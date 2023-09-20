NFL Waiver Wire: Week 3 Deep Dive

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

Garoppolo has had an inconsistent start with the Raiders, but that's actually somewhat impressive given he's gone to Denver and Buffalo. He now gets his home debut against the Steelers, a matchup that's difficult to project. Pittsburgh's secondary didn't hold up well against the Browns, though it could be a long night for Garoppolo if T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith can create pressure.

We'll highlight some potential adds in both shallow and deep formats, using ESPN and FFPC roster rates as examples of availability. As a reminder, any player mentioned in the traditional waiver article (found by clicking on the "NFL Waiver Wire" series link above) will be not be covered on this list.

The waiver run following Week 1 is always a good time to shuffle rosters. Typically things may slow a bit from there, but unfortunately we've already started to see some significant. In particular, the running back landscape is changing rapidly as the Rams, Browns, Giants and Saints will have different leads than were originally projected. The other positions offer less viable options, though every week is an opportunity to turn over the bottom of our roster.

Quarterback

Jimmy Garoppolo vs. PIT (13 percent ESPN/70 percent FFPC)

Desmond Ridder at DET (two percent ESPN)

The Falcons showed a willingness to throw when needed last weekend and Ridder delivered a mediocre performance as a passer while adding 10 points with his legs. Don't expect another high fantasy point effort, but he'd be fine for desperate Joe Burrow (calf) or Anthony Richardson (concussion) managers since Detroit should put up plenty of points.

Running Back

Kareem Hunt vs. TEN (six percent ESPN)

We got official word Hunt was being signed by the Browns this morning. If he's not immediately the top back in Cleveland, he should work up to that role within the next few weeks following the Nick Chubb (knee) injury.

Kendre Miller at GB (six percent ESPN)

Miller (hamstring) has been hurt for nearly the entirety of his pro career, which isn't the best way to endear himself to his new team. However, he's expected to be a full-go at practice this week, suggesting he'll be ready to go Sunday. Jamaal Williams (hamstring) is trending in the opposite direction as it appears he'll miss time. Miller could immediately step into a significant role if healthy.

Tony Jones at GB (zero percent FFPC)

Jones was promoted from the practice squad for Monday against Carolina. And given the Saints iffy running back depth heading into the head-to-head with the Packers, he's a good bet to be on the active roster. If New Orleans doesn't think Kendre Miller is physically capable of handling a full workload, Jones could receive a decent amount of work.

Rico Dowdle at ARI (two percent ESPN/40 percent FFPC)

Dowdle has been involved in each of Dallas' first two games while recording a combined 13 carries. His time Sunday against the Jets was particularly interesting as he got three rushes inside the 20, two inside the 10 and two inside the five. Those didn't come in garbage time, so Dowdle may have secured the goal-line work.

Latavius Murray at WAS (one percent ESPN/20.5 percent FFPC)

Like Dowdle, Murray won't be the lead back in Buffalo but carries a key role in the red zone. On Sunday against the Raiders, he received four rushes inside the 10 and two inside the five. In contrast, James Cook saw two inside the 10 and none inside the five. The real development was Murray playing ahead of Damien Harris, who scored a garbage time TD after the former left the contest.

Wide Receiver

Robert Woods at JAC (12 percent ESPN/75 percent FFPC)

Woods isn't the most exciting option, though the Texans' passing game looked solid in Week 2 and C.J. Stroud has consistently looked in Woods' direction so far. He should do well as a FLEX in PPR leagues when Houston faces reasonable matchups - and that's the case this week in Jacksonville.

DeVante Parker at NYJ (four percent ESPN/56 percent FFPC)

Parker made his season debut in Week 2 and immediately played every snap. Even in the Patriots' relatively weak offense, someone with that type of responsibility is worth rostering. New England has a daunting upcoming defensive schedule with the Jets, Cowboys, and Saints in the next three weeks, so he isn't necessarily an immediate pick-up-and-play option.

Calvin Austin at LV (two percent ESPN/30 percent FFPC)

If the Steelers offense is going to get started - and that's a big if - Austin and George Pickens are likely to emerge as the most productive fantasy pass catchers as long as Diontae Johnson (hamstring) is out. Austin only saw five snaps fewer than Allen Robinson and six fewer than Pickens, so the role is there and he should be used as more of a downfield threat compared to Robinson.

Jalin Hyatt at SF (five percent ESPN)

Hyatt isn't coming close to anywhere near a full snap count (39 combined across two outings), yet he's displayed his playmaking ability as the Giants came back against the Cardinals on Sunday. He jumpstarted the second half rally with a 58-yard catch before helping set up the game-tying score with another long reception. Hyatt isn't startable at this point, but the Giants need to get playmakers on the field and he's fit that role when given the chance.

Chase Claypool at KC (12 percent ESPN/46 percent FFPC)

I added and deleted Claypool to this list a few times. He produced a peak performance against the Bucs, which is saying something because he had three catches for 36 yards and a touchdown. The underlying narrative would be the reason to buy-in is that Claypool didn't play hard in the opener and the Bears coaching staff found a way to motivate him last week. The most likely outcome is that he remains unplayable, though we've previously witnessed his underlying talent to be fantasy-relevant. Darnell Mooney (knee) doesn't look likely to miss time, but Claypool would be more appealing if that changes.

Tight End

Cade Otton vs. PHI (one percent ESPN/78 percent FFPC)

Otton logged a 97 percent snap rate in each of Tampa Bay's first two games and has been involved as a receiver. Even if his targets are somewhat inconsistent, he holds a meaningful spot in an offense that has played above expectations to this point.

Adam Trautman at MIA (one percent ESPN/35 percent FFPC)

Trautman is in basically in the same position as Otton with his targets possibly rising and falling within an offense likely to wildly fluctuate. He also carries as good as a role compared to Otton in terms of snap rate and routes run. Trautman is more widely available than the likes of Chigoziem Okonkwo and Juwan Johnson for example, yet has a decent chance of being just as productive.