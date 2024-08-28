Nick & Jeff on SiriusXM: The Browns Rostered Four QB's

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

Deshaun Watson's arm soreness looks like a genuine concern as the Browns have decided to roster four quarterbacks on cut-down day. Jeff and Nick discuss the situation, (plus a Joe Milton shoutout) on yesterday's SiriusXM show.

The #Browns have 4 QBs on their Roster! YES 4!@Jeff_Erickson & @wha1en of @RotoWire think Cleveland may not be confident in Watson👀 pic.twitter.com/ANVEq6oSa3 — Fantasy Sports Radio (@SiriusXMFantasy) August 28, 2024

