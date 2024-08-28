Fantasy Football
Nick & Jeff on SiriusXM: The Browns Rostered Four QB's

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
Nick Whalen 
Published on August 28, 2024

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

Deshaun Watson's arm soreness looks like a genuine concern as the Browns have decided to roster four quarterbacks on cut-down day.  Jeff and Nick discuss the situation, (plus a Joe Milton shoutout) on yesterday's SiriusXM show.

For more SiriusXM fantasy sports, click here

Did you know you can hear RotoWire experts on SiriusXM? Listen 8pm-10pm EST Monday through Friday and 1-3pm EST on Saturday and Sunday. Go to XM 87 or Sirius 210. Also catch our SXM MLB Network show Saturdays 5-6pm ET.  Learn more here.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

