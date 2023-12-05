NFL Waiver Wire: Week 14 Pickups

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

Wait, there are still more teams who have a bye? Both the Cardinals and Commanders have a bye this week, making this the last week of the nightmare that is ensuring you have starters in your lineup. In case you haven't looked yet, the Steelers-Patriots game has a big over/under of 30.5 points this week, and that might be too high.

Wait, there are still more teams who have a bye? Both the Cardinals and Commanders have a bye this week, making this the last week of the nightmare that is ensuring you have starters in your lineup. In case you haven't looked yet, the Steelers-Patriots game has a big over/under of 30.5 points this week, and that might be too high.

QUARTERBACK

Primary Targets

Gardner Minshew, IND - He's only rostered on 23 percent of Yahoo leagues yet has scored 23.8 and 19.2 fantasy points his last two games. He has three rushing touchdowns this season and this week faces the Bengals, who rank 25th against quarterbacks for fantasy purposes. FAAB: $5-$10

Hail Mary

C.J. Beathard, JAC - The extent of Trevor Lawrence's injury remains to be seen, but Beathard is probably one of the better backups in the league. Should Lawrence be out, Beathard has a nice corps of receivers at his disposal and would be a nice add in Super-Flex leagues. FAAB: $1-$2

RUNNING BACK

Secondary Targets

Ezekiel Elliott, NE - It's weird to write Elliott's name and put "NE" after it and not "DAL." He was discussed in this space earlier this season and the injury to Rhamondre Stevenson brings him back again. He doesn't have a ton of upside, but he should have volume if Stevenson is out for some time. Part of me feels sorry for Bill Belichick, and then my common sense takes over. FAAB $2-$4

Kenneth Gainwell, PHI - D'Andre Swift has had a great season but had to leave toward the end of Sunday's game against the 49ers (why he was in a blowout game is up for discussion). Gainwell already had carved out a small role in the offense the previous weeks and could see a big uptick if Swift has a serious injury. FAAB: $2-$4

Tyjae Spears, TEN - Spears has been a regular in this space as far as solid backups to have on your bench. Derrick Henry might have had a concussion (or not) and made it through practice successfully Monday without any issues. Spears had 88 yards from scrimmage in relief of Henry and showed he's capable of handling a three-down workload. Spears would be the top target of the week if Henry misses time. FAAB: $2-$4

Hail Mary

Antonio Gibson, Chris Rodriguez, WAS - These recommendations would be higher, but the Commanders are one of the last two teams on bye this week. It's unclear how long Brian Robinson will be out for Washington, and you can bump players up if it's going to be a multi-week absence. FAAB: Gibson - $2, Rodriguez - $1

WIDE RECEIVER

Secondary Targets

Elijah Moore, CLE - I still think there are big things in store for Moore, who was underused with the Jets and is getting more targets with the Browns. If Amari Cooper is sidelined, there should be some consistency to the 12 targets he had Sunday (OK, maybe 6-8 is more realistic). Remember, this is the same player A.J. Brown (Ole Miss) said would be one of the top players in the league. FAAB: $2-$4

Noah Brown, HOU - Tank Dell is out for the season, which elevates Brown to next-man-up. Nico Collins will be the main guy in the passing attack, but Brown has home-run ability that saw him catch 13 passes for 325 yards and a touchdown between weeks 9-10. The matchups go back and forth between this week against the Jets (1st against wide receivers), then the Titans (28th), then the Browns (2nd) and back to the Titans (28th). FAAB: $2-$4

TIGHT END

Secondary Targets

Chigoziem Okonkwo, TEN - Okonkwo was on a lot of sleeper lists heading into the season and seems to be close to making good on that even though it's taken this many weeks into the season. He set a season high in yardage Week 12 with 45 yards and then topped that with 62 yards Sunday. Will Levis seems to have built a rapport with his tight end, which makes sense for a rookie quarterback. FAAB $2-$4

Hail Mary

Brevin Jordan, HOU - Dalton Schultz is dealing with a hamstring injury, and Knight is the primary tight end target for the Texans. He finished Sunday's game with a 4-3-63 line and has the talent of C.J. Stroud throwing to him. He has upside as long as Schultz is out. FAAB: $1-$2

DEFENSE

Hail Mary

Houston D/ST - They're playing the Jets. FAAB $1-$2