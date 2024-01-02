NFL Waiver Wire: Week 18 Pickups

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

The fantasy season is over for many, but some leagues play through Week 18 and others count season-long points. I also take this time every year to encourage everyone to start a playoff fantasy league; it can be one-and-done (use a player once only on any given week) or pick a team and get your player's cumulative stats for the entire playoffs and Super Bowl.

Pay special attention to teams who have nothing to play for this week. The Ravens and 49ers have sown up the top seeds, and the Chiefs and Browns are locked into their playoff spots. Backups are likely to get a lot of work this week for those teams, most of whom are widely available on waivers.

Anyway, it's been another great season. Hopefully, we helped all navigate the waiver wire to fantasy success.

QUARTERBACK

Primary Targets

Tyrod Taylor, NYG - Taylor put up 24 fantasy points against the Rams on Sunday, and while he doesn't have the greatest receiving corps, he has the ability to get extra fantasy points by rushing. He has a fantastic matchup against the Eagles this week in a game that could turn into a track meet, which is only good for fantasy prospects. FAAB: $5-$10

Secondary Targets

Derek Carr, NO - Carr continued his succeed over the last month, though it should be noted the schedule has been favorable. This week's home matchup against Atlanta is again a good one as the Falcons rank in the bottom half of the league against quarterbacks (17th). Carr has 10 touchdown passes in his last four games and had a 300-yard game in Atlanta earlier this season. FAAB: $4-$8

RUNNING BACK

Primary Targets

Elijah Mitchell, SF - Mitchell has made in this space during the season but only as a suggestion of being an elite backup on one of the better offenses in the league. The 49ers have wrapped up the NFC and won't risk Christian McCaffrey and his calf issue this week. Mitchell has had solid efficiency numbers throughout his career, and Jordan Mason should get some work as well this week. FAAB: $10-$20

Jamaal Williams, NO - It's likely Alvin Kamara is out this week and Williams is coming off a game with 23 touches. Taysom Hill is likely to get a little more work as well, but Williams is the main guy to target. Bump him up if there's definitive word that Kamara is out. I'd prefer Mitchell over Williams if forced to choose. FAAB: $10-$20

WIDE RECEIVER

Hail Mary

Bo Melton, GB - It's been tough to read the tea leaves with Packers wide receivers this season, but Melton emerged with a nice game Sunday with 9-6-105-1. A 2022 seventh-round pick out of Rutgers, Melton was signed to the active roster Monday for the new year. The Bears aren't a great matchup and I'd guess Romeo Doubs or Jayden Reed (if healthy) have better games, but Melton could be an interesting lottery ticket heading into next season. FAAB: $1-$2

TIGHT END

Primary Targets

Juwan Johnson, NO - This might be the top waiver add of the week and, as always, I'm contractually obligated to mention how tough the tight end position has been to navigate this season (I basically write that every week). Johnson has only a 15 percent rostership on Yahoo and has now scored in three consecutive games. He's kind of in between a tight end and wide receiver at 6-foot-4, 230, making him a difficult matchup for any defense to figure out with only a week's time to prepare. The Falcons rank 25th against tight ends and he had seven targets the first time these two teams matched up. FAAB: $5-$10