NFL Week 15 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game

We're coming off a really fun Week 14 with impactful storylines carrying over into this week. Were the Cowboys just sleepwalking against the Texans or is something else going on? Can the Jags string together consecutive good games, or are they going to lay an egg again? Are the Rams about to be spoilers down the stretch? Will this Browns team ever get it figured out this season?

Through 14 weeks, the unders are hitting 56.2 percent of the time and underdogs are covering 55.3 percent of the time according to RotoWire's NFL historical spreads page. In Week 14, totals went 7-6-1 to the over and favorites went 5-8. Over the last four weeks, totals are 29-27-2 and favorites are 31-27.

Let's go ahead and dig into the spreads and totals for each game on the board for NFL Week 15 and give out our picks for each.

NFL Week 15 Betting Picks For Each Game

Week 14 Record ATS: 8-5

Week 14 Record on Totals: 4-9

Season Record ATS: 89-82-5

Season Record on Totals: 81-94-1

Seahawks vs. 49ers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Seahawks vs. 49ers 49ers -3.5 Seattle +160; San Francisco -180 43.5

It's hard to see this line and not be surprised that it's this low. Seattle is starting to sputter while San Francisco hasn't missed a beat despite the Jimmy Garoppolo injury. Not surprisingly, a ton of money is coming in on San Francisco (80% of the $). However, San Francisco will have a less-than-100 percent Brock Purdy at quarterback Thursday and no Deebo Samuel either. We saw how public of a bet the Raiders were last Thursday as road favorites and how that turned out. Still, San Francisco is much more trustworthy even if they're banged up. As long as Brock Purdy is out there, I'm comfortable with taking the 9ers to cover. That is not a sentence I expected to write this year.

Spread Pick: 49ers -3.5 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Under 43.5 (PointsBet)

Vikings vs. Colts

Game Spread Moneyline Total Vikings vs. Colts Vikings -4.0 Minnesota -198; Indianapolis +185 48.5

We got our "the Vikings are frauds" jokes out of our system since Sunday and it's time to move on. Minnesota may not be as good as its record suggests but it's definitely a far superior team to Indianapolis. Even with an extra week to prepare, I don't see Indianapolis hanging with Minnesota for four quarters.

Spread Pick: Vikings -4.0 (FanDuel)

Total Pick: Under 48.5

Browns vs. Ravens

Game Spread Moneyline Total Browns vs. Ravens Browns -3 Cleveland -149; Baltimore +145 37.5

Baltimore could be down to its third-string quarterback, an undrafted rookie in Anthony Brown, if Tyler Huntley doesn't clear concussion protocol on a short week. This isn't really fueling a line move as it's been holding at Cleveland -3 since Dec. 6 when it was determined that Lamar Jackson would be out for a spell. Even with Baltimore's quarterback situation in shambles, the run game really got going with J.K. Dobbins back in the fold this past weekend. Cleveland has been suspect against the run and the offense is totally out of sync even with Deshaun Watson back.

Spread Pick: Ravens +3 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Under 37.5 (DraftKings)

Bills vs. Dolphins

Game Spread Moneyline Total Bills vs. Dolphins Bills -7.5 Buffalo -340; Miami +290 42.5

Rounding out our NFL Saturday triple-header we have a marquee divisional matchup in the AFC East. The Bills have been favored by 7-or-more points at home five times this season and have failed to cover those spreads each of the last three times. We can throw the Browns game that had to get moved to Detroit if we want. It's still a concerning trend. The bigger story may be how Miami handles the conditions, though. We don't have much of a recent or telling sample when it comes to Miami in cold weather; since 2018, they've only played three games that were 35 degrees or lower at kickoff and none since the end of 2020. Trusting the Bills with this big a number feels a little dicey but it's at home and the conditions should favor Buffalo. If Jeff Wilson is limited or out, that's a big blow to the run game which is especially important when Tua Tagovailoa may struggle to rip the ball through 16 MPH winds.

Spread Pick: Bills -7.5 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Under 42.5 (FanDuel)

Panthers vs. Steelers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Panthers vs. Steelers Panthers -1.5 Pittsburgh +115; Carolina -130 38.5

I see this matchup and am immediately reminded of the spoof metal band, Steel Panther. Since I can't work any of their song titles into this blurb because we keep things PG over here, we'll just break it down like normal.

The Steelers were completely undone by turnovers in Sunday's loss to Baltimore. Meanwhile, the Panthers are picking up steam and now have the second-best odds to win the NFC South. What a world. If the Steelers have to turn to Mitch Trubisky again pending Kenny Pickett's status, it could be a long afternoon for them. The Panthers' defense is jelling and the pass rush is lively. I'll take the home side without giving too many points.

Spread Pick: Panthers -2 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Over 38.5 (PointsBet)

Bears vs. Eagles

Game Spread Moneyline Total Bears vs. Eagles Eagles -8.5 Philadelphia -405; Chicago +340 48.5

Philly bucked its trend of struggling on the road against the spread last week as it wiped the floor with the G-Men. This week the Eagles travel to windy Chicago to face a Bears team coming off a bye. Chicago's offense should look better this week with Justin Fields' shoulder getting the extra rest. The defense is a concern though, especially with the Eagles' offense soaring to new heights of late. I think Justin Fields can cause just enough problems for this Eagles defense to keep the Bears competitive even with Philly scoring at will. Give me the points and the over.

Spread Pick: Bears +9 (BetMGM)

Total Pick: Over 48.5 (PointsBet)

Texans vs. Chiefs

Game Spread Moneyline Total Texans vs. Chiefs Chiefs -14.0 Kansas City -800; Houston +610 49.5

Kansas City is obviously among the best teams in the NFL and Houston is likely the worst despite giving the Cowboys a scare as 17.5-point underdogs this past week. My hesitance to take Kansas City comes with how the Chiefs have performed as heavy road favorites over the years. Going back to 2020, the Chiefs are 2-5 ATS on the road when favored by seven or more points. There's also a strong trend on the over in that sample; overs are 6-1 with an average total of 49.1, which is just a fraction off from this week's posted number. Are we about to get a track meet in Houston?

Spread Pick: Texans +14 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Over 48.5 (FanDuel)

Jaguars vs. Cowboys

Game Spread Moneyline Total Jaguars vs. Cowboys Cowboys -4.5 Jacksonville +200; Dallas -210 47.5

This might be the trickiest game of the week. Public perception has probably soured a bit on Dallas after having to sweat out a win over Houston last week. Meanwhile, Jacksonville turned in one of the more impressive performances of the week in its road win over Houston. The line has moved by 1.5 in Jacksonville's direction since Sunday. If Jacksonville plays like it did against Tennessee or Baltimore, it will cover this line. The problem is we don't know which Jags team will show up in a given week. They followed their win over Baltimore by laying an egg in Detroit. They haven't strung together back-to-back wins since Weeks 2-3. Maybe it's foolish, but I think the Jaguars can buck that trend of inconsistency and keep it close against the 'Boys. Trevor Lawrence is starting to arrive.

Spread Pick: Jaguars +5.0 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Under 47.5 (PointsBet)

Jets vs. Lions

Game Spread Moneyline Total Jets vs. Lions Jets -1.0 New York -110; Detroit -105 44.5

If the Jags-Cowboys game isn't the most interesting game of the week in terms of betting, it might be this one. We have the Jets favored by a point at some books and the Lions favored at others. At DraftKings, the line has moved from Jets -3 to -1 since Sunday. Some of this could hinge on Mike White's status as he took a bruising Sunday in Buffalo. The Lions are getting 67 percent of the betting volume but the $ is more evenly split with Detroit drawing 53 percent of the handle. Jared Goff is obviously playing at a high level and getting Jameson Williams in the mix could be a boon down the stretch. That being said, what the Lions are good at (offensively) is the passing game and that's precisely where the Jets' strength lies. We'll have to see how White's status develops during the week but in this spot, I'm willing to take the Jets thanks to their defense going up against a dome team in tough conditions.

Spread Pick: Jets +1 (FanDuel)

Total Pick: Under 44.5 (PointsBet)

Saints vs. Falcons

Game Spread Moneyline Total Saints vs. Falcons Saints -3.5 New Orleans -200; Falcons +175 43.5

Oof. Divisional game, both teams coming off a bye, neither team has won a game since before Thanksgiving. The Falcons are making the switch to Desmond Ridder at quarterback and it's in a tough environment, even if the Saints have been struggling. It makes you a little queasy to back the Saints by more than a field goal, but I'm going to bet on Ridder struggling and New Orleans doing just enough on offense to get the cover.

Spread Pick: Saints -4 (FanDuel)

Total Pick: Under 43.5 (DraftKings)

Broncos vs. Cardinals

Game Spread Moneyline Total Broncos vs. Cardinals Broncos -1.5 Denver -112; Arizona -104 36.5

The Kyler Murray injury has sent the line from Cardinals -2.5 to Broncos -2.5 in a matter of hours. I doubt it moves much more pending Russell Wilson's status. Even if it's Wilson at quarterback for Denver, I honestly might prefer Colt McCoy at this moment. He has completed nearly 70 percent of his attempts this season and Arizona is close to full strength in the receiving corps, along with James Conner running well out of the backfield of late. The Denver defense is scary, but the offense may not be able to get anything going. I'll take the road 'dogs. Denver is just 2-4 ATS at home this season.

Spread Pick: Cardinals +2.5 (FanDuel)

Total Pick: Under 36.5 (PointsBet)

Raiders vs. Patriots

Game Spread Moneyline Total Raiders vs. Patriots Patriots -1.5 Las Vegas +100; New England -115 44.5

Few things interest me less than an "Ooh look, Bill Belichick vs. one of his former underlings" storyline. I'm sure we'll be hearing about it all week and...yawn.

I don't think the Patriots fixed anything in Monday's win, they more so got the benefit of not having to play against a Kyler Murray offense for a full game. The Raiders obviously had the famous meltdown against the Rams on Thursday night but I think, on balance, they've been playing better ball of late. If the Raiders can avoid turnovers and the line doesn't fold up the way that the Cardinals' line did, Vegas will win.

Spread Pick: Raiders +1.5 (FanDuel)

Total Pick: Over 44.5 (PointsBet)

Chargers vs. Titans

Game Spread Moneyline Total Chargers vs. Titans Chargers -2.5 Los Angeles -150; Tennessee +135 45.5

This line moved to Chargers -3 on Monday before being bet back down to -2.5 at DK. The Chargers are drawing a commanding 90% of the betting handle as of Tuesday. As such, this feels like the exact right time to buy back in on the Titans. Tennessee has admittedly looked bad in the last two weeks, and while the meltdown in Philly is forgivable, the home loss to the Jags is less so. Still, the Titans are a tough, physical team that matches up well against a more finesse-style Chargers club. Of note, Tennessee is 5-2 ATS on the road and the Chargers are just 3-3 ATS at home.

Spread Pick: Titans +3.0 (FanDuel)

Total Pick: Over 46.5 (FanDuel)

Buccaneers vs. Bengals

Game Spread Moneyline Total Buccaneers vs. Bengals Bengals -3.5 Tampa Bay +175; Cincinnati -189 43.5

It'll be a very public side but I just can't see the case against the Bengals here. Maybe there's still some lingering deference to Tom Brady or something. Either way, the Bengals might be the best team in the league and they've been nails on the road ATS (5-2). The Trey Hendrickson injury might take some of the juice out of the Bengals pass rush but that's not enough to sway me toward Tampa, which is 1-5-1 ATS at home.

Spread Pick: Bengals -3.5 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Over 43.5 (FanDuel)

Commanders vs. Giants

Game Spread Moneyline Total Commanders vs. Giants Commanders -4.5 Washington -205; New York +180 40.5

We saw these two teams tie in the Meadowlands two weeks ago. The Commanders were on bye last week while the Giants got taken to the cleaners by the Eagles. This is the most Washington has been favored by at home this season, and though I believe they are the better team, 4.5 is a lot to trust with the Commanders. I'll take the points.

Spread Pick: Giants +4.5 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Under 40.5 (FanDuel)

Packers vs. Rams

Game Spread Moneyline Total Packers vs. Rams Packers -7 Los Angeles +255; Green Bay -300 39.5

Was last week a blip, something more indicative of who the Raiders are, or the start of the Rams being a pesky team down the stretch? I don't know for sure, but my sense is that the Rams are going to get off the mat over the next few weeks after they were pretty much left for dead by the end of November, if not before. Green Bay looked great last time out, albeit against one of the worst defenses in the league. I'll take the points.

Spread Pick: Rams +7 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Under 39.5 (PointsBet)

