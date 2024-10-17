NFL Week 7 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Now that was the kind of week that I expect. I continue to have zero idea how to get the totals right, but admittedly the spreads have always been the most important thing to me since I started this column. I'll be honest that I don't have a lot of faith when it comes to the slate this week, however. Dare I say this might be the time to just sit down and enjoy football? It's probably not the best recommendation for a weekly gambling column, but I do feel like I have a bit of responsibility when writing this.

Below you'll find my picks against the spread and on the totals for each game on the Week 7 NFL slate. For more NFL betting content here at RotoWire, check out our NFL picks series with several articles dropping each week.

NFL Week 7 Betting Picks For Each Game

NFL Week 7 Predictions

Week 6 Record ATS: 9-5

Week 6 Record on Totals: 5-9

Season Record ATS: 54-38-2

Season Record on Totals: 40-52

In this article, we also take a look at NFL Week 7 odds and our predictions for each NFL game.

Broncos vs. Saints

Game Spread Moneyline Total Broncos vs. Saints Broncos -2.5 Denver -142; New Orleans +120 37

We haven't had a Thursday night stinker in quite a while. Credit to the NFL for actually scheduling good games for these early-week primetime contests to date. That being said, NFL, I can confidently tell you there's maybe two markets that will ever care about the former head coach returning to play against his old team. When the advertisement pictures of this game feature Sean Payton and Cameron Jordan, you know you've gravely messed up. Don't subject the viewer to this level of grossness in the future, please.

Spread Pick: Broncos -2.5

Total Pick: Under 37

Patriots vs. Jaguars

Game Spread Moneyline Total Patriots vs. Jaguars Jaguars -5.5 Jacksonville -230; New England +190 42

I'd be pretty surprised if Doug Pederson is still the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars on the team's return flight to America. I know owner Shad Khan echoed words of encouragement about his head coach and general manager last week, but you don't make that sort of statement unless...you know...you need to. I don't know who will replace Pederson, which is part of the problem and something we discussed a few weeks prior, but it doesn't matter at this point. The Jaguars have too much talent to be this bad, this consistently. I think the Patriots will outright win this one.

Spread Pick: Patriots +5.5

Total Pick: Under 42

Seahawks vs. Falcons

Game Spread Moneyline Total Seahawks vs. Falcons Falcons -3 Atlanta -155; Seattle +130 51

I really don't know what to make of this game. Seattle feels like a fringe playoff team, but their schedule is brutal the rest of the way. There might be three games that they'll be favored in moving forward if everything stays the same. Meanwhile the Falcons are going to be a de facto playoff team because of the putrid NFC South, but they hardly seem reliable. In these instances I typically just lean with the home team, but I'm admittedly not really comfortable taking either side.

Spread Pick: Falcons -3

Total Pick: Under 51

Titans vs. Bills

Game Spread Moneyline Total Titans vs. Bills Bills -9 Buffalo -455; Tennessee +350 40.5

Similar to my take on the Browns last week, I just don't want to be in the business of figuring out if a really bad team will put together a minor miracle and look functional week to week. That's probably not useful or actionable advice, but it's also the truth. Tony Pollard might allow for the backdoor cover especially given how bad the Bills are against the run, but you can't just run the ball 35 times with one back, right?

Spread Pick: Bills -9

Total Pick: Over 40.5

Bengals vs. Browns

Game Spread Moneyline Total Bengals vs. Browns Bengals -5.5 Cincinnati -230; Cleveland +190 41.5

See the analysis from above. Until Jimmy Haslam and the Browns actually want to be a serious team, I'm not going to put serious thought into their week-to-week outcome.

Spread Pick: Bengals -5.5

Total Pick: Over 41.5

Texans vs. Packers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Texans vs. Packers Packers -3 Green Bay -148; Houston +124 47.5

I don't really understand how this is a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff, but I'm all for it. The Texans probably would be favorites on a neutral field, so I'm a bit surprised by this line, but in the same breath this is in Lambeau and it will be a bit nippy by Houston's standards. Over a larger sample size I have more faith in C.J. Stroud deciphering a defense and carving it up along with the power element Joe Mixon brings to the rushing attack, but I also think the Texans lack a lot of explosiveness with Nico Collins (hamstring) out.

Vegas certainly thinks this could be a shootout, and we all know Vegas is hardly wrong to a dramatic level. If the over on the total does come into play, I'd have a lot more faith in the Packers.

Spread Pick: Packers -3

Total Pick: Under 47.5

Dolphins vs. Colts

Game Spread Moneyline Total Dolphins vs. Colts Colts -3 Indianapolis -155; Miami +130 43.5

Only one more week of purgatory, or in this case backup QB play in Miami. It appears as if Tua Tagovailoa will make his return come Week 8 from that scary concussion. Until that happens, however, it's still one of the worst offenses in the league going against the Colts who could be getting back Jonathan Taylor (ankle) in the near future. This is an easy call.

Spread Pick: Colts -3

Total Pick: Under 43.5

Lions vs. Vikings

Game Spread Moneyline Total Lions vs. Vikings Vikings -1.5 Minnesota -120; Detroit +100 50.5

I can't wait for this game. So much of my job on a day-to-day basis talking about bad offenses, bad schemes and injured players. It's incredibly refreshing to see two teams who clearly have excellent schemes, but more importantly use the players to create their scheme as opposed to mashing incorrect fits into a struggling scheme (looking at you, Sean Payton).

Two well-coached teams in a battle that has significant playoff stakes already in Week 7? Sign me up. The unfortunate injury to Aidan Hutchinson (leg) is going to have ramifications as the season progresses, but I think this could be a rallying cry of sorts for the Lions in the immediate future. Give me the team that has been really good longer.

Spread Pick: Lions +1.5

Total Pick: Over 50.5

Eagles vs. Giants

Game Spread Moneyline Total Eagles vs. Giants Eagles -3 Philadelphia -166; New York +140 42.5

I know the Eagles have underperformed this year, but this feels like a pretty dramatic assessment of the two franchises. The Giants have played way better than I expected and actually seem to have a bit more of an identify as opposed to Philadelphia, but it's hard to rationalize with the fact the Giants have won just four games over their kelly-green rival in the past decade.

I don't know if this line should be double per say, but it would at least get me to think a bit more.

Spread Pick: Eagles -3

Total Pick: Over 42.5

Raiders vs. Rams

Game Spread Moneyline Total Raiders vs. Rams Rams -7 Los Angeles -340; Las Vegas +270 43.5

This is another contest that I just don't want to think about much. I thought the Raiders' plan entering the year to effectively replicate the surprising win over the Chiefs last Christmas by running the ball with Zamir White 25 times a game and getting a lucky turnover or too was idiotic. It was like we were, the NFL consumer, were being gaslit into thinking playing football from 2001 would make this roster somehow be playoff worthy.

It quickly and obviously backfired, and now the team is reliant on Aidan O'Connell trying to throw them out of a deficit in the second half because Las Vegas is forced to stick with their "scheme" until the bitter end given the absolute lack of zero weapons outside of Brock Bowers. I don't think the Rams are actually this much better than the spread would indicate. But they're significantly better coached and know what they want to do on a given drive. That's way more than you can say about the Raiders.

Spread Pick: Rams -7

Total Pick: Over 43.5

Panthers vs. Commanders

Game Spread Moneyline Total Panthers vs. Commanders Commanders -8 Washington -410; Carolina +320 51.5

There's definitely the possibility of a backdoor cover by Andy Dalton, but the Commanders have proven they have a consistently reliable offense. Losing to the Ravens despite scoring 23 points is nothing to sneeze at, and while I do think they'll be closer to a .500 record team by the end of the season, it's absolutely a credit to Kliff Kingsbury to get this offense functioning as successful as they have.

Spread Pick: Commanders -8

Total Pick: Over 51.5

Chiefs vs. 49ers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Chiefs vs. 49ers 49ers -1.5 San Francisco -122; Kansas City +102 47

I have zero idea why this game is part of the late afternoon slot, but I couldn't be more happy from a viewing perspective. It's lame analysis I know, but I really think the 49ers care about this more. Yes, it's a Super Bowl rematch, but I wouldn't be surprised if the Chiefs just treat this like any other non-conference opponent where there will be significant travel involved.

The San Francisco defense has been uncharacteristically mundane thus far, but something tells me this is the type of game they'll get up for. And more importantly, the Chiefs are severely limited on offese with Rashee Rice (knee) out. Maybe this will be close because things just always seem to work out for the Chiefs, but I have my doubts.

Spread Pick: 49ers -1.5

Total Pick: Under 47

Jets vs. Steelers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Jets vs. Steelers Jets -1.5 New York -142; Pittsburgh +120 39

Everyone will be rightfully focused on what Davante Adams does in his debut for the Jets, but I quietly think the Justin Fields to Russell Wilson swap will be a downgrade for the Steelers. Pittsburgh sure didn't seem comfortable having Fields throw anywhere of consequence besides the sidelines, so maybe opening up the aerial attack to all levels of the field is a fair enough trade off. But that offensive line is severely banged up, and the extra passing levels Wilson may provide doesn't seem to offset the maneuverability both inside and outside the pocket that Fields clearly had.

The Steelers typically win against bad/dysfunctional teams so maybe I should rethink this, but I'd be a bit surprised if the Jets somehow find a way to gaffe this one away.

Spread Pick: Jets -2

Total Pick: Over 39

Ravens vs. Buccaneers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Ravens vs. Buccaneers Ravens -3.5 Baltimore -185; Tampa Bay +154 49.5

This is another matchup that I'm really excited for. It sounds so mundane, but the Buccaneers have proven they have an offense that functions effectively week to week. If you've read any of the other blurbs above, you know that's not a common thing in the NFL to date.

The Ravens meanwhile have recovered after the early-year swoon, but it's possible they could be do for a letdown at some point. This is easily the more entertaining of the dual Monday games, but this also should have plenty of fantasy implications too.

Spread Pick: Buccaneers +3.5

Total Pick: Over 49.5

Chargers vs. Cardinals

Game Spread Moneyline Total Chargers vs. Cardinals Chargers -2.5 Los Angeles -130; Arizona +110 44

I think Los Angeles wins and probably wins handedly, but I'm not interested in this game in the least. The Chargers play such a boring offensive style that it's hard to enjoy any aspect of their games. Or maybe it's more frustrating to me given Justin Herbert still is one of the most electric quarterbacks in the entire league, but Greg Roman has zapped all of that out with the run-heavy attack.

If Marvin Harrison is unavailable, I really don't see any way in which the Cardinals score more than 17 points come Monday.

Spread Pick: Chargers -2.5

Total Pick: Under 44

NFL Week 7 Best Bets

Next, we take a look at our favorite Week 7 NFL best bets at the best NFL betting sites. We went 6-4 last week, but it was mainly just picking hits against the spread. While I'm obligated to pick against the spread above, the best bets section highlights my favorite leans and also tries to take advantage of a few of the parlay props offered as of this writing.

Look ahead at the NFL Week 8 odds as well, if you're interested in getting ahead of the line movement.