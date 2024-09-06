NFL Week 1 Friday Injury Report: Bengals WRs in Flux, Vikings WRs Good to Go

This article is part of our Injury Analysis series.

There was already some chance rookie fourth-round pick Ja'Tavion Sanders would immediately become Carolina's top pass-catching TE, and now he'll also be the starter Week 1. It does seem Thomas and/or Tremble could return as soon as Week 2, but for now the Panthers' tight ends are Sanders, Jordan Matthews (yes, that one) and an undrafted rookie named Messiah Swinson who caught 28 passes in his college career.

Below you'll find four different categories, with our lists including key offensive linemen and defensive players whose presences/absences might impact fantasy decisions. The bottom section — truly questionable — is sorted by kickoff times and can be used as a checklist/cheatsheet for Sunday morning and afternoon when inactives come out. First, let's see who's definitely in and who's definitely out...

Good to Go 💯

No #Vikings player has an injury designation entering Sunday's regular season opener. pic.twitter.com/rR8jyGPD5M — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) September 6, 2024

Ruled Out/Doubtful 🚑

In addition to Sanders, there are a bunch of WRs that could see added playing time as a result of teammate injuries. Bengals wideouts Andrei Iosivas and Trenton Irwin are chief among them, with others including Chargers WR Quentin Johnston, Colts WR Alec Pierce and Steelers WR Van Jefferson (probably not guys you want in a fantasy lineup). I'd rather take a shot on one of the Bengals than Johnston/Pierce/Jefferson, if only as pure volume plays.

Key Defensive Players + Offensive Linemen

Listed as Questionable - Should Play 👍

Here is the full injury report from today. Eberflus downplayed Keenan Allen's listing and does not expect the foot issue to be significanthttps://t.co/V5dy7ieYQZ pic.twitter.com/qwh0GLEgT7 — Josh Buckhalter (@JoshGBuck) September 6, 2024

Truly Questionable / Game-Time Decisions 🤔

Early Games

Wilson's calf can be a convenient scapegoat for a Pittsburgh offense that's doomed to fail anyway. LG Isaac Seumalo (pectoral) is ruled out, and 2023 first-round pick Broderick Jones was a disaster at right tackle during the preseason after struggling as a rookie. The Steelers don't lack for early picks or well-paid veterans up front, but they seem unsure of the right mix/alignment, and it probably doesn't help to be blocking for someone like Justin Fields who has a totally unique playing style. Wilson was added to the injury report Thursday as a limited participant and remained limited Friday, having aggravated the calf that bothered him in late July and early August. Reports from Friday afternoon suggest Fields is likely to start Sunday.

Justin Fields is expected to start on Sunday via @RapSheet on @NFLFantasy pic.twitter.com/FUUEv6f9WN — Adam Rank (@adamrank) September 6, 2024

Individual period today featured Steelers QB Justin Fields throwing the ball and Russell Wilson, who was limited with calf tightness yesterday, watching on. pic.twitter.com/OhSUT73VTP — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 6, 2024

Ja'Marr Chase, on the other hand, seems more likely to play than not, especially after Tee Higgins (doubtful - hamstring) suffered a mid-week injury. My take: Chase is a smart guy who wants to use all possible leverage, but that doesn't mean he'll actually miss out on a game check (and risk losing to the Patriots) even if he's doing the "I play when I wanna" thing publicly. Either way, it looks like Andrei Iosivas and Trenton Irwin will get a lot of playing time Sunday, and the Bengals might also use multi-TE sets more often than they usually do (which has never been much under Zac Taylor).

Ja'Marr Chase's status for Sunday's season opener? 'Game-time decision' unless a contract extension gets done. Ball is in #Bengals court if they want a guarantee he plays, but Chase showing he still holds the cards. "It's my decision." https://t.co/VZ3t2HnY4a — Laurel Pfahler (@LaurelPfahler) September 6, 2024

If DeAndre Hopkins Hopkins can't play for the Titans, they'll likely deploy Treylon Burks as a one-for-one replacement at X receiver in terms of snaps (but not targets). I think that means a Hopkins absence would be good news for Calvin Ridley, but it could also mean he sees more of CB Jaylon Johnson even if the Titans are using pre-snap motion, bunch/tight formations, etc. to put Ridley in favorable situations where he can't be bullied by press coverage or double-teamed. I'm guessing Hopkins will play, but it sounds like he could start off in a limited role splitting snaps with Burks.

Brian Callahan said the process of making sure DeAndre Hopkins gets his work but also balances the injury has been smooth. The biggest concern is with conditioning. — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) September 6, 2024

Late-Afternoon Games

Tyler Lockett (thigh) is the only fantasy-relevant player listed as questionable for the late-afternoon slate, and he seems all but assured of playing after a full practice Friday. Both Lockett and coach Mike Macdonald have said the wide receiver is expected to play.

Here's the Seahawks' final injury report with today's participation. Lockett is listed as questionable for Sunday's opener, but he was a full participant today and Macdonald said he's expected to play. So it's just Nwosu and Brown who are out and everyone else is good to go. pic.twitter.com/CxLJKPLoXK — Brady Henderson (@BradyHenderson) September 6, 2024

Primetime Games

McCaffrey seems well on his way to playing, but it's certainly possible the Niners scale back his workload from the usual 85-plus percent range and give Jordan Mason a decent number of touches Monday night. Guerendo seems much less likely to play, and Jennings is tough to get a read on as of Friday evening.

Asked if there's any doubt in his mind he will play Monday, #49ers RB Christian McCaffrey (calf/Achilles) says, simply "No." Asked if he's expecting a normal workload against the Jets, McCaffrey said "I hope so." — Nick Wagoner (@nwagoner) September 6, 2024

Key Defensive Players + O-Linemen

I don't normally bother listing backup linemen, but Lowe might (have been) a Week 1 starter for the Patriots, if only because of their other O-line injuries. The other big OL question mark is Conklin, who suffered an ACL tear Week 1 last season. The Browns have ruled out LT Jedrick Wills, also coming back from knee surgery, so they may have to play without both starting tackles (as was the case during the second half of last season).

Elsewhere, the Chargers and Dolphins are unsure if their top cornerbacks will play, which potentially boosts prospects for the Jaguars' and Raiders' wide receivers (and QBs).