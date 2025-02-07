Super Bowl Prop Bets: Expert Super Bowl Props for Super Bowl LIX

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Super Bowl LIX: Player Props, Touchdown Scorers, Picks and More

I'll admit it — I'm not over the Bills' loss to the Chiefs. It still stings, but life continues and others are dealing with bigger issues than an AFC championship loss. Sports, especially football more than most, is a nice source of entertainment for everyone who loves the sport.

Part of what makes the Super Bowl special is its appeal that goes beyond even casual football fandom. Everyone will be tuned in on Sunday whether it's for the game, the commercials or the halftime show.

I've had some success in the past (remember Malcolm Mitchell?) with these Super Bowl props but also some losers as well. I always put in this column to wager within your limits (every gambling website has this disclaimer as well) and enjoy Sunday's game.

There are plenty of opportunities this weekend to take advantage of on the different NFL betting sites. You can find special NFL betting promos and boosted odds on certain props all weekend.

Finally, friends don't let friends bet on the coin toss unless you can get it at plus odds.

Super Bowl LIX Picks

Philadelphia Eagles +102 (FanDuel)

I doubt the 1.5 points come into play and if you're looking at the history of the Super Bowl, guess how many times 1.5 (or even two points) has affected the betting outcome of the game? If you guessed zero, you're right.

Teams know Saquon Barkley is going to be shoved down their throat and no one has stopped him yet. He's had time to rest after a lot of mileage and Jalen Hurts should be healthier too after two weeks of rest. I'll take A.J. Brown over Travis Kelce as a receiver and the offensive line for the Eagles is elite. (Spoiler alert! — I may talk about KC long shot anytime touchdown receivers soon, it still doesn't mean they will win the game ...)

Player Props for Super Bowl LIX

Saquon Barkley Over 127.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards - FanDuel

I like this prop better than just the rushing prop (109.5) in case he catches a pass and takes it to the house. He could also just as easily hit the over on this prop on his rushing alone. He was under in the NFC championship for his rushing prop, and hopefully that helped bring this line down a bit.

Jahan Dotson Over 0.5 Receptions -132 - FanDuel

Here's my favorite prop of the weekend, which probably sounds odds given he doesn't have a catch or target in either of his last two games. The good news is he played 38 and 37 snaps the last two games, showing he'll be out there. I also wonder if the Eagles have done this on purpose and have a big play planned for him. Watch the live odds as he'll likely move to plus-odds if he doesn't have a catch by the end of the first quarter.

Patrick Mahomes Under 253.5 Passing yards -118 - BetMGM

Mahomes has gone over this number only twice in his last six games and the Eagles rank second against the position. Mahomes averages only 245 passing yards this season and star tight end Travis Kelce had a career-low 6.2 yards per target along with only 823 receiving yards.

Super Bowl Anytime Player Touchdowns

There are a lot of ways this can go and you are going to base your wagers on who you think will win. Let's start with the obvious and then go for some long shots.

Saquon Barkley -190 - FanDuel, DraftKings

I'm guessing these sites don't typically talk to each other when making odds, but maybe they did here as they're the same. It's tough to see the Eagles winning without Barkley scoring, and the Chiefs rank second against running backs. Basically, I think it makes sense to parlay an anytime touchdown with him along with the Eagles winning.

Travis Kelce +135 - DraftKings

This is a similar wager I'd do with Saquon — if you think the Chiefs will win, it's likely Kelce will score. The NFL wouldn't mind seeing it happen, Taylor Swift wouldn't mind seeing it happen, OK I'll stop, you get my drift. Parlay Kelce with the Chiefs win to get an even better number for the odds.

Xavier Worthy +165 - DraftKings

He's scored in four of the last six games for the Chiefs and there's definitely something to be said about the learning curve for a rookie wide receiver. What I like about this is that Andy Reid has made a concerted effort to get the ball in his hands — including rushing attempts inside of the 20-yard line.

This is what I was talking about earlier with the Chiefs' long shots for touchdowns by their receivers. Mind you, you can take all of these guys and still win with the Eagles money line (it's possible).

If you take all four players, you only need one to hit (barely, if Goedert hits), but the upside is if two or more hit. This is a Chiefs-heavy wager and if you like them to win, again, parlaying them with their money line will pay off more.

Jahan Dotson +1600 - FanDuel

He's played three games in the playoffs for the Eagles and scored one touchdown. 16:1 sounds good to me especially considering he had 11 touchdowns in 29 games in his first two seasons with Washington.

Grant Calcaterra +2700 - FanDuel

He's +1500 other places, so this is a solid value. You probably have spent $5 or more on coffee recently. You could turn that $5 into coffee for the next few months if this hits.