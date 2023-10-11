NFL Waiver Wire: Week 6 Deep Dive

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

There's really no league I can think of where I want to start Walker in a matchup against the 49ers. But if Deshaun Watson (shoulder) can't go, he's likely to start.

In one sense, Young took a step forward last weekend as he managed multiple touchdowns for the first time in his pro career. However, he also threw two picks and averaged 6.0 yards per attempt. I wouldn't count on something clicking for Young, but if nothing else he should be in a game script where he has to take to the air against Miami.

As a reminder, there's a traditional waiver wire column that publishes Monday (it can be found at the link above). No names will be repeated from that article.

We've officially reached chaos in the NFL season. Backfields are shifting seemingly by the minute with news continuously breaking while we've recently seen a few young wide receivers break out. Needless to say, it's an important time to be at the top of our game. One other notable thing about the next few weeks is that players placed on Injured Reserve either to start the season or after one game are starting to become eligible for activation, and some of them could be sneaky adds to consider.

Quarterback

Bryce Young at MIA (10 percent ESPN/75 percent FFPC)

PJ Walker vs. SF (zero percent ESPN/zero percent FFPC)

Running Back

Jeff Wilson vs. CAR (30 percent ESPN/98 percent FFPC)

It's time to play the running back shuffle in Miami with De'Von Achane (knee) set to miss time, which is a big deal given the explosive offense. Raheem Mostert is the obvious lead back, but the role after him is up for grabs. Wilson (ribs) could join that mix for the first time this season as he's on IR and had his practice window opened Tuesday. It's unclear if he'll be activated in time for Sunday, though he's likely to be useful at some point. Wilson is likely rostered in many leagues, but it's worth double checking.

Kendre Miller at HOU (seven percent ESPN/98 percent FFPC)

In what's been a peculiar trend, Miller has been dropped in many ESPN leagues after he posted career-best marks in both touches (13) and yards (90) during Week 5. He's likely gone, but is locked into a role alongside Alvin Kamara for at least another week.

Salvon Ahmed vs. CAR (one percent ESPN/five percent FFPC)

Chris Brooks vs. CAR (zero percent ESPN/one percent FFPC)

Brooks and Ahmed are in a different tier to Wilson, though it's worth finishing the conversation in Miami. Ahmed appeared to be the third back for the first two weeks, but has been inactive two of the last three. He's still my choice behind Wilson since Brooks has been used almost exclusively on special teams. That's likely the reason he was active ahead of Ahmed, but I'd bet on the latter when it comes to an offensive role.

Keaontay Ingram at LAR (one percent ESPN/56 percent FFPC)

James Conner (knee) is out of the picture for at least the next four weeks, so getting this spot right with a waiver or FAAB claim is key in deeper formats. Emari Demercado took over as the lead back once Conner went down Sunday and Ingram (neck) was sidelined. Like last week, this situation remains ambiguous, but now the ambiguity is determining the starter rather than a backup. I'd prefer Demercado, though Ingram is worthy of speculation.

Craig Reynolds at TB (four percent ESPN/five percent FFPC)

Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring) was a surprise inactive Sunday against the Panthers and his status is unclear heading into the weekend. Reynolds only got garbage time work, but could at least see some work come up if Gibbs remains sidelined.

Ke'Shawn Vaughn vs. DET (zero percent ESPN/two percent FFPC)

As was noted in last week's article, it appears Vaughn has won the backup running back role in Tampa and will earn some touches as a result.

Jordan Mason at CLE (one percent ESPN/21 percent FFPC)

Rostering Mason takes a significant leap of faith. Not only does Elijah Mitchell (knee) have to remain sidelined, but the 49ers likely will need to be ahead comfortably for Mason to pick up any real role. The good news is that San Fran should beat Cleveland handily, particularly if Deshaun Watson is ruled out again.

Wide Receiver

Van Jefferson vs. WSH (eight percent ESPN/64 percent FFPC)

Jefferson fell out of favor in LA with the return of Cooper Kupp, so his new home in Atlanta is a positive as he should have little trouble taking over the WR2 spot. Of course, the problem is that the Falcons don't like taking to air and the likes of Drake London, Kyle Pitts and Jonnu Smith are all likely to be ahead of Jefferson for targets.

Chase Claypool vs. CAR (eight percent ESPN/47 percent FFPC)

Claypool's role in Miami is TBD and the trajectory of his career is clearly headed in the wrong direction. On the other hand, everything is going right in Miami and perhaps another change in environment will do him some good. At no point will Claypool be an offensive priority, though a few touches a week could be enough to justify rostering him through some of the heavier bye weeks.

Jonathan Mingo at MIA (eight percent ESPN/90 percent FFPC)

Looking at Mingo's roster rate suggests he's already taken everywhere he should be. He's worth pointing out because of his consistent role in the Carolina attack having accumulated at least five targets in every game he's played, though that's only translated to more than 30 receiving yards once. Mingo is a stash on the hunch his connection with Young will improve as the season progresses, but he's not an immediate fantasy starter.

Tyquan Thornton at LV (one percent ESPN/38 percent FFPC)

Thornton (shoulder) has missed the entire seasonso far, but has been designated to return from injured reserve. He's a deep-league option who should have some widespread availability. Steering clear of the New England offense right now is generally the right answer, yet Thornton could provide the needed big-play spark to help Mac Jones. If the QB is able to return Sunday against the Raiders, Thornton could also have an immediate role with JuJu Smith-Schuster and Demario Douglas both in concussion protocol.

Trey Palmer vs. DET (one percent ESPN/14 percent FFPC)

Deven Thompkins vs. DET (zero percent ESPN/one percent FFPC)

This duo was highlighted in last week's column, and their fantasy value is tied directly to the status of Mike Evans (hamstring). That should become clearer Wednesday. What isn't known is which of the duo would step into a more valuable role, with the case for each being made for each in Week 5.

Tight End

Tyler Conklin vs. PHI (18 percent ESPN/88 percent FFPC)

Conklin is admittedly a poor "deep dive" option as he's widely rostered in many formats. His role is excellent with at least five targets in the last four games and at least 9.8 points three times during that stretch.

Jonnu Smith vs. WSH (10 percent ESPN/31 percent FFPC)

When Smith first became productive in Atlanta, the commentary was largely a punchline against Kyle Pitts rather than taking Smith's production seriously. It's time to shift that conversation since he's seen at least six targets in each of the last four outings with a minimum of four catches in each.

Greg Dulcich at KC (nine percent ESPN/82 percent FFPC)

Dulcich is another player who's had his practice window opened to come off IR. The Broncos aren't a good team, though that's been due more to a leaky defense than Russell Wilson and the offensive unit. Dulcich is likely to share snaps with Adam Trautman and that diminishes his intrigue, yet he's worth speculating on where available.

Noah Gray vs. DEN (one percent ESPN/18 percent FFPC)

Travis Kelce's status for Thursday is unclear, so Gray is simply a contingency option. He got five targets in Week 1 with Kelce absent and should play a substantial role again if the star tight end is sidelined as the KC wide receiver situation is still unclear.