NFL Week 3 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game

Predictably, what felt like a relatively certain Week 2 slate turned into a nightmare. Scoring remains down, which isn't all too surprising, but a couple of the near-touchdown spreads were obvious results to everyone except me it seems.

With injuries mounting up, or outright emerging at the end of the week -- looking at you, A.J. Brown -- I think this could be a tricky slate to correctly call. As always, we'll do our best to navigate this increasingly-difficult mess of an NFL season.

Week 2 Record ATS: 6-10

Week 2 Record on Totals: 9-7

Season Record ATS: 15-15-2

Season Record on Totals: 16-16

In this article, we also take a look at NFL Week 3 odds and our predictions for each NFL game.

Patriots vs. Jets

Game Spread Moneyline Total Patriots vs. Jets Jets -6.5 New York -298; New England +240 37.5

The Jets haven't quite looked like the team we expected entering the year, and conversely, the Patriots have surprised me in terms of their ability to produce points despite defenses understanding their offensive limitations.

6.5 sure seems high factoring in both those things, and yet I'm compelled to make the mistake that ruined me last week in assuming one team is significantly better than another.

Spread Pick: Jets -6.5

Total Pick: Over 37.5

Giants vs. Browns

Game Spread Moneyline Total Giants vs. Browns Browns -6 Cleveland -270; New York +220 38.5

There's zero chance I think the Giants win this one. Even if they focused 100 percent of the passing work to Malik Nabers, they'd still be a putrid offense, and it's increasingly likely we're on Drew Lock countdown in the coming weeks.

That being said, Cleveland's' offense isn't much better, and I do think there's enough turnover shenanigans to assume the Giants can at least cover this one. If it wasn't for Graham Gano's injury Sunday, I think the spread would recognize this game as being closer than what we're getting in Week 3, so it feels opportune to catch that moment.

Spread Pick: Giants +6

Total Pick: Under 38.5

Bears vs. Colts

Game Spread Moneyline Total Bears vs. Colts Colts -1 Indianapolis -118; Chicago -102 43

This feels like the definition of a stay-away game to me. Chicago's defense is legitimately really good; they always seem to fly to the ball and I have confidence they will be able to stop whatever wrinkles Colts head coach Shane Steichen might throw at them.

That being said, the combination of Jonathan Taylor, Anthony Richardson and a pretty good skill position group will just naturally wear down even the best opposition, especially if they're constantly on the field due to the offense's ineptitude. There is going to be a point where Caleb Williams looks like the quarterback prospect that was advertised back in March, but I don't think it's against Gus Bradley in Week 3.

Spread Pick: Colts -1

Total Pick: Under 43

Texans vs. Vikings

Game Spread Moneyline Total Texans vs. Vikings Texans -2.5 Houston -142; Minnesota +120 45

A lot of people will point to the Saints, and rightfully so, but I think the Vikings are by far the biggest surprise early in the 2024 season. I was of the belief Sam Darnold would look like a functional quarterback and I think Brian Flores can be a significant difference-maker as a defensive coordinator, and even I'm surprised how the Vikings so easily handled the 49ers.

Because I'm a simpleton and don't want to think too critically about what that result means for either team, I'm going to chalk it up as a fluky result. The 49ers might be a better team than the Texans, but I'd hope Houston won't leave Week 3 with nearly as many injuries as San Francisco seemed to pick up.

Spread Pick: Texans -2.5

Total Pick: Over 45

Eagles vs. Saints

Game Spread Moneyline Total Eagles vs. Saints Saints -2.5 New Orleans -142; Philadelphia +120 50

I loved the Saints last year, so I'm pretty annoyed we're seeing a significantly better team this time around. The Cowboys dropped a random game to the pitiful non-Kyler Murray Cardinals in 2023, so we know game' like last Sunday are in them, but you still need give a ton of praise to Klint Kubiak, who seems to have revolutionized the Saints offense overnight.

In the same breath, it doesn't feel like the Saints are doing anything that special, right? Getting Alvin Kamara the ball in a variety of different ways and throwing deep bombs to Rashid Shaheed isn't exactly a revolutionary concept, but far be it for me to complain.

I truthfully don't think there's a single team in the NFL that I know for certain what they will look like at the end of the year, but I think I have a reasonably good idea of what the Eagles can be. Especially after losing to the Falcons in heart-breaking fashion Monday, Philadelphia should be ready for this one.

Spread Pick: Eagles +2.5

Total Pick: Over 50

Chargers vs. Steelers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Chargers vs. Steelers Steelers -2 Pittsburgh -125; Los Angeles +105 35.5

Neither team has really faced a legitimate opponent, so Week 3 is going to be test for both squads. I'd be surprised if J.K. Dobbins and the Chargers are as successful on the ground as they were the past two weeks, but conversely, with the majority of their key defensive pieces healthy I think Los Angeles is a bit underrated in that department.

My bet is that T.J. Watt is going to make more impactful plays than Khalil Mack. That quite simply is all this comes down to with these two offenses.

Spread Pick: Steelers -2

Total Pick: Over 35.5

Broncos vs. Buccaneers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Broncos vs. Buccaneers Buccaneers -7 Tampa Bay -305; Denver +245 40

It's a pretty large spread, but do you have any confidence in Denver's offense? I sure don't. I'd be a bit surprised if the Broncos announced they'd benched Bo Nix, but is the situation that much different than Bryce Young's in Carolina?

The difference -- besides games played of course -- is that Carolina's head coach isn't tied to the disastrous level of bad QB play to the extent that Sean Payton is. There's still time for this course to get corrected, but I don't think it can possibly be remedied if Payton continues to try this pathetic version of the Drew Brees offense a decade beyond.

Spread Pick: Buccaneers -7

Total Pick: Over 40

Packers vs. Titans

Game Spread Moneyline Total Packers vs. Titans Titans -3 Tennessee -155; Green Bay +130 36.5

The Packers didn't do anything different than what everyone was expecting, and yet they still came away with a win last Sunday. The credit goes to Josh Jacobs and the rushing attack along with an opportunistic defense, both facets I'd be surprised to see just disappear in Week 3.

Will Levis might legitimately be worse than Anthony Richardson in the "head-scratching turnover" department and I do think there's an opportunity for the Packers to react to what will likely be an overcorrection from Tennessee's defense to stop the run.

And of course, if Jordan Love does make a surprise return to the field, I imagine this line would be completely flipped. Of course, Vegas is hardly ever wrong with this stuff so I think the -3 figure tells us exactly what we should know about the quarterback situation, but either way I'm going with Green Bay.

Spread Pick: Packers +3

Total Pick: Over 36.5

Panthers vs. Raiders

Game Spread Moneyline Total Panthers vs. Raiders Raiders -5.5 Las Vegas -245; Carolina +200 40.5

If Young was under center it would be an obvious slam dunk, but I think there's going to be a dead cat bounce (no pun intended) with Andy Dalton under center. You don't make this kind of move as an organization unless you were on the verge of losing the locker room, and I think at least for one week Dalton will play just fine.

I don't recommend teasers too often, but I'd like this line (obviously) a lot more if we could get something in the neighborhood of a two-score difference. While Gardner Minshew and the Raiders did well to come back against the Ravens last week, their tendency is to run the ball to a fault. That sort of game plan just allows bad teams to hang around more.

Spread Pick: Panthers +5.5

Total Pick: Over 40.5

Dolphins vs. Seahawks

Game Spread Moneyline Total Dolphins vs. Seahawks Seahawks -5 Seattle -218; Miami +180 41.5

I'm just assuming Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) will not play this week. Maybe that's the wrong approach, in which case the Dolphins probably should be outright favorites, but you could just bet that later in the week with more injury information.

This was supposed to be the start of a six-week stretch that I thought would define the playoff aspirations for the Seahawks. A game against the potent offense of the Dolphins, followed by a Monday night battle against the Lions was going to be litmus test of sorts before their tough stretch against the 49ers, Falcons and Bills in consecutive weeks starting Week 6.

You might get better odds for the Seahawks to make the playoffs later in the year (-104 currently on FanDuel), but a 3-0 start will make that difficult.

Spread Pick: Seahawks -5

Total Pick: Under 41.5

Lions vs. Cardinals

Game Spread Moneyline Total Lions vs. Cardinals Lions -2.5 Detroit -148; Arizona +124 52.5

So did the Cardinals throttle the Rams because A) NFC West divisional games are wonky B) the Rams are missing approximately 74 key players or C) they are a quality playoff-level team?

If it's either of the first two then the Lions shouldn't have much of an issue here. A letdown game against the Buccaneers, who played Detroit incredibly well in the playoffs, isn't a big issue to me. But if the Cardinals are on the precipice of a playoff run, then I'm a bit worried the Lions might struggle against this offense. It's one thing for Aidan Hutchinson to tie off against a less-mobile signal caller like Baker Mayfield, but it's an entirely different manner against Kyler Murray. I'm leaning toward Detroit because so many people talked about this team as one of the top in the NFC, but we're going to find out real quick in this one.

Spread Pick: Lions -2.5

Total Pick: Under 52.5

Ravens vs. Cowboys

Game Spread Moneyline Total Ravens vs. Cowboys Ravens -1 Baltimore -118; Dallas -102 49

I have absolutely zero idea what to make of this game. It's effectively a loser-leaves-town match because the Ravens might miss the playoffs altogether if they fall to 0-3, whereas a 1-2 start could put the Cowboys in the back seat for the NFC East crown.

I think the Cowboys are a better team. Or rather, I want to say that with a question mark because they should be the better team. And yet, the Ravens outright need this one more and aren't lacking for talent. Put it another way -- it's much easier to see how the Cowboys could lose this one than it is the Ravens.

Spread Pick: Ravens -1

Total Pick: Under 49

49ers vs. Rams

Game Spread Moneyline Total 49ers vs. Rams 49ers -7 San Francisco -345; Los Angeles +275 43.5

There will be no Deebo Samuel (calf) for the 49ers and basically no one healthy outside Matthew Stafford for the Rams. This feels like a massive line for two teams that know each other really well and have played competitive contests in the past.

Perhaps this is another teaser candidate? Or maybe I just have too much faith in Stafford putting together a functioning offense without any wide receivers or an offensive line. He did it for years with the Lions; why should I assume that will change here with a better play caller?

Spread Pick: Rams +7

Total Pick: Over 43.5

Chiefs vs. Falcons

Game Spread Moneyline Total Chiefs vs. Falcons Chiefs -3.5 Kansas City -180; Atlanta +150 46.5

I've been trying to write these up Monday with fresh thoughts following the games. Given how bad the Falcons looked Week 1, I basically wrote in pen an 0-2 start and I'm still mildly stunned 14 hours later the Eagles gaffed that one away.

Sure, Cousins looked better, but that feels like a "by default" situation. For as much talent as I think that offense has, it just seems like it should look far less herky-jerky than we've seen through two weeks. Meanwhile the Chiefs are basically exactly who we all thought they would be entering the year. Losing Isiah Pacheco (leg) is absolutely going to matter in the coming months, but I don't think we'll see that this week.

Spread Pick: Chiefs -3.5

Total Pick: Over 46.5

Jaguars vs. Bills

Game Spread Moneyline Total Jaguars vs. Bills Bills -5.5 Buffalo -258; Jacksonville +210 45.5

I really don't have any idea who these two teams are. Like how I just don't think the Ravens can possibly go 0-3 to start the season, I'd be a bit surprised if the Jaguars start the new campaign so poorly.

Put it another way -- if the Jaguars do end up losing this one, Doug Pederson absolutely should be higher on the "first coach fired" lists. Hey, maybe you can hedge your bets that way?

Spread Pick: Jaguars +5.5

Total Pick: Over 45.5

Commanders vs. Bengals

Game Spread Moneyline Total Commanders vs. Bengals Bengals -8 Cincinnati -395; Washington +310 48.5

I have absolutely zero interest in this game, and if it wasn't for the other Monday night game that I would have already been watching, I could have blissfully ignored this result until whenever I got around to checking box scores.

ESPN is going to market this as LSU QB vs. LSU QB, but I think it's actually going to showcase a massive difference between the quality of quarterback prospect we had been getting in the late 2010s/early 2020s to the QB prospect we've seen the last couple of years. That's not exactly a fair comparison and I don't think Kliff Kingsbury's offense has done Jayden Daniels any favors, but I'd be a bit surprised if this is a "fun" game to watch.

Spread Pick: Commanders +8

Total Pick: Under 48.5

NFL Week 3 Best Bets

Next, we take a look at our favorite Week 3 NFL best bets at the best NFL betting sites. Last week was a resounding success going 6-3, but that's largely because we stuck to moneyline parlays or situations that seemed more obvious. That's not always exciting though, so we'll take advantage of the opportunity to take some risks when they present themselves. Let's get to the best plays for Week 3.

