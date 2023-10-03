NFL Waiver Wire: Week 5 Pickups

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

C.J. Stroud , HOU - The rookie's phenomenal beginning continues and the sample continues to grow. He still hasn't thrown an interception and has shown good chemistry with fellow rookie Tank Dell and third-year pro Nico Collins . After a tough Week 1 matchup against the Ravens (15.1 fantasy points), he's gone on to score 27.3, 23.4 and 24.9 fantasy points. The next two games against the Falcons and Saints are good matchups. There's a good chance he's been at least better than your backup,

One item to keep in mind this week — the bye weeks are upon us. The Browns, Seahawks, Chargers and Buccaneers are off this week.

This week isn't as crazy as the past few weeks for the waiver wire in terms of the number of valuable players available, so you might want to limit your bids this week.

QUARTERBACK

PRIMARY TARGETS

C.J. Stroud, HOU - The rookie's phenomenal beginning continues and the sample continues to grow. He still hasn't thrown an interception and has shown good chemistry with fellow rookie Tank Dell and third-year pro Nico Collins. After a tough Week 1 matchup against the Ravens (15.1 fantasy points), he's gone on to score 27.3, 23.4 and 24.9 fantasy points. The next two games against the Falcons and Saints are good matchups. There's a good chance he's been at least better than your backup, if not a lot of fantasy starters too. FAAB: $8-$12

SECONDARY TARGETS

Mitch Trubisky, PIT - Kenny Pickett's knee injury should keep him sidelined for at least a few weeks. This may actually be a blessing in disguise for the Steelers given Pickett had only a 6.3 yards per attempt average with 4/4 TD/INT. This might be a good move for George Pickens as well, as Trubisky can throw a deep ball and should heavily target the upside receiver. The matchup against Baltimore this week isn't the worst for Trubisky; just keep in mind Pittsburgh has a bye Week 6. Adjust your bidding accordingly in two-quarterback or super-flex leagues. FAAB: $3-$6

RUNNING BACK

SECONDARY TARGETS

Jaleel McLaughlin - Samaje Perine is rostered in 52 percent of Yahoo leagues, so McLaughlin is probably the waiver target, as he's on only 3 percent of rosters. He looked much better than Perine in relief of Javonte Williams, gaining 104 yards from scrimmage on only 10 touches. An undrafted rookie out of Youngstown State, McLaughlin has earned a bigger role even when Williams returns. That return is expected to be sooner than later, so watch the practice reports for the Broncos this week. FAAB: $4-$8

Ronnie Rivers, LAR - I have a tough time seeing Kyren Williams (5-foot-9, 194) lasting a full season if he gets 20 touches per game, and perhaps the Rams realize that too. Rivers got his first rushing attempts of the season (nine for 47 yards) and also caught two passes for 10 yards, spelling Williams during Sunday's overtime win in Indianapolis. He's clearly the backup to Kyren with Cam Akers excommunicated to Minnesota and would inherit the workhorse role should anything happen to the starter. The Rams don't have a bye until Week 10 and have good running back matchups against Arizona and Pittsburgh their next three games. FAAB: $4-$8

WIDE RECEIVER

PRIMARY TARGETS

Romeo Doubs, GB - Doubs is a repeat offender is this column. Perhaps the return of Christian Watson has made some hesitant to pick him up, but there's clearly a good rapport between him and Jordan Love. Doubs has at least 18.3 fantasy points in PPR formats in three of his first four games and has a whopping 25 targets in his last two games. Taking into account the Week 6 bye, five of the Packers' next six games come against opponents who rank 20th or worse against wide receivers. FAAB: $8-$16

Jameson Williams, DET - Williams had his suspension reduced to four games and will have a limited role this week for the Lions. Now is the time to get him, but I'd caution starting him right away until we see exactly what his role will be. There's definitely a spot for him to be the No. 2 option to Amon-Ra St. Brown. Williams should be past the hamstring injury that plagued him preseason and should be useful as a No. 3 wide receiver for fantasy purposes. FAAB: $6-$12

SECONDARY TARGETS

Skyy Moore, Kadarius Toney, KC - If there's such a thing as streaming a wide receiver, both Moore and Toney are candidates to do so with this week. Even without considering byes, both are good options given the matchup and likely high-scoring game in Minnesota. Including playoffs, Toney had touchdowns in three of his last six games last season and Moore has a red-zone target in every game this season. Both are likely boom-or-bust players this week with Moore being the more attractive option. The Vikings rank last against wide receivers, and the next seven defenses the Chiefs will face rank 20th or worse against the position. FAAB: Moore $4-$8, Toney $3-$6

TIGHT END

PRIMARY TARGETS

Jake Ferguson, DAL - Ferguson technically doesn't meet my definition of a free agent given he's rostered in 53 percent of Yahoo leagues. However, it's a lean week overall and especially at the position, so I'd check to see if he's available. Ferguson has seven targets in three of the four games he's played in and the biggest stat that stands out is his 11 red-zone targets. This suggests his touchdown total should end up in the 6-8 range by the end of the season. FAAB: $8-$16

DEFENSE

SECONDARY TARGETS

Detroit Lions - This is going to be the most popular streaming option this week given the home matchup with the Panthers. Other than a goose egg Week 2 against Seattle, the Lions have scored nine, 10 and 16 fantasy points. The downside is after the Panthers, there isn't too many attractive matchups the rest of the season. This is going to take an extra buck or two for a streaming defense because there will be multiple bidders on them this week. FAAB: $3-$6