back rotation Sunday and got six total touches while producing 58 yards from scrimmage. The team is scrambling to find something that consistently works in their offense. And if Johnson keeps producing, perhaps he will carve out a role down the stretch.

D'Ernest Johnson at HOU (zero percent ESPN, 11 percent ESPN)

Travis Etienne leads the backfield in Jacksonville, though Johnson appears to have overtaken Tank Bigsby for the backup spot. Johnson is just a name to keep in mind or a stash for those who have a roster spot to work with.

Wide Receiver

Zay Jones at HOU (19 percent ESPN, 90 percent FFPC)

The Jaguars' passing attack is frustrating as they're willing to throttle Trevor Lawrence and target distribution is unpredictable on a weekly basis. Still, it's worth noting Jones returned from a knee injury in Week 11 and has been productive when on the field this season.

Greg Dortch vs. LAR (zero percent ESPN, 24 percent FFPC)

It seems Dortch emerges every season as a viable fantasy play for a several-game stretch. We could be entering that period for 2023 as Michael Wilson (shoulder) and Zach Pascal (groin) are both banged up. With both out last week, Dortch posted a 6-76 line on eight targets.

Rashid Shaheed at ATL (24 percent ESPN, 99 percent FFPC)

A.T. Perry at ATL (zero percent ESPN, 14 percent FFPC)

Michael Thomas (knee) has officially landed on IR, which opens targets in the New Orleans passing attack. Shaheed's role should be solidified with the potential to expand, while Perry should get the chance to contribute. Getting a sample of how targets are distributed would be useful, but now is the time to speculate in deeper leagues.

Rashod Bateman at LAC (four percent ESPN, 86 percent FFPC)

Mark Andrews (ankle) is out and targets are open for the taking in Baltimore. Odell Beckham (shoulder) was mentioned in the traditional waiver column as he's been resurgent the last few weeks. However, the door is also opening for Bateman with 11 combined targets the last three contests.

Tre Tucker vs. KC (zero percent ESPN, one percent FFPC)

Tucker has flashed as an occasional deep threat in Las Vegas, yet managed to draw seven targets last week against Miami. Jakobi Meyers has been deemphasized in the offense, which could open up some additional opportunities for Tucker.

Austin Trammell at ARI (zero percent ESPN, zero percent FFPC)

Cooper Kupp (ankle) is hurting yet again. At this point in the season, we know Puka Nacua and Tutu Atwell are capable of producing, though Trammell stepped in to command six targets once Kupp exited on Sunday. That could be a flash in the pan, but it could be worth finding out depending on the length of Kupp's absence.

Kyle Philips vs. CAR (zero percent ESPN, 15 percent FFPC)

Philips had slipped past this list when he was productive in Weeks 9 and 10 (combined 7-169 line), and he basically disappeared from the Titans' offense last week. He's flashed when healthy across his first two seasons in the league and could be Tennessee's slot option to close the season.

Tight End

Donald Parham vs. BAL (five percent ESPN, 32 percent FFPC)

Parham was solid in the absence of Gerald Everett (back) and should have the chance to repeat that, albeit in a tough matchup. Watch Everett's status throughout the week.